A report from Pakistan’s own National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has exposed the serious and long-standing discrimination faced by children from minority religions, especially Christians and Hindus in the country.

The study, titled “Situation Analysis of Children from Minority Religions in Pakistan,” paints a worrying picture of bias, neglect, and abuse, and urges the government to take immediate action. But many doubt whether this call will lead to any real change.

According to a report by Christian Daily International, the minority children in Pakistan face “severe challenges”, that are part of a wider, ongoing pattern, not just isolated cases. Problems like forced religious conversions, child marriages, and child labour, often in bonded or slave-like conditions are a daily reality for thousands of Christian and Hindu children.

One of the most disturbing findings is that young girls from minority communities are still being kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam, and married to much older Muslim men. The report says victims have “few legal options” because of bias in the system, weak law enforcement, and huge social pressure.

The report also discusses the number of Christian and Hindu children trapped in bonded labour, particularly in brick kilns or farm work. Such families are already caught in the cycle of poverty and discrimination, and little has been done by the government to safeguard them or end the cycle.

The NCRC is demanding immediate reforms legislation to safeguard against forced conversion and child marriage, education policies that accommodated all religions, and effective enforcement of child labour laws. But the Commission’s chairperson, Ayesha Raza Farooq, admits progress has been very slow because of “fragmented efforts, lack of coordination, and limited political will.”

Pirbhu Lal Satyani, the NCRC’s representative for minority rights in Sindh, said this study maps out the many layers of vulnerability these children face. He described them as “the most marginalised,” facing “stigma, stereotyping, and structural exclusion.”

The evidence is clear. The abuse and neglect of minority children is not a rumour, not an exaggeration, it’s documented by the country’s own institutions. The real question now is whether Pakistan will take action to protect these children, or continue to turn a blind eye.