On 22nd April afternoon, a group of Islamic terrorists opened fire on tourists in the popular Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam and murdered 28 individuals. It was one of the bloodiest civilian assaults in Kashmir in recent times and The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed its responsibility.

The liberal media, consistent with its modus operandi, commenced to sanitize and downplay the horrific nature of the attack that was carried out on religious grounds.

The usual suspects, including The New York Times labeled the assailants as “gunmen” instead of terrorists, failing to acknowledge that the tourists were deliberately targeted due to their religious identity. This incident was not another terrorist attack, but rather motivated by the intense hatred of Jihadi terrorists who consider non-Muslims as their enemy.

Notably, the House Foreign Affairs Committee (Republicans) of the United States called out the liberal propaganda and slammed The New York Times for replacing the word “gunmen” with terrorists and wrote, “We fixed it for you. This was a terrorist attack, plain and simple. Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to terrorism, the NYT is removed from reality.”

Hey, @nytimes we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple.



Whether it’s India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality. pic.twitter.com/7PefEKMtdq — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) April 23, 2025

The assailants executed the tourists after demanding their identification cards, instructing them to recite Islamic verses and even asking them to remove their pants only to verify their non-Muslim identity. Nonetheless, the left-liberal cabal disregarded all these alarming facts to diminish the gravity of the event. It began covering up Islamic terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and referred to the terrorists as “gunmen.”

Simultaneously, they used the phrase “India-administered Kashmir” for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to establish the notion that it is a disputed region between India and Pakistan. Similar to the New York Times, the BBC, The Washington Post and France 24, among others peddled the same narrative. The controversial Al Jazeera network, also advanced the same fabrications in the name of news.

The deliberate editorial choices made by global media houses to downplay the Pahalgam attack as anything but an act of Islamic terror raise serious ethical questions. By avoiding the term “terrorist” and repeatedly using “Indian-administered Kashmir,” these outlets not only diminish the horror faced by victims but also echo the narrative peddled by Pakistan. Such reportage undermines India’s sovereignty and downplays the systematic targeting of Hindus.