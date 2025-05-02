Friday, May 2, 2025
UK: ECB confirms that biological men will not play at any level of women’s cricket, decision after Supreme Court order saying transwomen are not women

Earlier, the ECB had banned transgender women from elite competitions to bring its eligibility policy into line with that adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2023.

ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that transgender women will no longer take part in women’s and girls’ cricket at any level in England and Wales following a change to its regulations regarding eligibility.

ECB released a statement to announce its decision which read, “The ECB is today announcing a change to its regulations regarding eligibility for transgender players in women’s and girls’ cricket. This is based on the updated legal position following the recent Supreme Court ruling.”

“With immediate effect, only those whose biological sex is female will be eligible to play in women’s cricket and girls’ cricket matches. Transgender women and girls can continue playing in open and mixed cricket,” the statement added.

The decision from the ECB comes in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman in equalities law. Earlier, the ECB, had banned transgender women from elite competitions to bring its eligibility policy into line with that adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2023.

“Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible. These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone’s gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players. However, given the new advice received about the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, we believe the changes announced today are necessary,” the statement continued.

The governing body acknowledged that the decision will have a “significant” impact on transgender women and girls. However, the governing body vowed to “support” people who this change has impacted.

“We acknowledge that this decision will have a significant impact on transgender women and girls. We will work with Recreational Cricket Boards to support people impacted by this change in our regulations,” the statement added.

“We await updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and will study this carefully. We maintain that abuse or discrimination has no place in our sport and are committed to ensuring that cricket is played in a spirit of respect and inclusivity,” the statement concluded.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

