On 25th June 1975 at midnight, India faced one of the gravest assaults on its democratic fabric. Then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi faced the heat of the Allahabad High Court’s verdict that declared her election invalid due to electoral malpractices. To avoid losing the position of the PM, Gandhi imposed a national Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution that lasted for 21 months.

Civil liberties were crushed during that period and fundamental rights suspended. Over 1,00,000 people were arrested under preventive detention laws. The government used the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) as a weapon against dissent. Pre-censorship orders were issued to silence the newspapers. Student movements were brutally ended, and political opponents were thrown into jails. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was banned on 4th July 1975, less than ten days after the Emergency was imposed.

In the middle of the authoritarian storm that India was facing, a 25-year-old full-time RSS Pracharak in Gujarat, Narendra Modi, chose the path of resistance, playing a significant role. Senior RSS leaders were imprisoned by the government. However, Modi managed to stay underground, leading an innovative and decentralised opposition to Indira Gandhi’s regime. His actions, strategy and fearless defiance shaped not only the movement but his own evolution as a national leader.

Who is the real “fascist” – Those who imposed the Emergency or Narendra Modi, who played a role in the resistance

There is a strange irony in Indian politics. The party, that jailed over a lakh citizens, banned the RSS, imposed pre-censorship on newspapers, tortured and murdered several citizens and reduced the Constitution to a personal diary of power, now call Narendra Modi who fought all that and played a significant role in resisting the Emergency a “fascist”.

Since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of the office, the Congress Party has launched a coordinated tirade to paint him with the darkest brushed from their own history book. Congress’s prince, the man who has been launched several times only to fail, Rahul Gandhi, time and again, likened PM Modi to Hitler.

In 2014, before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he called PM Modi “Hitler”. Sadly, “scholars” were “okay” with the Hitler jibe. Congress’s communication team, who always forget to see the mirror before commenting on anyone, regularly uses words like “autocrat”, “dictator”, and compare PM Modi to Hitler. In 2023, Rahul Gandhi claimed that India has become a fascist country under Modi’s regime. The same Modi, who, in 1975, was evading arrests, distributing underground literature, and supporting families of jailed activists, while Congress was but blacking out headlines and switching off democracy.

In one of the most recent examples, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge compared Modi government a “fascist rule”. He said, “The INDIA Bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi.” All this, if had been said during actual Emergency at Indira Gandhi’s time, would have resulted in jail time. In 2018 as well, Kharge had compared PM Modi to Hitler.

The constituents of the INDIA Bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is a political and moral defeat of Prime…

Let’s get this straight, Modi did not suspend fundamental rights. Everyone is free to criticise and everyone does, especially the opposition leaders without any fear of police action against them. Modi did not censor newspapers, it was Indira Gandhi who did it. Modi did not jail Congress leaders in large batches, or even ordinary students. It was Indira Gandhi who curb the dissent using the police force. Modi didn’t run the country on an unconstitutional whim, Indira Gandhi did.

But of course, in today’s politically convenient memory, resistance becomes oppression, and the oppressors rewrite themselves as saviours. If fighting a regime that shut down Parliament, press, protests, and personal liberty is fascism, then yes, Narendra Modi was a fascist of the purest kind. He fought the real fascist, not from a podium, not from a press conference, but from the shadows, in disguise, while carrying the Constitution in his pocket and the courage to defend it in his heart.

The question remains. Who is the real fascist? The one who imposed the Emergency, or Narendra Modi, who played a role in resisting it?

Modi’s call to duty – The making of an underground leader

When the Emergency was imposed, Narendra Modi was already a known name. He was a key figure during Gujarat’s Navnirman Andolan of 1974 that led to the fall of the Congress government in the state. Everyone saw him as a committed and strategic organiser. In 1972, he had become a full-time Pracharak. It was only three years later that the Emergency was imposed. However, the maturity, discretion and adaptability of Narendra Modi made him a key link in the underground RSS network and in a strategic position to execute the role given to him – that of resisting the emergency.

Modi had worked closely with senior Sangh leaders including Laxmanrao Inamdar (Vakil Saheb), Keshavrao Deshmukh and Vasant Gajendragadkar. He was also well-connected to the national-level Lok Sangharsh Samiti movement led by veteran leaders including Nanaji Deshmukh and Dattopant Thengadi. His instructions were clear: keep the organisation alive, ensure communication, and avoid arrest at any cost.

A master of disguises – How Modi became untraceable

During the Emergency, all state police, including Gujarat Police, were on high alert. Gujarat had been one of the most active RSS zones, and the government knew how essential it was for Indira Gandhi’s regime to control the dissent in the state. Intelligence surveillance was at its peak during that time. However, Narendra Modi managed to avoid arrest for the entirety of the Emergency.

To avoid detection, he assumed various disguises including a Sadhu in saffron robes, an elderly Sikh turbaned man, a street vendor selling incense sticks, and even a college-going ‘Sardarji’.

Narendra Modi as Sanyasi

In one of the high-risk missions to Mumbai, he posed as the son of Makaran Desai, who later became a BJP leader. Modi had crafted the plan himself, allowing him to travel with impunity under the cover of legitimacy.

Narendra Modi disguised as ‘Sardarji’

In one memorable incident, he visited Bhavnagar jail disguised as a Swamiji to meet Vishnubhai Pandya and other incarcerated leaders. He claimed to have come to conduct a satsang and gained entry into the jail. Once inside, he held discussions disguised as spiritual discourse. After one hour, he walked out of the prison without raising any red flags among the guards.

