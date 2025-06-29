In the 123rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ telecast today (29th June), Prime Minister Modi recalled the period of national emergency, which was imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi in 1975. During his address, PM Modi played the audio clips of Indian politicians who witnessed the period of emergency and fought against it, including former Prime Ministers Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter and politician Babu Jagjivan Ram, to provide a picture of the period of emergency.

PM Modi used his Mann Ki Baat address to remind people how the Indian Constitution and democracy were sabotaged by the then Congress regime led by Indira Gandhi to serve her political interests. He declared June 25th, 2025, the 50th anniversary of emergency, as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’. “Just a few days ago, the imposition of Emergency on the country completed its 50 years. We countrymen have observed the ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’. We should always remember all those people who fought the Emergency with fortitude. This inspires us to remain constantly vigilant to keep our Constitution strong and enduring,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi pointed out how attempts were made by Indira Gandhi to enslave the judiciary and how people who opposed the emergency were jailed and tortured. “Those who imposed Emergency not only murdered our constitution but also had the intention to keep the judiciary as their slave. During this period, people were tormented on a large scale. There are many such examples of this, which can never be forgotten. George Fernandez Sahib was tied in chains,” he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted how thousands of people were subjected to inhumane atrocities under the draconian Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and yet they did not break down and finally the emergency was lifted because of their unending efforts. “Many people were subjected to severe torture. Under MISA, anyone could be summarily arrested. Students too were harassed. Freedom of expression was also stifled. Thousands of people who were arrested during that period were subjected to such inhumane atrocities. But it is the strength of the people of India… they did not bow down, did not break down and did not accept any compromise with democracy. Finally, the people at large won – the Emergency was lifted and those who imposed the Emergency were defeated,” PM Modi stated.

Other topics addressed by PM Modi in his address

PM Modi began his Mann Ki Baat address by talking about the International Yoga Day which was celebrated globally. He expressed pleasure over the enthusiasm with which lakhs of people, including, studens, adivasis, and soldiers performed yoga in different parts of the country. PM Modi noted how the number of people adopting yoga in their daily lives has grown in the last 10 years since June 21 came to be celebrated as the International Yoga Day.

He also mentioned about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which restarted this year after a gap of 5 years, and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled to commnece on 3rd July. Describing the grandeur of the ongoing Jagannath Yatra, PM Modi explained how the yatra is celebrated across the states reflecting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat’.

PM Modi also talked about the ongoing football cup, the Bodoland CEM Cup, in the Bodoland territory of Assam and praised the local youth for leaving a mark through football and catapulting Bodoland to the national stage. He also spoke about the Eri Silk of Meghalaya, which recently received the GI tag, and ‘Women Led Development’ in Telangana where women who used work labourers in fields are being trained to make millet biscuits, and ‘Giri Sanitary Pads’. He praised the achievements of women in Kalaburgi, Karnataka, who formed a cooperative society and made the local jowar roti a brand.

He appreciated the devotion expressed by people of Vietnam who flocked to see the holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha, discovered at Nagarjunakonda of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, which were taken to Vietnam from India last month. PM Modi also praised the efforts of Ramesh Kharmale, a resident Pune, who along with his family is engaged in the work of environment conservation by digging small ponds and trenches and planting trees. He commended the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for launching ‘Mission for Million Trees’ campaign which aims to plant lakhs of trees. PM Modi also hailed the people of Patoda Gram Panchayat in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district, Maharashtra, which earned the badge of ‘Carbon Neutral village Panchayat’ by developeing a garbage collection and diposal system.

And lastly, PM Modi spoke about his conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to journey to space in over four decades, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as a member of the Axiom-4 mission.