A 19-year-old Hindu woman tragically ended her life in Kadampur village in the Usrahar police station area of the Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh after facing sexual harassment by a Muslim man named Rizwan. As per reports, Rizwan used to harass the victim and send her obscene messages on her phone. He was also forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him. The victim used to live with her mother, while her father and brother worked in Delhi.

Tired of Rizwan’s threats, the victim consumed poison

The victim’s brother said that Rizwan, who was their neighbour, threatened the victim to kill her entire family. When her father and brother arrived on 25th April, she told her father about Rizwan’s threat. The victim’s father went to talk to Rizwan’s family about his activities, but they did not listen and threatened him instead. On 26th April, the victim’s father filed a complaint against Rizwan and his two friends. However, the same day, the victim consumed poison. She was admitted to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, where she passed away a week later on Friday (2nd May).

The victim’s family blame police inaction

In the complaint, the father alleged that Rizwan used to send obscene messages to the victim and used to force her to meet him. When she refused, he threatened to kill her brother. He used to stop her and harass her when she used to go to college on her bicycle. The victim’s family said that the police did not take swift action on their complaint, which led to the loss of her life. Her brother alleged that after his father filed the complaint, Rizwan came to their house as threatened the family but the police did not take any action.

Her family alleged that Station House Officer Mansoor Ahmed sided with the accused and did not take action against him.

A case filed by the police

SSP Sanjay Verma said that a case has been filed by the police based on the complaint of the victim’s father under sections 115(2), 352, 351(3) of the BNS and section 66D of the IT Act. Rizwan and his brother Salman have been arrested. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

The victim passed away on Friday morning, but her body was sent for postmortem later in the evening, almost 10 hours after her death. Her body was initially kept in a dysfunctional deep freezer, but after her family raised objections, it was shifted to a different deep freezer.