The strategist of codes, printing presses, and cyclostyle machines

At any given time, communication is the backbone of a strategic play. For leaders like Narendra Modi who were keeping the organisation alive, communication was the lifeline of the resistance. However, the risks were high. If caught, entire operations could be compromised. Modi innovated several methods to outsmart state machinery.

They needed printing machines to publish underground literature. It was Narendra Modi who oversaw the smuggling and operation of cyclostyle machines for printing. The pamphlets they printed condemned the Emergency, exposed atrocities, and called for the defence of democracy. The distribution of the pamphlets was also decentralised. They were hidden in luggage, tiffin boxes, or left at barber shops for silent circulation. Saints, priests, and religious preachers were enlisted to spread the material across rural India.

Phone numbers were encoded by digit-swapping. Meetings were held under the garb of religious functions such as Satyanarayan Puja. RSS meetings were often referred to as “Chandan Ka Karyakram”. Even the smallest details, like how slippers were placed outside a home, were tweaked by Modi to throw off the police who were trained to detect Sangh discipline.

Mobilising leaders, building escape networks

Narendra Modi moved pamphlets as well as people. Senior anti-Emergency leaders including George Fernandes, V. M. Tarkunde and Dattopant Thengadi visited Gujarat and the whole trip was coordinated by Modi. These meetings were held in safe houses, and multiple escape routes and decoys were in place to ensure the safety of the leaders.

The resistance was decentralised. Each volunteer or district functioned semi-independently while staying connected through covert channels. Modi was meticulous with logistics. Often, karyakartas assigned to escort leaders out of Gujarat had no idea who they were accompanying or why. Everything was planned to the last minute.

One time, Modi was disguised as a Sikh youth when police arrived at a meeting location with a tip-off. As they questioned him, Modi remained calm and redirected them elsewhere. The police did not realise that the man they were looking for was standing right in front of them.

Sustaining the movement and the morale

Revolution is not just about action, it is about resilience. Narendra Modi played his role during the emergency in ensuring that the families of jailed swayamsevaks never slept hungry and had all the financial support and medical care they needed. He personally travelled, made discreet visits, and became a lifeline for those who could no longer support themselves.

His words inspired the youth. In Porbandar, when all senior karyakartas were arrested, leading to a loss of morale among the young volunteers, Modi came forward and encouraged them. He said, “Even if you are alone, it does not matter. One person is enough if his intent is right. Democracy must win.”

Medical students were given specific roles, using their legitimate mobility to transport pamphlets. Children were used as couriers because they were least likely to arouse suspicion.

A poet in the storm

In the middle of the chaos, Modi wrote about the emergency and his role in the resistance. He composed a powerful poem in his diary and captured the idealism, sacrifice, and energy of the movement. A rough translation of the poem in Gujarati reads:

जब कर्तव्य ने पुकारा तो कदम कदम बढ़ गये

जब गूंज उठा नारा ‘भारत माँ की जय’

तब जीवन का मोह छोड़ प्राण पुष्प चढ़ गये

कदम कदम बढ़ गये

टोलियाँ की टोलियाँ जब चल पड़ी यौवन की

तो चौखट चरमरा गये सिंहासन हिल गये

प्रजातंत्र के पहरेदार सारे भेदभाव तोड़

सारे अभिनिवेश छोड़, मंजिलों पर मिल गये

चुनौती की हर पंक्ति को सब एक साथ पढ़ गये

कदम कदम बढ़ गये

सारा देश बोल उठा जयप्रकाश जिंदाबाद

तो दहल उठे तानाशाह

भृकुटियां तन गई

लाठियाँ बरस पड़ी सीनों पर माथे पर

कदम कदम बढ़ गये

It means, “When duty called, we marched without fear. When cries of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ echoed, we left the comfort of life and offered our breath. Step by step, we marched.

Troops of youth marched ahead, shaking thrones and cracking doors. Watchmen of democracy rose, shedding divisions. Reading the challenge line by line, we marched.

The nation roared ‘JP Zindabad’. Tyrants trembled, batons fell. But on our chests and heads, we bore them. Step by step, we marched.”

It was not just a poem, it was prophecy.

Sangharsh Ma Gujarat – Writing the resistance

After the Emergency was lifted in 1977, Narendra Modi wrote about his role and his experience fighting the Emergency in “Sangharsh Ma Gujarat”. He wrote the book in just 23 days without any reference material. The book remains one of the most comprehensive regional accounts of the Emergency.

Cover of Sangharsh Ma Gujarat.

A page from the manuscript of ‘Sangharsh ma Gujarat’ titled ‘मीसा’ का कोड़ा बरसा.

It was launched by then-Gujarat CM Babubhai Patel and recognised internationally.

Book launch

Another book, ‘Aapatkal Ke Senani’, chronicled his role as an organiser and underground leader.

News clipping of book release

Legacy of a fighter who refused to be silenced

The Emergency shaped Narendra Modi in profound ways. His belief in decentralisation, quick crisis response, and people-first communication were all honed during this crucible. Today, as Prime Minister, he frequently references that period, not as a relic of the past, but as a living reminder of what unchecked power can do.

While others were silenced, Modi strategised. While others surrendered, he stitched together a resistance. And in the silence of jails and the secrecy of safe houses, he kept democracy breathing.

The story of Narendra Modi during the Emergency is not merely a tale of survival. It is the story of resistance, of moral conviction, and of a young man who chose the underground when others chose silence. A story that shaped not only a leader, but the very idea of fighting for India’s democratic soul.