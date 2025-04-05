A political science professor in a college of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was debarred for life from examination duties after she framed some examination questions linking the Rashtriya Sevak Sangh with the rise of religion and caste-based politics.

As per reports, a question paper for the M.A. political science examination held on 2nd April, in Meerut College had two objectionable questions that insinuated that the RSS was responsible for giving rise to the politics of religion and caste in the country. The political science question paper was set by Dr Seema Panwar, Head of the Department of Political Science in Meerut College. Seeing the questions on the RSS, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the RSS, stage protests on the university campus on Friday (4th April).

There were two multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the political science question paper on the RSS. In one question, it was asked what led to the rise of the religion and caste-based politics in the country, the correct choice for which was the RSS.

via Dainik Bhaskar

And, in the other question, the name of the RSS was mentioned along with Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Naxalite group and Dal Khalsa in the options for the correct answer. The question was which one among them is not considered a nuclear group.

via Dainik Bhaskar

The protesting students submitted a memorandum to Registrar Dhirendra Kumar Verma demanding action against the professor. The university administration took cognizance of the matter and set up an internal inquiry and sought a response from Professor Panwar. The inquiry found that the paper was set by Professor Panwar, after which Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sangeeta Shukla permanently barred the professor from examination and evaluation duties.

“The university never reviews the question papers set by selected experts of different fields because it is believed that he or she, being an expert in the subject, has set the question paper as per the established norms. Hence, there should not be any doubt on his or her vested interests,” said Verma. Professor Panwar submitted a written apology to the university administration clarifying that she did not intend to hurt anyone.

ABVP alleged that the question paper misled about the RSS

The City President of the ABVP, Dr. Dharmendra Singh, said that the RSS is engaged in the mission of nation-building by preparing individuals devoted to this mission. He said that the organisation promotes the ideals of maintaining the values of Indian culture and civil society. He asserted that the an examiner must keep the facts in mind and set the question paper without misleading the students.