On 4th May, pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada organised an anti-Hindu parade in Toronto. The Khalistanis openly called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus residing in Canada. The anti-Hindu parade took place outside the Malton Gurdwara and drew sharp criticism online. The parade was organised at a time when Canada had just elected Mark Carney as the Prime Minister in recently held elections.

The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric running around threatening any Jews they can find.

But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign funded menace to society.

Will Mark Carney’s… https://t.co/c5ZuyTI6iz — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) May 4, 2025

Carney had replaced Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party following infighting within the party, and waning public trust in Trudeau’s leadership. However, it seems that the Carney administration’s stance on pro-Khalistani elements is unlikely to change significantly from that during Trudeau’s tenure.

Khalistani parade featured Modi, Shah, Jaishankar’s effigies in cages

Notably, the parade featured effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, handcuffed and caged. The aim appeared to be to mock Indian leadership while accusing them of attacks on pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Canada. Such attacks on Indian leadership have increased exponentially since the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in a gang-related incident outside his Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023. Following his murder, then Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, accused Indian agents of killing Nijjar, an accusation for which Canada failed to provide any evidence.

Returning to the parade, the attendees chanted slogans calling for Punjab’s liberation from India to form Khalistan, a country for Sikhs. While these parades are not new to Canada, the timing of this latest rally has sparked outrage, given Carney’s recent assumption of office. It has raised concerns over whether he intends to follow Trudeau’s appeasement playbook or introduce stricter enforcement against separatist hate groups operating from within Canada.

Recently, during the Khalsa Parade in Canada, operatives and the Jathedar of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa, along with members of Amritpal Singh’s militia group Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF), were seen in videos. Babbar Khalsa-linked terrorist Santokh Singh Khalsa, who was convicted for plotting the bombing of AI Flight AI-112, was also seen giving speeches at the parade. The Khalsa Parade occurred just days before the elections in Canada.

Journalists and citizens question Carney’s silence

Videos of the parade were shared by Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman. He called it a glaring display of “anti-Hindu hatred”. In a post on X, he wrote, “The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric, running around threatening any Jews they can find. But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign-funded menace to society. Will Mark Carney’s Canada be any different from Justin Trudeau’s?”

The post came in response to Shawn Binda’s alarming message, where he stated that Khalistani gangs at Malton Gurdwara demanded the deportation of Hindus. He wrote, “K-Gang at Malton Gurdwara (Toronto) shamelessly demands 800,000 Hindus—whose vibrant communities span Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, South Africa, Netherlands, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Kenya, and beyond—be deported to ‘Hindustan’. This isn’t a protest against India’s government; it’s blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group, notorious for Canada’s deadliest attack, yet arrogantly claiming the right to stay.”

K-Gang at Malton Gurdwara (Toronto) shamelessly demands 800,000 Hindus—whose vibrant communities span Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, South Africa, Netherlands, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Kenya, and beyond—be deported to "Hindustan." This isn't a protest against India's… pic.twitter.com/WETKJzsria — Shawn Binda (@ShawnBinda) May 4, 2025

In the video shared by Binda, a man is heard saying, “India says there is nothing left for it in Canada. This is a message to the 8 lakh Indians living here, take them back to Hindustan.”

A dangerous precedent – Not a protest against India, but Hindus

It must be noted that this was not a regular protest against the Indian government. It was a hate-filled parade targeting Hindus. The Khalistani elements in Canada have shown that a change in leadership will not deter them from targeting Hindus and India. They continue to spew venom just as they did during Trudeau’s tenure. Canada’s political chapter may have changed, but the content of the book remains the same.

Notably, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the leading torchbearers of the Khalistani movement worldwide, has recently launched an attack against India while siding with Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack. Notably, the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot, The Resistance Force, killed 26 innocent Hindus in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, India launched a diplomatic and strategic counterattack on Pakistan. Irked by India’s actions and the rising possibility of war between India and Pakistan, Pannun claimed on a Pakistani channel that Sikhs in Punjab would not allow the Indian Army to launch an attack on Pakistan from Punjab if Pakistan openly supports Khalistan, a separate Sikh nation.

Khalistani elements have also often attacked Hindu temples in Canada on multiple locations. They often deface walls of the temples with anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans. In November 2024, Khalistani goons attacked Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton leading to severe criticism of the Trudeau-led government.

Keeping such rhetoric in mind, it is essential for the Indian government to take a strong stance against Khalistani elements in Canada and to pressurise the Canadian government to curb these forces. Trudeau miserably failed to do so despite India’s repeated requests, merely for the sake of vote bank politics. Now that the leadership has changed, India may choose to put pressure on Prime Minister Carney to take concrete action against anti-India and anti-Hindu elements. However, the recent parade has cast serious doubt on Canada’s willingness to act.