Rahul Gandhi has persistently criticized businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in order to attack the Modi government over past many years. He has repeatedly accused the nation’s wealth creators, associating them with every decision made by the government to assert that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is colluding with them and formulating policies that favor their interests, even in the face of no evidence.

The Gandhi scion’s determination without any substantiation appears to have a foreign link that recently came to the fore. On 19th August the United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused the wealthiest families in India of profiting from the significant rise in Russian oil purchases during the Ukraine conflict. He even stated that it was “unacceptable” to the Washington.

“If you go back and look now, I believe India had less than 1% of their oil. And now I believe it’s up to 42%. So, India is just profiteering. They are reselling. They made $16 billion in excess profits. Some of the richest families in India. So, this is a completely different thing. What I would call the Indian arbitrage, buying cheap Russian oil, reselling it as product has just sprung up during the war, which is unacceptable,” Bessent declared in an interview with CNBC.

“We have planned to up the tariffs on India, these are secondary tariffs for buying the sanctioned Russian oil,” Bessent threatened. He, similar to the hypocrisy displayed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the exemption of China from tariffs, insisted that the nation has “diversified input of oil.”

Peter Navarro, the White House’s trade adviser even wrote an article in the “Financial Times” to defend the blatant dishonesty of his administration. He blamed “India’s oil lobby” for buying Russian oil.

Notably, China stands as the leading buyer of Russian oil, acquiring approximately 2 million barrels daily. However, the United States provides weak justifications to mask its double standards as it unsuccessfully tries to establish that Beijing is not financing the conflict in Ukraine, unlike New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s redundant Adani-Ambani rhetoric

According to the Lok Sabha MP, the two billionaires are behind everything in India, ranging from demonetization and GST to Make in India and now-scrapped farm laws as well as purchase of Rafale fighter jets. Their names are also mentioned in Parliament. “Two industrialists are controlling the country. If I cannot take their names in the house, then I will have to say something, I will just say A1 and A2. I will call Adani and Ambani A1 and A2 in Lok Sabha, this is acceptable, right,” he mocked.

“Union minister Kiren Rijiju is defending A1 and A2, he will do it because he is compelled to do so. He has orders from the top,” Gandhi alleged in a veiled attack on PM Modi.

He alongside Priyanka Vadra also spearheaded opposition protests against Gautam Adani, raising slogans on the Parliament grounds to call for a joint parliamentary investigation and discussion regarding Adani’s indictment in a United States court. He additionally urged PM Modi to address the Parliament on the matter.

It is important to note that Gandhi jumped the opportunity to target Adani following the proceedings in a US court, initiated by individuals connected to George Soros, without considering the merits of the case or the reality that the laws of a foreign nation have no bearing on India.

The animosity of Soros towards the Modi government and his ambition to establish a puppet administration of his preference in New Delhi is well-known as he has openly expressed his malicious intentions regarding India on public forums.

The Hungarian-American investor has leveraged his wealth to regularly undermine India, its democracy and its institutions through groups such as Ford Foundation, ADR (Association for Democratic Reforms) and Open Society Foundations, among others. These also promote the misinformation propagated by Gandhi and the left-liberal ecosystem as recently evidenced in relation to the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative.

Furthermore, Gandhi even trivialized the matter of defense procurement to his petty accusations in the context of the Rafale deal, claiming “crony capitalism” after which he had to eventually apologise in Supreme Court for peddling falsehoods and associating them with the apex court.

Rahul Gandhi parrots nefarious narrative of foreign powers

The former Congress chief has repeatedly advanced the agenda of foreign powers by championing their causes and criticizing Indian businesses and the government on multiple occasions. The infamous Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) published articles to hurt the image of the Adani Group and the hit pieces were celebrated as gospels truth by Gandhi to attack the mogul and the central government, resulting in a scathing reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Interestingly, the non-governmental organization is financially supported by American government agencies, especially USAID (United States Agency for International Development) which is notorious for its regime change operations globally, including in Bangladesh and for destabilizing countries to further the interests of Washington. The US government agency even aimed for a color revolution in India but their wicked designs could not materialise.

These credentials should have been sufficient to highlight their “unbiased” operations concerning India or the Adani Group. Nonetheless, Gandhi took it upon himself to serve as their extended arm in the country and peddled their narrative.

Likewise, Gandhi used the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research reports to attack Adani, the Modi government and even the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with charges of “gravely compromising integrity of the securities regulator,” which were later exposed.

On the other hand, the Israeli intelligence service “Mossad” discovered a connection between Hindenburg Research, Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda, the leader of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), in a startling revelation. According to the report, the agency unearthed connections between Gandhi and the Hindenburg research team which was working to against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group.

Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in its January 2023 report, “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History.” It resulted in significant financial losses for the Adani Group due to statements made against the company and its founders.

However, the Indian conglomerate received a clean chit from the Supreme Court in 2024. Afterward, Hindenburg Research abruptly stopped operations in January 2025, ending Gandhi’s attempts to tarnish the reputation of Indian firms with its aide.

Gandhi joins Washington’s agenda to hamper India’s interests

The parliamentarian offered his two bits in light of the ongoing tariff dispute between New Delhi and Washington, not to support India but to encourage the Western power to investigate Adani to disrupt the Modi administration’s acquisition of Russian oil. He might have conveniently overlooked or purposefully incited Trump, knowing that such remarks could only harm Indian interests.

Earlier, he also supported Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan which were at odds with his own government’s statements. Hence, the fresh commnets made by Bessent, consistent with Gandhi’s allegations on Adani-Ambani have brought new insight into the Congressman’s recurring actions. Both Washington and Gandhi have set their sights on Indian businesses and want to weaken them.

As expected, in his frantic attempts to bring down the Modi government, Gandhi does not even hesitate to jeopardize the interests of his country. He always seems to have joined forces with those who seek to either hurt India or push it into submission, treating it as a vassal state akin to Pakistan.

This instance is no exception. The assertiveness and sovereignty of India have not been well received by these powers which are intent on punishing the country for it. Meanwhile, the Congress leader is apparently siding with the opposing side for trivial political ambitions, thus endangering the long-term interests of India.

Pahalgam – Crypto Bro Pak – Tariffs – Well funded "vote chori" misinformation campaign – and now Bessent doing Ambani/Adani.

This is a full spectrum pressure campaign against India/PM Modi.

Now is not a time to fight among ourselves. Batten the hatches and support your Govt. https://t.co/1u6NfYMEK5 — Diva Jain (@DivaJain2) August 19, 2025

Gandhi, rather than questioning the moral corruption of Washington has aligned himself with them to confront India. Having been out of power for more than a decade, with no foreseeable opportunity for a return has only intensified his antagonism. He remains undeterred by the prospect of being associated with India’s rivals as he relentlessly attacks Indian interests, ironically, all in the hope of regaining power in the same country.