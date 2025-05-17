Wednesday, August 20, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor says he is honoured to lead India’s all-party delegation to present nation’s point of view, says he won’t be found wanting

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

ANI
Shashi Tharoor (The Week)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that he is “honoured” by the invitation of the government to lead an all-party delegation, and added that when national interest is involved, he will “not be found wanting.”

“I am honoured by the invitation of the government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!” Shashi Tharoor posted on X.

A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations
“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences,” Rijiju posted on X.

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians’ groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India’s precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

