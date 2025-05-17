Do scholars belong to any particular group? Will only a person who quotes the writers of America and Europe be called a scholar, a person engaged in Indian philosophy has no right to get a certificate of scholarship? Certificate, because there is a special gang in India which keeps distributing it. It is the gang that decides who is a writer and who is not, who is an intellectual and who is not, who is a scholar and who is not. After Swami Rambhadracharya received the ‘Gyanpeeth Award’, it has become clear that he does not fall in the list of scholars imagined by this gang.

President Draupadi Murmu on Friday (May 16, 2025) honoured Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya of Ramanandi sect with the 58th ‘Gyanpeeth Award‘. Established in 1944 by industrialist Sahu Shanti Prasad, every year ‘Bharatiya Gyanpeeth’, has been honouring writers who have made significant contributions in the field of literature. This award was started in 1965. Big names like Sumitranandan Pant, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Amrita Pritam, Mahasweta Devi, Nirmal Verma, Kedarnath Singh and Krishna Sobti have been honoured with this award. Now the name of Swami Rambhadracharya, founder of ‘Tulsi Peeth’ located in Chitrakoot, has also been added to this league.

Why did Swami Ramabhadracharya get the ‘Gyanpeeth Award’?

After Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya received the ‘Gyanpeeth Award’, it is being repeatedly asked as to why this honour was given to him? Most of the people asking this question are those who do not even know the names of the bigwigs in Indian literature, or the names of important books or the types of works that have dominated the field of Indian literature in different periods. Those who are not aware form their opinion on the basis of social media. If they have not seen the literary works of Swami Rambhadracharya on social media, then they will definitely ask questions.

It is not that the people asking these questions are ignorant because they do not have money or access to the mainstream, they have themselves chosen to live in the well of ignorance. The reason is – they hate Indian culture, traditions and history. This hatred leads them to ignorance and this ignorance provokes them to oppose anyone doing serious work. In this article, I am not going to reply to them, but I am going to explain to the common people, to trap whom in the web of delusion the ignorant gang plans all the conspiracies.

Again the same question – why was a blind sadhu wearing saffron clothes given the ‘Jnanpith Award’? Is there no secularism left in India? How can a Hindu saint be honoured by the President? I am going to answer all such questions through this article. The direct answer to the first question is – Swami Rambhadracharya, a scholar of 22 languages, has written more than 240 books and more than 50 research papers. The direct answer to the second question is – no jargon can prevent a person who has taken the religion and culture of this land forward from being honoured.

Contribution of Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya in the field of literature

Swami Rambhadracharya writes mostly in Sanskrit, a language in which our Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Ramayana and Mahabharata were written. A language that needs preservation. A language whose literature has influenced the practices of upbringing of many generations. From respect for parents and teachers to war to protect religion, we have been inspired by this literature. Swami Rambhadracharya is one of the rare scholars of this cultural language in the present era.

He also writes in Hindi, which is the official language of India and is spoken and understood by most people in the country. He has also been creating literature in Awadhi and Bhojpuri, the languages ​​spoken in Uttar Pradesh-Bihar, the most populous states in the country. The works of Swami Rambhadracharya are referred by researchers and also influence the common people. His study on Goswami Tulsidas is so extensive that he is considered the undeclared final authority on Ramcharitmanas. Following the eternal principles of curiosity, review, faith and belief, he presented the authentic sanskar of Ramcharitmanas. Ramcharitmanas is the poem that re-established the Ramkatha in our lives in North India.

Since childhood, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya has preached Ramcharitmanas Katha in India and abroad for about 5000 times. After 8 years of intensive research and study of 27 editions of this immortal literature, he presented his version through ‘Tulsi Peeth’ . Although, there were protests against him in 2008-09 due to tampering with the book, but there has been a tradition of Shastrartha in Indian history and Shankaracharya also became Jagadguru only when he won the hearts of scholars across the country through debate. Therefore, it is important that our ancient literature does not become extinct and research work continues on it with devotion.

9000 pages, 50000 verses and 9 volumes… The Mahabhashya written by him on the Sanskrit grammar ‘Ashtadhyayi’ written by Panini is unprecedented. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself unveiled it. ‘Ashtadhyayi’ is not an ordinary book, Patanjali referred to it as ‘Sarvaved-Parishad-Shastra’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who went to Chitrakoot in February 2025, unveiled 3 books of Swami Rambhadracharya – Panini’s ‘Ashtadhyayi’ Mahabhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Rashtra Leela of Lord Shri Krishna. PM Modi follows the policy of ‘development as well as heritage’, in such a situation, the works of Swami Rambhadracharya automatically get established as the main pillar of that ‘heritage’.

