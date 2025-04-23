Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Global Leftist media starts covering up Islamic terrorism by Pakistan, calls Pahalgam terrorists ‘gunmen’, mentions ‘Indian administered Kashmir’ and more

In its report titled "Gunmen launch rare attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir", The Washington Post not only watered down the fact that it was a terrorist attack, but also challenged the sovereignty of the Indian state by calling Kashmir “India-administered Kashmir”.

Anurag
Islamic terrorists killed 28 in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Global media used “gunmen” and “Indian-administered Kashmir”, downplaying Islamic terrorism and echoing Pakistan’s narrative.
Several global media houses downplay Pahalgam terror attack by calling Islamic terrorists “gunmen” and Kashmir “Indian-administered” (image: AI created graphic using images of the aftermath of the attack)

On 22nd April, a deadly attack by Islamic terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir left at least 28 dead and several injured. The majority of the dead were Hindus. The terrorists, affiliated with the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, were behind the attack. Victims said on record and on camera that the tourists were killed because they were not Muslims.

Amidst the ghastly attack, the leftist media began covering up Islamic terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and referred to the terrorists as ‘gunmen’. Simultaneously, they used the phrase “India-administered Kashmir” for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to establish the notion that it is a disputed region between India and Pakistan.

The BBC published the report on the terror attack with the title, “More than 20 killed after gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir”. In the report as well, they did not provide any clear indication—other than quoting someone—that it was a terrorist attack. The report read, “At least two dozen people have been killed after gunmen opened fire on a group of domestic tourists visiting a popular beauty spot in Indian-administered Kashmir.” Archived link of the BBC report can be checked here.

Source: BBC

In its report titled “Gunmen launch rare attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir”, The Washington Post not only watered down the fact that it was a terrorist attack, but also challenged the sovereignty of the Indian state by calling Kashmir “India-administered Kashmir”. WaPo also failed to call it a terror attack in the body of the report and mentioned “terrorism” only while quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Archived link of the Washington Post report can be checked here.

Source: Washington Post

In its report, France 24 called the terrorists “gunmen” and referred to Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir”. Similar to other media houses, France 24 mentioned it as a “terror attack” or “terrorist attack” only while quoting leaders. Archived link of the France 24 report can be checked here.

Source: France 24

In a video report, Al Jazeera referred to Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir” and described the terrorists as “gunmen”, thereby watering down the intensity and seriousness of the attack. In the video, Al Jazeera claimed no one had claimed responsibility for the attack, but stated that “the police blamed armed groups fighting against Indian rule”. Al Jazeera clearly attempted to shift the responsibility away from Islamic terrorists. Archived link of the Al Jazeera report can be checked here.

Source: Al Jazeera

In a report covering the attack, DW referred to the terrorists as “gunmen” and Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir”. DW described Lashkar-e-Taiba as a “militant group” rather than a terrorist outfit. It also failed to label the incident a terror attack or mention “terrorism” outside of quotes from leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Archived link of the DW report can be checked here.

Source: DW

Though SBS did not use the phrase “Indian-administered Kashmir” in the title, it used it in the excerpt and body of the report. The report read, “At least 20 people are feared dead after suspected militants opened fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday.” There was no mention of Islamic terrorists or even “terrorists”; they were referred to as “suspected militants”. Archived link of the SBS News report can be checked here.

Source: SBS

In its report, Bangladesh Guardian referred to the terrorist attack as a “gun attack” and described Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir” in the body of the report. The attackers were referred to as “armed assailants”. Archived link of the Bangladesh Guardian report can be checked here.

Source: Bangladesh Guardian

Similarly, Middle East Eye described Kashmir as “Indian-administered Kashmir” and the terrorists as “gunmen”. MEE further attempted to gaslight India by claiming Kashmir is “often dubbed the world’s most militarised zone”, and by quoting the dubious NGO Amnesty International, which claimed that “all credible, independent sources of information on Jammu and Kashmir” are being silenced following the abrogation of Article 370. Archived link of the Middle East Eye report can be checked here.

Source: MEE

In its report, Euronews also used the phrase “Indian-administered Kashmir” and referred to the terrorists as “gunmen”. Furthermore, the report included the phrase “India-controlled portion of Kashmir”. Archived link of the Euro News report can be checked here.

Source: Euro News

Asia News Network also used “Indian-administered Kashmir” and “gunmen”; however, it did state that it was a terror attack and referred to TRF as a terrorist outfit. Archived link of the Asia News Network report can be checked here.

Source: ANN

The deliberate editorial choices made by global media houses to downplay the Pahalgam attack as anything but a terror act raise serious ethical questions. By avoiding the term “terrorist” and repeatedly using “Indian-administered Kashmir”, these outlets not only diminish the horror faced by victims but also echo the narrative peddled by Pakistan. Such reportage undermines India’s sovereignty and downplays the systematic targeting of Hindus.

