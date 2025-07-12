After the Delhi High Court put a stay on the release of ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’, Jashoda, the wife of late Kanhaiya Lal, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to release the film. She said the movie shows the painful truth of what happened to her husband.

In her letter shared on social media, Jashoda said she had watched the film. It was hard to watch, but it told the real story. She said her husband was murdered just for wearing a tilak on his forehead. The film shows this clearly. Even though the scenes were disturbing, she said the film gave her a feeling that her pain was being heard.

She also mentioned that the lawyer of the accused, Kapil Sibal, showed the film in court. She believes the film is being used in the wrong way to protect the killers. Jashoda said it’s unfair that her husband’s murderers are still alive, and now the film is being stopped too. According to her, the movie is not spreading hate, but telling the truth. She said the people of the country have the right to see what happened.

📢 Wife of Late Kanhaiya Lal writes to PM Modi, requesting to RELEASE the #UdaipurFiles 🥹

~ "Children tell me Govt has to take decision. You know how wrong happened with us. World should know the truth."



Shame on Judiciary that a victim's wife has to write this.

She requested PM Modi to take action and allow the film’s release. She also asked for a chance to meet him. She said she wants to come to Delhi with her children to share their pain in person.

The Delhi High Court had stayed the release of the film on Monday, 10th July. This happened after a petition was filed by Maulana Arshad Madani, President of the Islamic group Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which has a history of protecting terrorists. They said the film could disturb peace. They have approached the High Courts of Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra to stop the release of ‘Udaipur Files Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’.

The court directed that till the Central government makes a decision on the revision application of the Islamic outfit, the stay on the release of ‘Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder’ would continue.

“Since we are relegating the petitioner to invoke revisional remedy, we provide that till the application for grant of interim relief is decided by the government, if moved by petitioner, there shall be a stay on release of the film,” it directed.