‘Ashtadhyayi’ is a book of Sanskrit grammar written hundreds of years before the birth of Christ, on the basis of which literature succeeding the Vedic period was written. Even in ancient foreign languages ​​like Greek and Latin, there is no example to match this work. Swami Rambhadracharya should have received many awards like Jnanpith for just this work. He did many times more than that.

Apart from the critical edition of Ramcharitmanas and ‘Ashtadhyayi’ Mahabhashya, his another important work is ‘Shriraghavakripabhashyam’ based on Brahmasutra, Bhagvadgita and 11 Upanishads. Most of those who are targeting Swami Rambhadracharya ji today were either not even born 27 years ago or would have been playing in diapers when the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched this book in April 1998. Brahmasutra, Upanishad and Gita are called ‘Prasthanatrayi’, no Sanskrit commentary had been written on them for 500 years, but this was done by Swami Rambhadracharya.

Along with religion and culture, they also run a university for the disabled

For many decades, the society has been benefiting from his historical and spiritual knowledge through Ram Katha, is this contribution any less? And yes, he has done all this despite being a Pragya Chakshu. He lost his eyesight, but he acquired vision through hard work and penance. He did PhD in 1991 and DLitt in 1998 – most of those who abuse him are still surviving on taxpayers’ money. Additionally, he got the post-doctorate degree from the then President of India KR Narayanan, who was from the Dalit community. Those who are hatching the conspiracy of Dravid vs Aryan to break the Hindu unity will not like this.

His testimony and the evidence given by him were mentioned in the judgment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Allahabad High Court. He gave such evidence from the scriptures regarding the Ram temple that even the judges were stunned. He opened an entire university for disabled students. He established ‘Tulsi Peeth’ for the service of spirituality and society. Not only in India, but in the entire world there was no university for the disabled. Through the ‘Viklang Seva Sangh’ he started many programs for the welfare of disabled men and women.

Rambhadracharya ji has written so many works that one can go on talking about them from morning till evening. Just imagine how many years it will take to read, understand and analyse them or comment on them. Just imagine, those who have not read even the basics of Swami Rambhadracharya’s literature are raising questions on his contribution. His contribution in all three fields – literature, society and culture – is unprecedented. The ‘Tulsi Peeth Seva Nyas’ that he has founded will continue the campaign started by him for many years to come. Swami Rambhadracharya’s works are on Sanatan, and are Sanatan.

Table of compositions of Swami Ramabhadracharya

Here I am presenting the compositions of Swami Ramabhadracharya with details:

Year Title Language Publisher Summary 1994 Arundhati Hindi Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar Epic poem of 1,279 verses divided into 15 cantos based on the life of Vasistha and Arundhati. 2002 Sri Bhargava Raghaviyam Sanskrit Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Divyanga University Epic of 21 cantos and 2,121 verses. With Hindi commentary. Received many awards. 2010 Ashtavakra Hindi Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Divyanga University Composed in 864 verses in 8 cantos, based on sage Ashtavakra. 2011 Geeta Ramayana Sanskrit Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Divyanga University A musical rendition of the Ramayana consisting of 1,008 songs in 28 cantos. 1980 Kaka Vidur Hindi Shri Geeta Gyan Mandir, Rajkot Short poem on Vidur of Mahabharata. 1980 Mukunda Smaranam Sanskrit Shri Geeta Gyan Mandir, Rajkot A short poem in two parts in praise of Krishna. 1982 Ma Shabri Hindi Giridhar Koshalendra Chintan Committee, Darbhanga A short poem based on the character Shabari from Ramayana. 1996 Azad Chandrashekhar Charitam Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust Short poem on revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. With Hindi commentary. 2000 Sarayulhari Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust Short poem based on Saryu river. 2001 Laghuraghuvaram Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust Short poem on child Rama, in short letters only. 2004 Bhringadutam Sanskrit Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Divyanga University Depiction of the message sent by Rama to Sita, in Mandakranta verse. 1991 Raghavgeetgunjan Hindi Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar Lyrical poem. 1993 Bhaktigeetasudha Hindi Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar A poem of 438 songs based on Rama and Krishna. 1997 Sri Ramabhaktisarvasvam Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust A poem of 100 verses. — Arya Shatakam Sanskrit — A poem of 100 verses in Arya Chhand. — Chandi Shatakam Sanskrit — A poem of 100 verses in praise of the goddess Chandi. — Raghavendra Shatakam Sanskrit — A poem of 100 verses in praise of Rama. — Ganapati Shatakam Sanskrit — A poem of 100 verses in praise of Ganesha. — Sri Raghavacharana Chihna Shatakam Sanskrit — 100 verses in praise of Rama’s footprints. 1987 Sri Janaki Kripakataksha Stotram Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust Praise of Sita’s kind glance. 1992 Sri Ramavallabha Stotram Sanskrit Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar Praise of Sita. 1994 Sri Gangamahimnastotram Sanskrit Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar Praise on the glory of river Ganga. 1995 Sri Chitrakuta Vihara Ashtakam Sanskrit Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar Praise of Ram’s Chitrakoot Vihar in 8 verses. 2002 Sri Raghavbhavadarsanam Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust Praise of Rama’s birth through similes; with Hindi commentary. 2003 Kubjapatram Sanskrit Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyanga University Letter written by Kubja to Krishna. 2008 Sri Sitaramkelikaumudi Hindi Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Divyanga University A riti kaavya based on childhood pranks in 327 verses. 2009 Sri Sitaramasuprabhatam Sanskrit Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Divyanga University Dedicated to Sita and Rama. With Hindi translation. 1996 Sriraghavabhyudayam Sanskrit Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust A one-act play based on the rise of Ram. — Utsaah Hindi Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust —

