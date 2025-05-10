Saturday, May 10, 2025
Chinese propaganda outlet Global Times peddles fake news claiming Pakistan’s JF-17 destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system, Indian Air Force debunks lies

"Pakistan spread misinformation on social media, falsely claiming it had targeted the S-400 air defence systems at Adampur, Suratgarh, and Sirsa Air Force Stations, BrahMos base and others. India strongly denies these false narratives," said Colonel Qureshi.

WG CDR Vyomika Singh (L), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (C), and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (R)

In a MEA press briefing on Saturday (10th May), India countered the fake propaganda being spread by the Chinese media in support of its ally Pakistan regarding the latter’s ongoing military escalations with India. The Chinese propaganda outlet Global Times claimed that Pakistan’s JF-17 jet destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur, Punjab.

Global Times spread fake news

“Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder’s hypersonic missiles have destroyed India’s S-400 system in Adampur, Pakistani state-run PTV News reported. The S-400 air defence system is worth approximately $1.5 billion, it added. The Xinhua News Agency also reported Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system in India’s Punjab, citing military, “the Global Times posted on X on Saturday.

India debunks Chinese and Pakistani propaganda

The Chinese propaganda was debunked by India in the press briefing today, which was addressed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Refuting the fake claims, Col Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan was spreading fake information on social media about India’s S-400 being destroyed by Pakistan’s jet.

“Pakistan spread misinformation on social media, falsely claiming it had targeted the S-400 air defence systems at Adampur, Suratgarh, and Sirsa Air Force Stations, BrahMos base and others. India strongly denies these false narratives,” said Colonel Qureshi.

“As you can see, Pakistani claims about the activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda. On top of that, this is pedalled by the Pakistani State Agencies; the claims that they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations in the country are completely false. The claim about the air force stations in Sirsa, Suratgarh being destroyed they are false,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

India showed time-stamped images to refute Pakistan’s false claims

Pakistan, which escalated military tensions with India after the latter attacked terrorist camps inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, has been using misinformation to build a false narrative in its favour. India presented time-stamped images at the press briefing against Pakistan’s fake claims of inflicting damage on Indian air bases.

On the intervening night of 9th and 10th May, Pakistan continued with its attacks on Indian civilian and military infrastructure. It targeted more than 26 locations on India’s western border from Srinagar to Chhalliya. Pakistan also fired its Fatah-II long-range missile reportedly aimed at Delhi, but it was intercepted by India in Sirsa, Haryana.

In retaliation, India carried out precision strikes at six airbases of Pakistan, namely, Chaklala in Rawalpindi, Murid in Chakwal, Rafiqui in Shorkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian.

