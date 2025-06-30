Days after a Hindu woman was raped by a BNP leader named Fazor Ali in in Muradnagar upazila in the Cumilla district of Bangladesh, the victim’s father has dismissed claims of ‘extra marital relationship’. These allegations are being used by extremists to downplay the heinous crime and shame the victim online..

On Sunday (30th June), he spoke to Hindu activist and lawyer, Sumon Kumar Roy, about the matter. The victim’s father clarified, “I had borrowed money from him (Fazor Ali) to conduct the wedding of my youngest daughter.”

He added that he took Taka 50000 as a loan from Fazor Ali and that the victim had no relationship with him. He pointed out that the victim lives with her in-laws in a far off village and does not even stay in vicinity of the accused.

Sumon Kumar Roy highlighted, “The victim had come here for 1-2 days. She lives with her in-laws. The incident occured at night when the family had gone to see the Rath Yatra. Fazor Ali exploited the opportunity and raped her.”

The victim’s father nodded in affirmation. He informed that he does not know the identity of the men who recorded the explicit video of the victim and circulated it on social media.

The victim’s father said that he did not withdraw the case and is under no pressure. Sumon Kumar Roy pointed out that there is no provision to withdraw cases. He reassured the victim’s father and promised all possible help in the matter.

In the meantime, he also reached out to Muradnagar Police OC Jahadur Rahman. Sumon Kumar Roy informed the police officer about social media claims that the victim was in an extramarital relationship with Fazor Ali.

He also highlighted rumours about the victim’s death. Muradnagar Police OC Jahadur Rahman stated that claims about the suicide of the woman are false and baseless.

“The woman had filed a fresh case just a while ago,” he added.

The Background of the Case

On Thursday (26th June), a prominent leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) named Fazor Ali forcibly broke into the house of a Hindu woman and then raped her at knifepoint.

The incident occurred in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village in Muradnagar upazila in the Cumilla district of the country. According to reports, the victim is 21 years old and the mother of 2 children. Her husband works and lives in Dubai.

The victim had been residing in her paternal house for about 2 weeks. Fazor Ali had been stalking her from the time she had been staying there.

On Thursday (26th June), when the family members of the victim went to a local fair, the BNP leader seized the opportunity to break into his house and rape her at knifepoint.

When the victim screamed for help, locals rushed to the crime scene and detained Fazor Ali. But he managed to flee.

The victim was taken to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital for medical examination. A disturbing video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The victim filed a complaint with the Muradnagar police on Friday (27th June).

A case was registered under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of 2000. The police first arrested 4 people for sharing the explicit video of the victim on social media.

On Sunday (29th June), the cops apprehended Fazor Ali and 4 other accused in connection to the rape of the 21-year-old Hindu woman. In the meantime, legal action is being taken against all 5 men.