See some other works of Swami Ramabhadracharya here:

Year Title Subject Publisher Comment 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam Brahmasutras Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust Commentary on Prasthanatrayi in Sanskrit 1998 Shrimadbhagavadgitasu

Sri Raghavakripabhashyam Bhagavadgita Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam kathopanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam Kenopanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Mandukya Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Ishavasya Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam Prashna Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Taitriya Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Aitareya Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Swetasvatara Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Chāndogyopanishadi Sri Raghavkripabhashyam Chandogya Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Brihadaranyaka Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1998 Sri Raghavakripabhashyam The Mundaka Upanishad Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1991 Sri Raghava Kripa Bhashyam Narada Bhakti Sutra Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1997 Ashtadhyayapratisutram Shabdhabodhsameekshanam Research on the Ashtadhyayi Sutras Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan (under publication) D.Litt Dissertation 2001 Sri Rama Stavaraja Stotram Sri Raghava Kripa Bhashyam Sri Ram Stavraj Stotra Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Trust – 1983 Mahaveeri Commentary on Hanuman Chalisa Shri Krishna Birth Service Institute, Mathura – 1985 Sri Gita Tattva Bhagavadgita Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar – 2005 Bhavarthbodhini Ramcharitmanas Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University – – Shri Raghavakripa Bhashya (in 9 volumes) Ramcharitmanas – – 1981 Adhyatmaramayane Apaniniyaprayo Ganam Vimarshah A review of the anti-Panini tendencies of Adhyatma Ramayana – PhD dissertation 1982 Manas mein Tapas Prasang Discussion of the story of an ascetic in Ayodhya Kand of Ramcharitmanas Shri Geeta Gyan Mandir, Rajkot – 1988 Sanatan Dharma ki Vigrahaswaroop Gaumata Discussion on the status of cow in Sanatan Dharma Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar – 1988 Sri Tulsi Sahitya mein Krishna Katha Review of Krishna’s character in Tulsidas’ literature Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar – 1990 Sita Nirvasan Nahi A critical treatise that proves that Sita’s exile in Valmiki Ramayana is a figment of Uttarakand Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar – 2007 Shripanchadhyayivimarsha Discussion on Raas Panchadhyayi of Bhagwat Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University – 1980 Bharat Mahima Navahanika discourse on the glory of Bharata in Ramayana Shri Geeta Gyan Mandir, Rajkot – 1985 Sugreeva ka Agh aur Vibhishan ki Kartuti Navahanika discourse on two characters of Ramayana Shri Krishna Birth Service Institute, Mathura – 1989 Sumitra in Manas Navahanika discourse on the role of Sumitra in Ramacharitmanas Shri Raghav Literature Publication Fund, Haridwar – 1992 Prabhu Kari Kripa Panvari Di – – Incomplete sermon texts

Just imagine, the child who lost his eyesight at the age of just 2 months, touched the pinnacle of wisdom and gave the message that there is no excuse for not being successful. Everything is possible with hard work and dedication. The child who was considered a bad omen and was not even allowed to participate in marriages and other auspicious events of the family and society, became a walking symbol of good fortune. That is why during his early works, he addresses himself before God by saying ‘Anatham Jadam Mohapashen Bandham’, meaning – “one who is orphan, inert, and bound in the bondage of attachment.”

