Uttar Pradesh: Kasib Pathan pretends to be ‘Shiv Verma’ to entrap Hindu woman, rapes and blackmails her, forces the victim to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff
Accused Kasib Pathan | Photo Credit: Facebook

On Saturday (12th July), a shocking case of love jihad came to light in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A Hindu girl has narrated that Mohammad Naved aka Kasib Pathan entrapped her by hiding her religion and then raped, blackmailed and pressured her to convert to Islam.

Trapped the victim with fake ID

According to the victim, she met Kasib Pathan on Facebook and Instagram two years ago. Pathan disguised himself using a fake Hindu ID of Shiv Verma. The accused called himself a Hindu and won her trust by wearing a tilak and kalawa and by taking oaths of Hindu gods and goddesses. By giving the false promise of marriage, Pathan had physical relations with the victim. He started blackmailing her by making obscene videos using a hidden camera.

Content of FIR

On Saturday, 12th July, 2025, The victim lodged an FIR against Kasib Pathan (the main accused), Kaif, Saman( Kasib’s brothers), Akhil(Kasib’s friend), Aalam Khan and Ujma Khan (Kasib’s parents). In that FIR the victim explained.

Kasib rented a room in Mohalla Sinjai, Shahjahanpur, where he made physical relations with the victim under his alias name ‘Shiv Verma’.

Only 3 months ago, she came to know that he is not a Hindu but a Muslim. When the victim got pregnant due to physical relations, Kasib and his family members, including his brothers Kaif and Saman and his parents Aalam Khan and Ujma Khan, together pressured her to abort the child.

When she opposed, Kasib kicked her in the stomach, causing her three-month-old pregnancy to be aborted. After this, she was forced to convert to Islam and live with him as a slave. When she refused, she was threatened with death. OpIndia has the copy of this FIR.

Conspiracy to trap Hindu girls in Love Jihad

On Friday, 11th July, during a mobile investigation done by the victim. It was revealed that Kasib, his brother Kaif and their friend Akhil were conspiring to trap Hindu girls in Love Jihad.

The conspiracy came to light after obscene images and videos of Laxmi, Medha and hundreds of girls were found in the accused’s phone. When she asked about the images and videos the victim was brutally beaten.

The accused told her that making sexual relations with Hindu girls is a very virtuous act for Muslims and she can’t stop her.

Negligence of Police

After the news of the case came to light, Hindu organisations protested outside Chowk Kotwali. They accused the police of negligence and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused and strict action.

For now, no police or administrative officer has given any reaction in this matter. Due to their ignorance, anger is increasing among the local people.

