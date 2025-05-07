On Wednesday (7th May), the world woke up to the news of India carrying out precision strikes on the terrorist headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Operation Sindoor. Pakistan, which has provided a breeding ground to terrorists, failed to garner global sympathy after the strikes. The US has adopted a neutral stance regarding India’s military action, while China naturally sided with its ally Pakistan, calling India’s military action ‘regrettable’.

Here is how different countries reacted to India’s military action:

Hope it ends soon: Trump

Responding to India’s military action, US President Donald Trump said, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past.” Speaking to the media in the White House, Trump added, “They have been fighting for many, many decades, and centuries when you think about it. Nah, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

Israel supports India’s right to self-defence

Within hours after Operation Sindoor, Israel was among the first countries to express support for India and recognise India’s right to self-defence. Backing India in its fight against terrorism, Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, wrote on X, “Israel supports India’s right to self-defence. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent”.

Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) May 7, 2025

China calls India’s military action regrettable

As expected, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement calling India’s military action against terrorists in Pakistan ‘regrettable’. “China expresses regret over India’s military actions this morning and is concerned about the current developments. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability, remain calm and restrained, and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation,” the statement read. “China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable… India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well,” the statement added.

Russia deeply concerned by the confrontation

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement, “We are deeply concerned about the escalation of military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam. We call on the parties involved to exercise restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the region.”

France and UAE cals for restraint

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called on India as well as Pakistan to show restraint in order to avoid escalation. The statement said, “Nobody has anything to gain from prolonged confrontation between India and Pakistan. These are two major military powers, that is why we call for restraint.”

Similarly, the Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates said, “Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace.”

Japan condemns the Pahalgam terror attack and calls for restraint

Reacting to India’s military action, Japanese Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and called for restraint by India and Pakistan. “In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism. Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict. For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilise the situation through dialogue,” said Hayashi.

UN Secretary General calls for military restraint between India and Pakistan

The spokesperson of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said in a statement that Guterres is concerned about Indian military operations.”The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.