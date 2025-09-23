Tuesday, September 23, 2025
‘Should not be any scope for politics’: Why did Assam CM Sarma announce a second post mortem for Zubeen Garg, read details

Zubeen's remains were stored in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese "gamosa" as grieving admirers waited for hours in queue throughout the night to have a last glimpse of their favourite artist.

OpIndia Staff
Zubeen Garg's second post-mortem ordered.
CM Sarma orders Zubeen Garg's second post-mortem. (Source: Deccan Herald)

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that a second post-mortem examination of singer Zubeen Garg’s body will take place at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam on the morning of 23rd September before bidding him final goodbye. The 52-year-old musician who was a cultural icon in the state, passed away in Singapore on 19th September.

Sarma informed, “The autopsy will be conducted at 7.30 am for which at least one and a half hours will be required. The body will be taken to Sarusajai Stadium once the autopsy is over, and at around 10 am, it will be taken to the cremation ground at Kamarkuchi NC Village in Sonapur.”

The chief minister highlighted that a fresh call for another post-mortem in Assam had surfaced on social media. The state authorities decided to completely rule out any foul play in his death in light of this and with his family’s approval the decision was taken. He expressed, “It (second post mortem) is not a demand from the public but from certain sections and we have decided to conduct it with his wife’s consent. We do not want to create any controversy over Zubeen.”

Sarma mentioned that he did not personally want to have the body examined again after his death and “cut up his body” once more. “After an autopsy was conducted in a neutral country, Singapore, where doctors have more technical expertise, I don’t think it was necessary for another post mortem. But there should not be any scope for any kind of politics over Zubeen,” he pointed out.

Sarma urged people to come forward if they have proof about anyone’s suspicious involvement in any potential plot that led to tragedy. According to him, a group of Assam Police will visit Singapore shortly to gather the video and other evidence related to the incident.

The North East Festival organisers, Shyam Kanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma were previously the target of numerous complaints at various police stations charging foul play in the death. The state Criminal Investigation Agency (CID) has been tasked with looking into these cases.

Thousands of people flocked to Guwahati on 21st September to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg. His remains were stored in a glass casket draped with a traditional Assamese “gamosa” as grieving admirers waited for hours in queue throughout the night to have a last glimpse of their favourite artist.

The singer’s final journey

Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia and a few Assamese government officials travelled in the ambulance with him. No additional vehicles were permitted in the procession, but a bus has been organised for other family members, close relatives and associates to make their way to the cremation site, which is roughly 20 kilometres from the sports facility.

According to Sarma, leaders from several state governments will be in attendance and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Assam Police personnel will carry the casket from the national highway, next to Kamarkuchi, to the cremation spot and give the legendary musician a gun salute. The final rituals would subsequently be performed by priests.

The chief minister stated, “The journey from the Sarusajai Stadium to the cremation ground and the entire cremation will be live-streamed on LED screens installed in the towns and villages across the state so that the people of the state become witnesses of their beloved singer’s final farewell since only 5,000-7,000 people can be accommodated at the cremation venue.”

For four to five hours, the roadway will be off limits to vehicles till Jorabat in order to facilitate the cremation and ensure a peaceful procession. Assam declared dry days on 22nd and 23rd September. Sarma conveyed that the Meghalaya government has announced that all alcohol stores on the Meghalaya side of the route that Zubeen’s cortege planned to pass through will remain closed.

According to the CM, Zubeen’s wife and family paid him a visit at his home on 22nd September and asked that the singer’s 13th day rites be performed in Jorhat. “The state govt will make arrangements for taking the ashes to Jorhat for the purpose. Garima and other family members will be present there,” he assured. Sarma further reported that monuments honouring Zubeen will be built in Jorhat and Guwahati.

The singer was in Singapore for a performance the following day at the North East India Festival. He reportedly had breathing difficulties while swimming and “drowning” is listed as the cause of his demise on the certificate of death issued by the officials there. His death was presumed to have been brought on by an epileptic seizure. He had experienced a handful of these seizures during the previous five years.

