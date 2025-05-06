On Monday (5th May), several media reports claimed that an alleged ‘Hindu organisation’ named Sree Narayana Manava Dharmam Trust filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act of 2025.

In its petition, the so-called Hindu organisation claimed, “The ‘Sree Narayana Manava Dharmam Trust’ cannot be an idle spectator to the devastating impact of the impugned Act taken as a whole on the Muslim community of India and to social justice in our country.“

The Trust alleged that the new legislation, enacted by the Union Parliament, somehow abolishes the existence of Waqf in India. It further claimed that the Waqf Amendment Act will leave Muslims in economic and financial ruin.

“The Impugned Act thus threatens the very existence of the Muslim community in India which depends for its survival on the Waqf mechanism which has been for centuries, and continues to be, the most important source of economic and financial resources essential for the practice and survival of Islam in India. As the Impugned Act will liquidate the economic and financial foundations of the Muslim community,” the Trust alleged in its petition.

The story of a Kerala-based ‘Hindu organisation’, opposing the Waqf Amendment Act and challenging it in the Supreme Court, was covered by the likes of Bar and Bench, Deccan Herald, Mint and Guwahati Plus.

The sensational story was also published on the website ‘India Legal.’

Other publications such as Vartha Bharati and Gujarat Samachar English also lent credence to the so-called ‘Hindu organisation’ challenging the new Waqf law.

All these media reports failed to mention one key and important detail, i.e. the President of the Trust is G Mohan Gopal.

The Kerala-based ‘Sree Narayana Manava Dharmam Trust’ came into existence only in 2023. And since then, it has been involved in activism, primarily against Hindu causes.

For instance, the Gopal-led Trust had opposed the lighting of lamps on 22nd January 2024, i.e. the day of the inauguration of the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It lamented that a temple was built in place of a disputed structure.

The President of the Trust had previously opposed reservations for the Economically Weaker Section in the General category. G Mohan Gopal went on to call it a ‘cancer’ in the Constitution.

All his activism boils down to the fact that G Mohan Gopal was a member of the NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) – the student wing of the Congress party.

He was not just a member but the 2nd President of NSUI after its foundation in 1971. Coincidentally, his opposition to governmental policies aligns with that of the stance of the Congress party.

The grand old party was opposed to EWS, the construction of the Ram Mandir and the Waqf Amendment Act. Miraculously, G Mohan Gopal (the man heading the Sree Narayana Manava Dharmam Trust) is also opposed to the same policies.

He had previously made false insinuations about the Judiciary helping the ‘Sangh Parivar’ establish a Hindu Rashtra in India

It is unethical to pass off a Kerala-based organisation, headed by a politically motivated individual with ties to the Congress party, as an isolated ‘Hindu outfit’ opposing the newly enacted Waqf law. The disclosure of G Mohan Gopal’s political ties must have been made in the media reports.