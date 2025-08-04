At the 71st National Film Awards, the movie The Kerala Story received the award for Best Cinematography and its director was conferred the Best Director award. The development has annoyed the usual suspects, who hate the fact that the movie portrays reality more than the movie itself.

The editor of the Filmfare magazine, Jitesh Pillai, took to Instagram to express his disappointment over the movie receiving the honour at the 71st National Awards. Calling The Kerala Story a “dangerously divisive film”, Pillai claimed that the National Awards jury has sent “seriously wrong signals” by giving the awards to the movie.

He claimed that the movie was not just a “vicious propaganda” but also portrays an “insidiously fake narrative”. “It has to be one of the worst movies ever made- it’s shoddily scripted, very poorly acted, horribly photographed and amateurishly directed,” Pillai said in his lengthy tirade.

He did not stop at spewing venom against the movie and went on to slam Ashutosh Gowariker, who is the chairman of the National Awards jury, for allowing the film to receive the award. “Is this the film chairman of the jury, Ashutosh Gowariker, with his claims of being an aesthete with a great understanding of cinema of sense and sensibility, has awarded it for best cinematography?” Pillai fumed. “P.S. Had to add RD Burman’s Sholay background score to take off the bitter taste of a shit show, ” he added.

Talks of “cinematic excellence” are a bit rich coming from the editor of the Filmfare magazine, as the credibility of Filmfare Awards has been questioned by several film actors, directors and celebrities over the years. Legendary actor Late Rishi Kapoor admitted in 2017 that he bought a film award for his movie ‘Bobby’ in 1974 for ₹30,000. He did not name the award, but it was quite obvious that he was referring to the Filmfare Awards, as he got the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Bobby that year.

National Award-winning actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about the fakeness of film awards, including the Filmfare Awards, which she has been boycotting since 2014. In 2022, the Filmfare Awards withdrew her nomination after she said that she was offered an award by Filmfare for her movie Thalaivi in exchange for a performance at the award ceremony. She accused the Filmfare of being involved in corrupt practices.

Besides, film stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Amir Khan are known for not attending and accepting these film awards due to the zero credibility of these awards.

The Kerala Story is based on the true story of a Hindu girl

The Kerala Story, released in 2023, sheds light on subjects like forced/lured religious conversions, ISIS brides, and love jihad. The movie was banned in West Bengal, and movie makers had to approach the High Court to get the movie released. Despite several attempts to ban the movie, it gained popularity. Starring actress Adah Sharma in the lead role, the movie portrays the reality of love jihad. It is based on the true story of a Hindu girl, Nimisha, who was brainwashed into marrying a Muslim and converting to Islam. She was taken to Syria to join ISIS.