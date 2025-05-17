Saturday, August 2, 2025
Bigg Boss type reality show for US citizenship? US contemplating a reality show where immigrants will compete to become US citizens

The proposal was first designed during the Obama years by Canadian-born producer Rob Worsoff, who is known for his work on Duck Dynasty. The proposal has once again found its way to the DHS desk.

DHS reviews reality show pitch where immigrants compete for US citizenship
DHS reviews reality show pitch where immigrants compete for US citizenship, Bigg Boss style. (Image: Dall-E)

The United States has a tendency to come up with some of the most bizarre ideas. In a curious blend of bureaucracy and showbiz, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently reviewing a pitch for a reality television show where immigrants would compete for a chance at American citizenship.

The proposal was first designed during the Obama years by Canadian-born producer Rob Worsoff, who is known for his work on Duck Dynasty. The proposal has once again found its way to the DHS desk. According to Worsoff, the idea is meant to be a hopeful celebration of becoming a US citizen and not a cruel elimination game. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, he said, “This isn’t The Hunger Games for immigrants.”

Notably, the idea has popped up again at a time when President Donald Trump has initiated a ruthless crackdown on illegal immigrants living in the US. Many student activists, some even from India, have also come under fire for their campus activism.

Contestants, competitions, and citizenship

The show is currently in its early conceptual stages. According to media reports, it would feature immigrants already in the legal system participating in contests ranging from history quizzes related to the US, gold rush simulations, and automobile reassembly tasks. Reportedly, one of the episodes envisions teams rebuilding the chassis of a Model T on a Detroit assembly line, while another has contestants racing to retrieve gold from a simulated mine.

The contestants would travel across the US via train, and the journey would start from Ellis Island. Possible names of celebrities to host the show include popular household stars such as Sofia Vergara, Ryan Reynolds, and Mila Kunis. In every episode, one seat on the train would be symbolically removed, adding a competitive element to the journey. Worsoff, however, clarified that if a contestant is eliminated, there will be no punitive consequences. He said, “This is not, ‘Hey, if you lose, we are shipping you out on a boat.’”

DHS confirms proposal is under review

Spokesperson for DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, confirmed that the show is “in the very beginning stages” of the department’s internal review process. She added, “Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval.” The department receives hundreds of television pitches every year, including crime documentaries and docu-series like To Catch a Smuggler.

According to Worsoff, he has received initial positive feedback from the department and discussions with potential networks are already underway. He added that, so far, there have been no discussions with Secretary Kristi Noem and he was unaware if she had personally reviewed the idea.

The Bigg Boss-style show, originally called Big Brother in the US, to gain citizenship may sound bizarre to many, but for the US, it is possibly “normal”.

