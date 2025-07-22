Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNadeem and his aides wanted to stir riots during Kanwar Yatra, peddled Pakistani video...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Nadeem and his aides wanted to stir riots during Kanwar Yatra, peddled Pakistani video with the fake narrative of ‘Bajrang Dal killing children’: Here is what we know about Muzaffarnagar module

While briefing the media on Monday, DIG Saharanpur Abhishek Singh said that since the videos are from Pakistan, there is a possibility that these could have been supplied by some ISI handlers.

OpIndia Staff
Three accused have been arrested by the Muzaffarnagar police.
There was an attempt to cause communal riots. (DIG Saharanpur, Abhishek Singh via ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh police busted a major module in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, with ISI links. Three individuals were arrested by the police in connection with the module, on Monday (21st July). According to police, the arrestees named Nadeem, Mansher, and Rahees, all hailing from the Kakrauli village of Muzaffarnagar, revealed during interrogation that they were planning to create communal riots amid the Kanwar Yatra 2025.

While monitoring social media as part of security vigil for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Kakrauli police station received some inputs about fake videos being circulated on social media showing children being brutally killed by Bajrang Dal members.

Some audio messages were also circulated claiming that Bajrang Dal members killed Muslims in Mansoorpur and other nearby villages in Muzaffarnagar. According to police, the videos were from Pakistan and were circulated as part of a plot to create communal riots amid the Kanwar Yatra.

The videos were shared in five WhatsApp groups named- Khidmat Abbasi Group (around 450 members), Proud Indian Muslims (around 450 members), Muslim Samaj Zindabad (around 150 members), All India Employed Group (around 850 members) and Kakrauli Yuva Ekta (around 150 members). Police said that there was an attempt to create communal disturbance using the video or a lone-wolf attack could also be carried out.

ISI connection in the case

While briefing the media on Monday, DIG Saharanpur Abhishek Singh said that since the videos are from Pakistan, there is a possibility that these could have been supplied by some ISI handlers. Police are investigating a possible ISI connection in the case. The DIG added that teams of Uttar Pradesh police are conducting searches in several other states to nab all the culprits linked to the module.

“There are four WhatsApp groups which have hundreds of members and they have seen this video. This video is from Pakistan. So, it can’t be denied that these videos could have been sent from across the border and the videos could have been further circulated through different modules. Our teams are conducting raids in other states too so that all people linked to this module/gang are arrested at the earliest and other linkages can be exposed…We feel it appropriate to investigate an angle of infiltration through Pakistan-based ISI handlers,” said the DIG.

pressDownload

Preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the video related to an incident that happened in the Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan in April 2024, in which he brutally chopped his wife and 7 children with an axe. The video was passed of as relating to an incident in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, purportedly showing a Bajrang Dal member killing Muslim women and children by Bajrang Dal members. According to police, the culprits deliberately chose to circulate the video and audio at this time to trigger communal violence as the Kanwar Yatra is at it peak.

The Police have registered a case under sections 55/ 61(2)/ 103(2)/ 113(3)/ 147/ 152/ 196/ 197/ 299/ 351(3)/353(2) of the BNS, section 13 of the UAPA Act, and section 67 of the IT Act. Besides, the police have seized three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Major plot mistake in Special Ops S2: How did the makers, and the ‘top scientist’ character miss this basic fact about Nuclear Power Plants?

Anurag -

Klaus Schwab made World Economic Forum manipulate data to make Brexit look like a failure, India’s ranking was tampered with as well, internal investigation...

OpIndia Staff -

Will the Opposition waste Rs 189 crore this Monsoon Session?Modi govt ready for debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’, yet disruption continues: Here’s how chaos has...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Ex-Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, who had flagged danger of Love Jihad as early as 2010, dies aged 101

OpIndia Staff -

21st July 1993: How Mamata Banerjee used election conspiracy theory and an ill-managed protest march against CPIM to gain power in West Bengal

Dibakar Dutta -

Bills in Monsoon Session 2025: From shipping reforms to tax overhaul, here’s what Parliament may take up

OpIndia Staff -

Agra conversion racket: Mastermind Abdul Rehman arrested from Delhi, missing Haryana girl rescued from his home

OpIndia Staff -

2006 Mumbai local train blasts: All 12 convicted by MCOCA court 7/11 case set free by High Court: Read what happened between then and...

Anurag -

Agra conversion racket: Piyush Panwar became Mohammad Ali for a girl, she rejected him after converting him, he then joined the conversion mafia to...

OpIndia Staff -

Drone swarming, smart war rooms, real-time monitoring of battle: How the Indian Army plans to integrate AI, Machine Learning and Big Data into its...

Shriti Sagar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com