Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMake in India: Samsung starts making laptops at its Greater Noida plant, months after...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

Make in India: Samsung starts making laptops at its Greater Noida plant, months after MSI began manufacturing laptops in Chennai

Samsung’s Greater Noida facility already produces feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets

OpIndia Staff

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has started laptop production at its Greater Noida factory in India, marking a significant expansion of its manufacturing portfolio in the country. This development, reported by PTI, aligns with India’s push to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country,” a source told PTI.

Samsung’s Greater Noida facility, established in 1996, has long been a cornerstone of the company’s operations in India. The plant, one of the first global electronics manufacturing facilities set up in the country, already produces feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets. The addition of laptops to this lineup underscores Samsung’s commitment to diversifying its production capabilities in India.

The move follows earlier announcements by Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, TM Roh, who in January 2024 indicated that preparations for laptop manufacturing were underway at the Noida plant. The facility has a production capacity of over 120 million smartphone units annually and is Samsung’s second-largest mobile manufacturing unit globally, trailing only its operations in South Korea. The company is also the second-largest exporter of phones from India, following Apple.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday highlighted Samsung’s growing presence in India, stating, “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation.” Vaishnaw recently met with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park and Corporate Vice President SP Chun, emphasizing the company’s role in fostering innovation and job creation in India. Notably, Samsung’s research unit in the country employs over 7,000 engineers, further solidifying its investment in India’s tech ecosystem. This expansion comes at a time when India is actively encouraging domestic hardware production through tax incentives, financial support, and import restrictions.

In August 2023, the union government briefly imposed a ban on laptop imports, which was later replaced with a streamlined import registration system to promote local manufacturing. While competitors like Acer, HP, Lenovo, and Asus have leveraged the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, Samsung has opted not to participate, choosing instead to independently scale its operations.

Samsung’s decision to manufacture laptops locally is expected to reduce reliance on imports from its China and Vietnam plants, potentially lowering costs for consumers through savings on import duties. Currently, Samsung holds a strong position in India’s smartphone market, ranking second in both value and volume share, according to Counterpoint Research.

It also commands a 15% share of the tablet PC market, as per CyberMedia Research. However, the company has yet to establish a significant presence in India’s laptop market.

The Greater Noida factory’s laptop production line is reportedly capable of producing 60,000 to 70,000 units annually. This move positions Samsung alongside other global players like MSI, which recently began laptop manufacturing in Chennai.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Next-generation GST reforms set to bring double benefits for citizens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

ANI -

ECI counters Opposition on voter fraud claims, says correct time to raise concerns about electoral rolls is during the ‘Claims and Objections’ period

OpIndia Staff -

‘Those who dance with the Constitution on their heads had trampled it’: PM Modi lashes out at Congress for betraying Ambedkar, says they treated...

ANI -

After a failed meeting with Russian President Putin over Ukraine war, Donald Trump once again says he ended India-Pakistan war in a bid to...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand cabinet approves bill to give minority status to non-Muslim educational institutions, Madrasa Act to be repealed

ANI -

The Wire ropes in Bangladeshi writer to distort Partition of India as ‘social justice’ for Muslims: Read how Islamic bigots justify 1921 Moplah genocide...

Shriti Sagar -

Putin asks for entire Donetsk region in meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy refuses the demand: Read why both Russia and Ukraine stake claim to it...

OpIndia Staff -

Massive cloudburst in Kathua claims the lives of 4 people, rescue operations underway: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ allegations turn out to be a big hoax as nothing found after digging 17 places, politics heats up on the issue...

OpIndia Staff -

American hypocrisy exposed: Putin reveals US-Russia bilateral trade expanded by 20 per cent even as Trump imposes tariffs on India for Russian oil imports

Jinit Jain -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com