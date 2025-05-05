Monday, May 5, 2025
Updated:

From defaced temples to Khalistanis demanding removal of all Hindus from Canada, how change from Trudeau to Carney as PM hasn’t seen any change in Anti-Hindu rhetoric in Canada

the parade featured effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, handcuffed and caged. The aim appeared to be to mock Indian leadership while accusing them of attacks on pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Canada.

Anurag
Anti-Hindu parade in Toronto shows Khalistani groups demanding Hindu deportation
Pro-Khalistani groups at Toronto parade demand deportation of 8 lakh Hindus (Image: SS from viral video/YouTube)

On 4th May, pro-Khalistani elements living in Canada organised an anti-Hindu parade in Toronto. The Khalistanis openly called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus residing in Canada. The anti-Hindu parade took place outside the Malton Gurdwara and drew sharp criticism online. The parade was organised at a time when Canada had just elected Mark Carney as the Prime Minister in recently held elections.

Carney had replaced Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party following infighting within the party, and waning public trust in Trudeau’s leadership. However, it seems that the Carney administration’s stance on pro-Khalistani elements is unlikely to change significantly from that during Trudeau’s tenure.

Khalistani parade featured Modi, Shah, Jaishankar’s effigies in cages

Notably, the parade featured effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, handcuffed and caged. The aim appeared to be to mock Indian leadership while accusing them of attacks on pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Canada. Such attacks on Indian leadership have increased exponentially since the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in a gang-related incident outside his Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023. Following his murder, then Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, accused Indian agents of killing Nijjar, an accusation for which Canada failed to provide any evidence.

Returning to the parade, the attendees chanted slogans calling for Punjab’s liberation from India to form Khalistan, a country for Sikhs. While these parades are not new to Canada, the timing of this latest rally has sparked outrage, given Carney’s recent assumption of office. It has raised concerns over whether he intends to follow Trudeau’s appeasement playbook or introduce stricter enforcement against separatist hate groups operating from within Canada.

Recently, during the Khalsa Parade in Canada, operatives and the Jathedar of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa, along with members of Amritpal Singh’s militia group Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF), were seen in videos. Babbar Khalsa-linked terrorist Santokh Singh Khalsa, who was convicted for plotting the bombing of AI Flight AI-112, was also seen giving speeches at the parade. The Khalsa Parade occurred just days before the elections in Canada.

Journalists and citizens question Carney’s silence

Videos of the parade were shared by Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman. He called it a glaring display of “anti-Hindu hatred”. In a post on X, he wrote, “The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric, running around threatening any Jews they can find. But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign-funded menace to society. Will Mark Carney’s Canada be any different from Justin Trudeau’s?”

The post came in response to Shawn Binda’s alarming message, where he stated that Khalistani gangs at Malton Gurdwara demanded the deportation of Hindus. He wrote, “K-Gang at Malton Gurdwara (Toronto) shamelessly demands 800,000 Hindus—whose vibrant communities span Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, South Africa, Netherlands, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Kenya, and beyond—be deported to ‘Hindustan’. This isn’t a protest against India’s government; it’s blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group, notorious for Canada’s deadliest attack, yet arrogantly claiming the right to stay.”

In the video shared by Binda, a man is heard saying, “India says there is nothing left for it in Canada. This is a message to the 8 lakh Indians living here, take them back to Hindustan.”

A dangerous precedent – Not a protest against India, but Hindus

It must be noted that this was not a regular protest against the Indian government. It was a hate-filled parade targeting Hindus. The Khalistani elements in Canada have shown that a change in leadership will not deter them from targeting Hindus and India. They continue to spew venom just as they did during Trudeau’s tenure. Canada’s political chapter may have changed, but the content of the book remains the same.

Notably, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the leading torchbearers of the Khalistani movement worldwide, has recently launched an attack against India while siding with Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack. Notably, the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s offshoot, The Resistance Force, killed 26 innocent Hindus in Pahalgam.

Following the attack, India launched a diplomatic and strategic counterattack on Pakistan. Irked by India’s actions and the rising possibility of war between India and Pakistan, Pannun claimed on a Pakistani channel that Sikhs in Punjab would not allow the Indian Army to launch an attack on Pakistan from Punjab if Pakistan openly supports Khalistan, a separate Sikh nation.

Khalistani elements have also often attacked Hindu temples in Canada on multiple locations. They often deface walls of the temples with anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans. In November 2024, Khalistani goons attacked Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton leading to severe criticism of the Trudeau-led government.

Keeping such rhetoric in mind, it is essential for the Indian government to take a strong stance against Khalistani elements in Canada and to pressurise the Canadian government to curb these forces. Trudeau miserably failed to do so despite India’s repeated requests, merely for the sake of vote bank politics. Now that the leadership has changed, India may choose to put pressure on Prime Minister Carney to take concrete action against anti-India and anti-Hindu elements. However, the recent parade has cast serious doubt on Canada’s willingness to act.

News Reports

Trump imposes 100% tariff on movies made outside USA, calls them ‘national security’ threat, may impact Bollywood, Tollywood movie makers

Anurag -
South Indian film industry (Tollywood) perform well in the US. However, the tariff proposed by the US President will make it more expensive and difficult for Indian filmmakers to release films in the US. Ticket prices will rise, which could further deter audiences from visiting cinemas.
Media

NBDA asks news channels not to invite hate mongering anti-India Pakistani commentators for TV debates and panel discussions

OpIndia Staff -
On 4th May, NBDA issued the advisory to all editors associated with the group. The NBDA emphasised that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has raised concerns over news channels inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan in their programme(s) who “propagate false propaganda against India."

Dehradun: Muslim man thrashed by mob after asking his name? Read the truth behind the viral fake news, designed to peddle ‘Muslim victimhood’ narrative

Bengal governor sends report on Murshidabad violence, recommends new law for centre to take over law and order, says Article 356 may be considered...

Controversy over West Bengal’s Digha Jagannath Temple escalates: Complaint filed over unauthorised use of sacred wood from Puri, demands to remove ‘Dham’ tag grows...

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ‘expels’ Rahul Gandhi from Hinduism over ‘Manusmriti protects rapists’ comments, says he should be banned from temples

Kashi draws 11.46 crore visitors in first quarter of 2025, number of people coming to the holy city booms after Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

OpIndia Staff -

Trump imposes 100% tariff on movies made outside USA, calls them ‘national security’ threat, may impact Bollywood, Tollywood movie makers

Anurag -

NBDA asks news channels not to invite hate mongering anti-India Pakistani commentators for TV debates and panel discussions

OpIndia Staff -

Dehradun: Muslim man thrashed by mob after asking his name? Read the truth behind the viral fake news, designed to peddle ‘Muslim victimhood’ narrative

OpIndia Staff -

Brazil: Lady Gaga concert attack was planned to gain ‘notoriety on social media’

ANI -

Bengal governor sends report on Murshidabad violence, recommends new law for centre to take over law and order, says Article 356 may be considered...

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: BJP worker in critical condition after his neck was slashed with razor in Nadia district, BJP alleges TMC worker attempted to kill...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Tension erupts in Bulandsheher after 12th student killed with cricket bat by a youth over argument

OpIndia Staff -

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan posts disturbing videos alleging bullying in Bollywood, family releases statement saying they were misinterpreted

ANI -

Controversy over West Bengal’s Digha Jagannath Temple escalates: Complaint filed over unauthorised use of sacred wood from Puri, demands to remove ‘Dham’ tag grows...

OpIndia Staff -

