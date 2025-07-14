A young Hindu woman employed was lured, harassed and repeatedly forced to convert to Islam by her manager in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, reported News18. The man, identified as Safdar, was turned over to the authorities by members of the Bajrang Dal. A case has now been filed against him.

A young man in a black shirt can be seen being detained by a policeman during an altercation in an office, in the footage. Several angry individuals grabbed his shirt as the cop and others tried to placate the heated situation. The incident led to chaos and arguments following the charges. The perpetrator works at Realme’s office, Sunshine Tower, Teen Batti Square in Ujjain.

The victim disclosed, “He stated that he would provide me with an offer and when I inquired, he claimed that he would raise my salary to Rs 10,000 if I maintained a relationship with him. He then claimed that he would even offer me additional funds from his own pocket if I desired more. I informed him that I was not concerned if it took longer to increase my salary. I wanted to focus on my job and did not wish to follow his recommendations.”

She had reportedly been working at the place for the last month and a half. The Muslim youth would often make lewd comments about her and sought to trap her by promising a salary increase. He had even hacked into her mobile phone, allowing him to access her private information, chat logs and call records, among other things.

He even pressured her to accompany him to hotel to form physical relationship. The woman had recently stopped going to work because she was extremely distressed due to the ongoing harassment.