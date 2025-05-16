On 7th May, India initiated “Operation Sindoor” in response to the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by terrorists supported by Pakistan. Subsequently, the Islamic Repubic, feeling threatened, attempted to strike civilian areas and military facilities in border regions, particularly Jammu and Kashmir. Nevertheless, their malicious plans were foiled by India’s significantly advanced defense system which even led to the destruction of key air bases in retaliation.

A disgraced Pakistan, having endured a stinging defeat, resorted to fabricating narratives about inflicting damage on India. On the other hand, India presented ample evidence, including clear satellite imagery of their operations while Pakistan faced further global humiliation for its nonsensical claims and manipulation of information to assert victory.

The notorious Pakistani conspiracy theorist and a prominent advocate of the Ghazwa-e-Hind, Syed Zaid Zaman Hamid, has also made similar remarks regarding the recent conflict and a video of the same has now gained traction on social media.

“In the past, we heard tales of supernatural entities, including Islamic seers and clerics who supported Pakistan during the conflicts of 1965 and 1971. Notably, during the 1965 war, they came to Pakistan’s aid. In the recent minor dispute with India, numerous individuals from their regions reported witnessing Prophet Muhammad approaching Pakistan,” a visibly emotional Zaid Hamid stated.

Notably, the 1971 India-Pakistan war changed the political history of the world forever and resulted in the formation of a new country named Bangladesh. The 1965 conflict marked another unsuccessful attempt by Pakistan to capture Kashmir through infiltration, following a similar failed effort in 1947. In fact, an Indian Infantry unit reached the outskirts of Lahore before it was ordered to retreat, during the conflict.

“I received a message from a young man, and there is no reason for him to be untruthful. The revered prophet appears in dreams, which is a fact. He narrated his dream to me and disclosed that Prophet Muhammad was standing guard to protect Pakistan’s missiles. Hence, it is Ghazwa-e-Hind,” the self-proclaimed Afghan jihad veteran added with tears in his eyes.

Interestingly, during the pandemic, Zaid Hamid, insisted that a chemical in the vaccination created by Bill Gates would eradicate Islam from all Muslims. The world has been familiar with Corona for the past fifty years, he stated, referring to it as a common cold. He further argued that everyone on the planet had experienced coronavirus at some point and the hype was only because the billionaire had orchestrated a plan to enslave future generations globally for the benefit of America.

Popularly referred to as Lal Topi (due to his red cap), he gained public attention over 15 years ago when he asserted that Pakistan would reach the moon within five years and that the country would lead global affairs. Nevertheless, the nation has been descending into a catastrophic situation at a much faster rate, since his statement. He has regularly been the subject of mockery due to his ridiculous comments.