As the assembly elections are approaching in Bihar, the Congress Party has resorted to launching personal attacks on PM Modi. After PM Modi and his late mother were abused during Congress-RJD’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ last month, now the Bihar Congress has targeted him and his mother, Heeraben, by posting an AI video on social media.

In a below-the-belt move, the Bihar Congress shared a 36-second AI video on X on Friday (12th September), showing characters resembling PM Modi and his late mother. The video, captioned “Maa appears in Sahab’s dreams”, depicts PM Modi going to bed saying, “I’m done with today’s ‘vote chori’, let’s get a good night’s sleep now.” Further, the video shows him falling asleep and seeing his late mother, who appears angry, in his dream. She accuses PM Modi of using her name for politics.

The distasteful video stirred a political storm as the BJP demanded an apology, describing the video as disgusting and an insult to all mothers and sisters. The party demanded action against those responsible for posting the AI video.

Congress has become ‘Gaaliwadi’ instead of ‘Gandhiwadi’: BJP

Accusing the Congress Party of mudslinging, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, “RJD and Congress have shown the depths to which politics can sink. To engage in mudslinging and insult someone’s mother — especially one who has passed away — is shameful. People of Bihar are well aware that those who stoop to such acts are aligned with the state opposition and Congress. When individuals from this land abuse the mother of PM Modi, it reflects poorly on their political ethics”.

Expressing contempt, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said that he would approach the Election Commission regarding the video. “Prime Minister Modi has always kept politics separate from family life. It is painful that the Congress first abused the prime minister’s mother and is now using deepfake technology to mislead the country and insult all mothers,” said Agrawal.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the video as shameful and added that the party had become Gaalwadi (abusive) instead of Gandhiwadi. “Far from remorse for abusing PM’s mother, Congress justified and defended the accused with lies. This party has become ‘Gaaliwadi’ instead of Gandhiwadi,” Poonawalla said.

Nothing disrespectful in the video: Congress

Following a massive backlash over the video on social media, the Bihar Congress had to launch a so-called inquiry into the matter, while senior Congress leader Pawan Khera defended the offensive video. Supporting the video, Khera said that it did not disrespect PM Modi’s late mother. “Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture, anywhere that you see disrespect. It is the duty of a parent to educate their child. She is only educating her child, and if the child thinks that it is disrespectful towards him, it is his headache, not mine, not yours,” said Khera.

Khera went on to preach to PM Modi, saying that, being in politics, PM Modi should accept everything. “Mr Modi cannot do ‘touch-me-not’ politics. He is in politics, and he needs to take everything, even the sense of humour of the opposition, properly. In fact, there is no humour in it, there is naseehat (advice) in this,” Khera added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother were abused with slurs such as ‘Maderch*od’ during a Congress-RJD rally in Darbhanga, Bihar, on August 27, 2025.