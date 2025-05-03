A Muslim woman visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the police on the temple premises on Friday (2nd May) after a security person found her activities to be suspicious. The woman identified as Irin reportedly came from Maharashtra to visit the temple.

As per reports, she was exiting the temple premises after darshan when she was stopped by a security person. She had covered her head and face with a blue cloth. On being stopped, she started arguing with the security person, who informed his senior officials. Later on, she was taken for verification. CO Ayodhya, Ashutosh Tiwari, said that it was revealed after her verification that she is a resident of Vardha in Maharashtra. Her family was informed by the authorities. She was kept in the police station. Her family reportedly claimed that she suffers from a mental condition.

Earlier, a man was caught with camera glasses

Earlier, on 6th January, a man wearing sunglasses fitted with a spy camera was caught by security personnel inside the Ayodhya temple. The man was spotted by a security person when trying to take pictures of the temple near the ‘Singhdwar’. Mobile phones, cameras and other gadgets are not allowed inside the temple premises. The man was identified as a Gujarat-based businessman named Jani Jaikumar. Surprisingly, he managed to pass through all the security checkpoints with the sunglasses, said to be worth ₹50,000, without being caught. He was detained by authorities for questioning.