Monday, July 14, 2025
HomeCrime'Kerala Story' type case from Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman raped by Haider with the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Kerala Story’ type case from Uttar Pradesh: Hindu woman raped by Haider with the help of her own friend Reena Bano, later blackmailed and pressurised to convert to Islam

The Hindu victim and her 'friend' Reena Bano both attend the ITI college of Hardoi, and the girl met Reena at college. They soon became friends, but a nightmare awaited the victim.

OpIndia Staff
The victim (L), Reena Bano (R)

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh‘s Hardoi district, where a 24-year-old Hindu woman has said that she was raped by a man made Haider with the help of her own Muslim friend Reena Bano.

The victim says they raped her, blackmailed her, and attempted to convert her to Islam. The nightmare for the victim started in December 2024 and continued for months, leaving her scared and helpless.

The Hindu victim and her ‘friend’ Reena Bano both attend the ITI college of Hardoi, and the girl met Reena at college. They soon became friends and began to hang out with each other like good friends do. But things went dark when Reena asked her to visit her home in the Lohani near the Pihani police station. Upon arrival, Reena led her to a room where Haider, Reena’s relative from Prayagraj, was already inside the room.

As soon as she entered, Reena slipped out and closed the door. Haider also had a gun, and he said that if she uttered a word, he would kill her, and then he raped her. He also recorded the entire incident on his phone. The girl cried out for help, but nobody came. When Reena returned, Reena and Haider started blackmailing her and warned that they would show the video to her family and put it on the internet if she did not obey them.

The blackmailing went on for seven months. They used to phone her every two weeks or so and ask her to meet them, and they snapped more pictures or made more videos of her so that they could hold her hostage.

Haider also instructed her to abandon Hinduism and become a Muslim, and marry him even though he was already married. She attempted to refuse, but fearing the video would be released, so she kept her silence.

Finally, after seven months, on 11th July, 2025, she visited Shahabad police station and complained, revealing everything regarding the rape, blackmail, and coercion to convert. The police also acted promptly and arrested Reena Bano on the same day. Haider, however, remains evasive, and the police are trying to trace him.

Circle Officer Anuj Mishra of Shahabad revealed that the case is registered under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law. The police are making every effort to arrest Haider and ensure the woman receives justice.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Can Rs 8.6 crores ‘blood money’ save Nimisha Priya from death penalty in Yemen? SC to hear plea to save Kerala nurse 2 days...

Jinit Jain -

Aaj Tak journalist questions the Brajmandal Yatra citing 2023 Nuh violence, where Muslim mobs attacked Hindu, but fails to question Islamists, tries to put...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress supporting troll accuses Air Kanishka bombing survivor Sanjay Lazar, who had lost his parents and sister in the Khalistani terror attack, of making...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Matloob Ahmed uses fake identity of ‘Rajeev’ to entrap young Hindu woman, wanted to marry victim to convert her to Islam, temple...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Manager’ Safdar forces female Hindu employee to convert to Islam, solicits sexual favours, Bajrang Dal takes matter into their hands

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Body of DU student Sneha Debnath found in Geeta Colony days after she went missing, note discovered in her room indicates suicide

OpIndia Staff -

Dhaka: Students shut down Mitford Hospital after trader Lal Chand lynched near the gate, family say BNP-linked gang killed him for not paying monthly...

OpIndia Staff -

Union govt relaxes requirement for Flue-Gas Desulphurisation systems at coal-fired power plants, expected to cut electricity cost by 25-30 paise per unit

OpIndia Staff -

Prayagraj: Ejaz posed as Azad Singh to marry Hindu woman, years later reveals he is Muslim and forces her and daughter to convert, case...

OpIndia Staff -

Meenakshi Jain, Sadanandan Master for Rajya Sabha: How Modi govt broke the UPA-era habit of rewarding loyalists and brought recognition to real leaders who...

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com