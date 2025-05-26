A detailed study conducted by Bundelkhand University has reaffirmed that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched under the Har Ghar Jal initiative, has brought in a quiet revolution in rural Bundelkhand. The study was conducted across 70 villages in seven districts. It paints a vivid picture of how piped drinking water has brought transformative changes in health, education, livelihoods, social structure and rural development.

The Department of Social Work conducted the study at the request of the State Water and Sanitation Mission. The findings are based on field surveys, community interviews and on-ground observations, as noted by the report in Times of India. The study captured both quantitative outcomes and human stories of change.

Scope of the study and district-wise reach

The study was conducted over a period of two and a half months. A team comprising four faculty members and researchers covered ten villages each from Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Jalaun, Mahoba and Lalitpur. The team was led by Associate Professor Dr Yatindra Mishra. The study involved interactions with women, youth, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, schoolteachers, students and other key stakeholders.

Dr Yatindra Mishra remarked, “The Har Ghar Jal initiative has done more than provide water. It has restored dignity, health and stability to people who were living under chronic water stress. But we must now transition from access to responsibility, making conservation and sustainability central to the next phase of rural progress.”

The villages surveyed include Narayanpur, Jakhni, Garauli Shukla in Banda; Deundha, Nonmai, Barhat in Chitrakoot; Pachkhura, Dharkpur, Jariya Teela in Hamirpur; Baijpur, Ghatkotra, Chirkna in Jhansi; Hatheri, Raipura, Girthan in Jalaun; Bari, Kashipura, Dhanawan in Mahoba and Rampur, Gugkhara, Thanrawa in Lalitpur.

Health outcomes improve across the board

The study revealed that the availability of safe and clean drinking water significantly enhanced public health. Households reported a sharp decline in water-borne illnesses including diarrhoea, typhoid and stomach infections. Digestive health improved and people experienced relief from ailments such as neck and back pain caused by lifting and carrying heavy water pots.

A notable difference was seen in the health of pregnant and lactating mothers. The maternal mortality rate saw a substantial decline and the nutritional status of women improved. Over 95 percent of respondents reported saving on medical expenses. Earlier, contaminated water had led to bone weakening and chronic illnesses, particularly among the elderly. These health issues have now reduced significantly, which has contributed to the overall well-being of the households.

Education and school hygiene see significant gains

All surveyed schools have been fully integrated with the Jal Jeevan Mission. Functional water storage systems and clean toilets have directly contributed to higher school enrolment, particularly among girls. The study highlighted a reduction in dropout rates as young girls now feel safe and dignified in school environments.

Both teachers and students reported improvements in hygiene, availability of drinking water during school hours and better attendance. As the young girls are no longer burdened with the job of fetching water, families are now more inclined to send them to school.

Rural economy witnesses uplift, women lead the charge

As water is now available at the doorstep, women who earlier spent hours daily getting water are now participating in an array of jobs including agriculture, animal husbandry, tailoring, poultry and other income-generating activities. These engagements have increased household incomes and empowered women in decision-making within their families.

The construction of toilets and provision of water inside homes enhanced the safety, dignity and health of women and adolescent girls. In many cases, women were able to take up jobs as water attendants, sanitation helpers and field motivators under the scheme, which further improved their household income.

Social discrimination on the decline

The study documented a notable reduction in caste-based discrimination. Earlier, access to common water sources often served as a flashpoint for social tension. With every household having its own supply, this dynamic has dramatically shifted. Communal relations have improved, cooperation has increased and a sense of collective ownership over shared resources is establishing its roots among the villagers.

Around 93 percent of respondents acknowledged a drop in dowry cases and early marriages. Villagers credited this to an improved social environment, better education and a rising sense of dignity linked to water availability and sanitation.

Youth stay back to build instead of migrate

Interestingly, rural youth, who traditionally saw migration to urban centres for work as a great opportunity to have a sustainable life, are now increasingly staying in their villages. The study reports that 92 percent of youth prefer to remain in the village due to emerging self-employment avenues. These include farming, dairy, mobile repair, retail shops, fish farming and poultry.

The availability of water has made previously fallow land cultivable. MGNREGA demand has also surged, with more localised livelihood options gaining traction. The shift reflects a broader change in how rural youth perceive opportunity and stability.

Bundelkhand University’s recommendations for long-term impact

While the gains are significant, the study also highlighted areas that required focus to ensure long-term success. Bundelkhand University has recommended raising awareness about the value of water and actively discouraging wastage. It has called for promoting household-level water budgeting through trained volunteers and local campaigns.

Furthermore, the University has stressed the importance of training “Jal Sahelis” before deployment so that they can effectively educate others. The University has urged promoting collaborations with NGOs and Panchayats to introduce water conservation techniques at the grassroots level. Additionally, the University has advised sensitising school staff and caretakers to manage water storage efficiently and prevent misuse.