Indian Army conducts surgical strikes on ULFA-I and NSCN-K camps in Myanmar using over a hundred UAVs, ULFA-I says thee senior leaders killed

ULFA-I confirmed the drone strikes in a press statement, saying that the attacks were carried out with drones in the early hours at several mobile camps

OpIndia Staff

Indian Army conducted major surgical strikes on ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent) and NSCN-K (National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang) bases inside Myanmar territory on early hours of Sunday. As per reports, India forces launched a series of drone strikes on the militant bases. ULFA-I said that it lost three senior leaders in the strike.

The strikes targeted camps in the Naga Self-Administered Zone near the India-Myanmar border. As per sources, over a hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the surgical strikes. The operation was reportedly carried out in close coordination with the Myanmar military.

Some of the camps targeted by strike were ULFA-I’s Eastern Command Headquarters (ECHQ) at Hoyat Basti and the 779 Camp located at Waktham Basti. Two other camps of the outfit were also attacked in the operation. It is believed that ULFA-I’s top commander Nayan Medhi, alias Nayan Asom, may have been killed in the strike. He is considered a key strategist and military trainer of the banned outfit led by Paresh Baruah.

Similarly, some several NSCN-K camps were also hit in the drone attack.

ULFA-I confirmed the drone strikes in a press statement, saying that the attacks were carried out with drones in the early hours at several mobile camps. The outfit said that while one senior leader has been killed, around 19 others were injured.

ULFA-I statement sent to media

Notably, the outfit also claimed that while the last rites of Nayan Asom was going on, the camp was hit by a missile. The statement said that Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradip Asom were killed in the subsequent missile attack. ULFA-I said that airstrikes on its camps are still going on. The outfit vowed to take revenge for the strike.

However, defence forces have not confirmed any such operation till now.

The drone raid is a major operation by Indian forces on separatist groups in the north east after a long time. The region in Myanmar the Indian border has been used by the separatist groups in the region to set up camps for a long time. However, no major cross-border operation was carried out by India earlier.

Similar strikes were carried out on militant camps in Bhutan by Royal Bhutan Army in collaboration with Indian Army in 2003.

