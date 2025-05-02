Friday, May 2, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCaste Census: Sources deny media claims that Pasmanda Muslims will get reservations under OBC...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Caste Census: Sources deny media claims that Pasmanda Muslims will get reservations under OBC quota, clarify that caste of Muslims will be recorded

Since religiously motivated reservations are illegal, the demand for Muslim reservations will not be granted. Nonetheless, everyone will have access to a caste column in addition to the religion column.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image from The Daily Guardian
Representational Image via The Daily Guardian

The Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category might include Pasmanda Muslims list in the caste census, according to a report in The Indian Express. This was reportedly confirmed by the leaders of the OBC Morcha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha. Muslims have been listed as a distinct, singular bloc in every official census to date, including the last one in 2011. According to the Sachar Committee’s report, 40% of Muslims in India are OBC or Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (all India 2004-05).

However, Pasmanda activists and scholars claim that 80–85% of India’s Muslim population is Pasmanda. This roughly corresponds with the 1871 Census, which found that 81% of Muslims in India belonged to lower castes and only 19% belonged to upper castes. National enumeration cannot be as random as the Telangana caste survey, according to K Laxman, national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, who distinguished between the surveys carried out in Telangana and Bihar.

On the other hand, the impending caste census will cover the caste of Muslims as well, sources stated on 2nd May, reported India Today, however, they explained that since religiously motivated reservations are illegal, the demand for Muslim reservations will not be granted. Nonetheless, everyone will have access to a caste column in addition to the religion column. This procedure will document several castes within the Muslim community.

It is anticipated that the census process will start in the following two to three months. Soon, the official appointment deputation process will begin. Within 15 days after all the necessary preparations have been concluded, the actual census will take place. Furthermore, Aadhaar, biometric information and artificial intelligence will all be used in this digital census. The whole report will be released following the data analysis, which might take a year or two.

The government intends to implement women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2029. The delimitation procedure will start after the census is completed next year. A commission will be established and will travel to each state to prepare the report. The current 27% quota cap in government positions and educational institutions could be reviewed in light of the growing number of OBCs.

“What is the point of just enumerating Pasmanda Muslims in a separate category? Some state lists of OBCs already do this. The central government should ideally look for socio-economic upliftment of Pasmanda Muslims, by including Dalit Muslims in the Scheduled Caste list, for example. They are not ready to do this,” Pasmanda Muslim leader Ali Anwar Ansari stated.

The inclusion of Pasmanda Muslims among OBCs, according to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran, would be another attempt to create “some sort of a division within the community.” He asked, “When the Supreme Court itself has said that Muslims as a group are backward, what is the rationale for subdividing them without giving any inkling of uplifting the community?”

Meanwhile, the Justice Rohini Commission’s report on subcategorisation inside reservations has not yet been addressed. The matter might be brought up again after the census. According to others, the approach would jeopardize the current protections for the OBC, SC, and ST populations. The procedures for the caste census might be discussed with representatives of all political parties. Internal conflicts within the I.N.D.I. Alliance over the census and delimitation could lead to a debate between the North and the South.

Reservation requests in the private sector, meanwhile, have been deemed unfounded. The private sector resisted these demands, even though they were made during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s administration as well. Private educational institutions are already covered under Article 15(5). It enables the state to enact special laws that explicitly address the admission of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to educational institutions, as well as the advancement of socially and educationally disadvantaged segments of citizens. With the exception of minority educational institutions, both state-aided and unaided private educational institutions are covered by this clause.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

IBM, TCS, and Andhra Government to launch India’s largest quantum computer at upcoming Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati

ANI -

Andhra Pradesh: High Court slams converted Christian pastor for misusing SC-ST Act, says cannot play both sides and use the act for personal gain

OpIndia Staff -

BBC’s terror apologia: Humanising Jihadi General Asim Munir, the man whose anti-Hindu rhetoric presaged the Pahalgam massacre

Jinit Jain -

PM Modi dedicates Vizhinjam Deepwater Port to nation: Read how this Adani seaport is going to be India’s major player in global maritime trade

Aditi -

Meerut: Power station employee Riyazuddin switches off electricity of entire village in protest against Waqf Act, suspended

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi inaugurates Adani’s Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala, calls it an example of “new age development”

ANI -

Bihar: Mohammad Sahil trapped Hindu girls, made their obscene videos and sold them on porn sites, girlfriend Gulshan used to help

OpIndia Staff -

Hamas, which killed thousands of Jews, declared alliance with Pakistani terrorists before Pahalgam attack where Hindus were massacred, ‘blood will be spilled,’ they said:...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Fan’ rudely tells Sonu Nigam to sing in Kannada at Bengaluru concert, singer says this is why Pahalgam like attacks happen

OpIndia Staff -

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit inaugurated by PM Modi in Mumbai; Mukesh Ambani says creative industries are real power: What happened on 1st...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com