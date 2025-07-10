Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsWhat is LORA and why is India interested in it despite already having BrahMos?
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

What is LORA and why is India interested in it despite already having BrahMos?

The IAF's interest in LORA was revealed in early July 2025, weeks following its successful use of the Rampage missile during Operation Sindoor in May. That mission underscored the increasing demand for long-range, precision-guided missiles capable of targeting deep targets without exposing pilots to danger.

Shriti Sagar
Image via ChatGPT

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is said to be looking to include a new missile in its arsenal, the Israeli air-launched LORA (Long-Range Artillery) missile. This is despite India possessing other high-capacity missiles such as BrahMos.

The IAF’s interest in LORA was revealed in early July 2025, weeks following its successful use of the Rampage missile during Operation Sindoor in May. That mission underscored the increasing demand for long-range, precision-guided missiles capable of targeting deep targets without exposing pilots to danger.

What is LORA?

LORA is a quasi-ballistic missile developed by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is capable of hitting targets between 400 and 430 kilometres away. In contrast to traditional ballistic missiles, LORA takes a depressed trajectory, which makes it more difficult for enemy radar to detect and target. LORA also employs a “fire-and-forget” system; once fired, the missile can locate its target independently without any assistance from the pilot or aircraft.

This missile employs a combination of GPS and Inertial Navigation System (INS) for targeting. It also has anti-jamming capability, making it more dependable in hostile areas. LORA has various warheads that it can carry and has an accuracy of sufficient enough to hit with less than 10 metres of deviation. Its speed is also noteworthy — around 6,000 km/h — with the ability to hit fast and hard.

LORA has been specifically developed for fighter aircraft such as the Su-30MKI, which India already has in large quantities. A Su-30 can carry up to four LORA missiles on a single mission, with the ability to strike multiple targets simultaneously.

Why LORA, when India has BrahMos?

India already has the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which is of similar range, 290–450 km. However, the BrahMos missile’s range has progressively increased over time. Initially capped at 290 km due to restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), its range was extended to 450 km after India became a member of the MTCR. Current developments aim to further enhance its reach to approximately 800 km.

Then there is the Rafale’s SCALP missile, the Pralay ballistic missile, and the recently used Israeli Rampage. So what is LORA?

The solution is in capability and versatility. BrahMos is ideal for heavy, low-altitude attacks and is suited best for striking sea-level or ground-level targets. LORA is launched at higher altitudes and takes a ballistic trajectory. Its lofted trajectory makes it a better fit for hitting well-defended, high-value targets deep inside enemy territory. 

BrahMos, a joint India-Russia project, is relatively costly, at around Rs 20-30 crore per missile. LORA is expected to be more affordable, simplifying procurement and deployment.

Consequently, the IAF sees LORA as a complementary weapon, not a replacement for BrahMos. Each missile fulfills different strategic needs.

Make in India advantage

In 2023, IAI and Bharat Electronics Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-produce advanced missile systems. If everything proceeds smoothly, the missile will be manufactured in India under licence from the Israeli firm.

LORA’s lower cost makes it an economical option for mass deployment. It has potential for export under India’s “Make in India” initiative, thereby fostering domestic production and enhancing global market competitiveness.

Additionally, LORA’s larger payload capacity enables it to deliver heavier warheads, increasing its destructive power. Integrating LORA into Indian Air Force jets diversifies the missile arsenal, providing a versatile, high-impact option for various combat scenarios. This strategic addition would strengthen India’s defence capabilities, ensuring a balanced mix of speed, cost efficiency, and firepower alongside BrahMos.

The first squadron is expected to be operational by 2027

The Indian Air Force is negotiating with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to import the LORA missile system. If everything goes according to plan, the initial batch or squadron of 18 LORA missiles may become deployable as early as 2026 or 2027. This would greatly enhance India’s capability to conduct deep and targeted airstrikes, particularly as a counter to expected provocations from immediate neighbours China and Pakistan. It would add to the overall combat capabilities of the IAF as well.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar
Shriti Sagar writes short, sharp, and verified content for fast-paced digital audiences. Trained in English Journalism at IIMC, she specializes in explainer packages, trending topics, and public interest content.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Yet another female celebrity killed in the country, actress Humaira Asghar’s decomposed dead body found, her father and brother refuse to claim the...

OpIndia Staff -

Trump praises Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his ‘good English’, slammed for patronising and uninformed comment on the English-speaking country’s leader

ANI -

Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship, EC tells the Supreme Court during hearing of petitions challenging electoral roll revision in Bihar

Aditi -

Brazil President Lula rejects Trump’s demand to stop court trial of ex-president Bolsonaro despite 50% tariff threat, asks not to interfere in their internal...

OpIndia Staff -

Rabies in India: A curable virus with 100% fatality after symptoms, still spreading through stray dog bites, poor awareness, and blocked action

Anurag -

Who will amend the voter list if not us: Election Commission asks in Supreme Court during hearing on Bihar electoral roll revision

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Islamist mob attacks ambulance during Muharram procession after it disrupts their “maatam” with its siren, the ambulance was carrying critically ill children

OpIndia Staff -

Rana Ayyub transferred COVID-19 funds to accounts of her family members, made a personal fixed deposit of ₹50 lakhs, tribunal directs her to pay...

OpIndia Staff -

4 Chinese nationals caught spying on Rafale fighter jet in Greece: How China’s global intelligence operations threaten India and its allies

Balendu Singh Angad -

Hisar: School Principal stabbed to death by two minor students for asking them to cut hair

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com