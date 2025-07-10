The Indian Air Force (IAF) is said to be looking to include a new missile in its arsenal, the Israeli air-launched LORA (Long-Range Artillery) missile. This is despite India possessing other high-capacity missiles such as BrahMos.

The IAF’s interest in LORA was revealed in early July 2025, weeks following its successful use of the Rampage missile during Operation Sindoor in May. That mission underscored the increasing demand for long-range, precision-guided missiles capable of targeting deep targets without exposing pilots to danger.

What is LORA?

LORA is a quasi-ballistic missile developed by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is capable of hitting targets between 400 and 430 kilometres away. In contrast to traditional ballistic missiles, LORA takes a depressed trajectory, which makes it more difficult for enemy radar to detect and target. LORA also employs a “fire-and-forget” system; once fired, the missile can locate its target independently without any assistance from the pilot or aircraft.

This missile employs a combination of GPS and Inertial Navigation System (INS) for targeting. It also has anti-jamming capability, making it more dependable in hostile areas. LORA has various warheads that it can carry and has an accuracy of sufficient enough to hit with less than 10 metres of deviation. Its speed is also noteworthy — around 6,000 km/h — with the ability to hit fast and hard.

LORA has been specifically developed for fighter aircraft such as the Su-30MKI, which India already has in large quantities. A Su-30 can carry up to four LORA missiles on a single mission, with the ability to strike multiple targets simultaneously.

Why LORA, when India has BrahMos?

India already has the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which is of similar range, 290–450 km. However, the BrahMos missile’s range has progressively increased over time. Initially capped at 290 km due to restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), its range was extended to 450 km after India became a member of the MTCR. Current developments aim to further enhance its reach to approximately 800 km.

Then there is the Rafale’s SCALP missile, the Pralay ballistic missile, and the recently used Israeli Rampage. So what is LORA?

The solution is in capability and versatility. BrahMos is ideal for heavy, low-altitude attacks and is suited best for striking sea-level or ground-level targets. LORA is launched at higher altitudes and takes a ballistic trajectory. Its lofted trajectory makes it a better fit for hitting well-defended, high-value targets deep inside enemy territory.

BrahMos, a joint India-Russia project, is relatively costly, at around Rs 20-30 crore per missile. LORA is expected to be more affordable, simplifying procurement and deployment.

Consequently, the IAF sees LORA as a complementary weapon, not a replacement for BrahMos. Each missile fulfills different strategic needs.

Make in India advantage

In 2023, IAI and Bharat Electronics Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-produce advanced missile systems. If everything proceeds smoothly, the missile will be manufactured in India under licence from the Israeli firm.

LORA’s lower cost makes it an economical option for mass deployment. It has potential for export under India’s “Make in India” initiative, thereby fostering domestic production and enhancing global market competitiveness.

Additionally, LORA’s larger payload capacity enables it to deliver heavier warheads, increasing its destructive power. Integrating LORA into Indian Air Force jets diversifies the missile arsenal, providing a versatile, high-impact option for various combat scenarios. This strategic addition would strengthen India’s defence capabilities, ensuring a balanced mix of speed, cost efficiency, and firepower alongside BrahMos.

The first squadron is expected to be operational by 2027

The Indian Air Force is negotiating with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to import the LORA missile system. If everything goes according to plan, the initial batch or squadron of 18 LORA missiles may become deployable as early as 2026 or 2027. This would greatly enhance India’s capability to conduct deep and targeted airstrikes, particularly as a counter to expected provocations from immediate neighbours China and Pakistan. It would add to the overall combat capabilities of the IAF as well.