Tuesday, September 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, praises...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, praises the effort of NDRF and SDRF teams

PM has also asked for a Multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of Mini Kits for livestock.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh
PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh, images via IANS and CM Sukhu's handle

PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. There will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, as per government sources. 

PM has also asked for a Multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of Mini Kits for livestock.

Arriving in Kangra today, PM Modi spoke to NDRF and SDRF personnel and many families who have been affected by the floods.

Recognizing the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, sources said.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

As per a press release by PIB, the Prime Minister first conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities. 

The Prime Minister also stated that all assistance under disaster management rules are being made, including advance disbursements to the States. He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, State administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response. The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the State as well as the report of the Central teams.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Convicted Al Qaeda terrorist Haroon Rashid Aswat, who took training in Pakistan, linked to London bombings, set to be released in UK despite ‘grave...

OpIndia Staff -

American man shoots Haryana youth for stopping him from urinating in open in California, victim Kapil had reached US through the Dunki route spending...

OpIndia Staff -

Days after Donald Trump denied writing letter to Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats release his alleged letter to convicted sex offender: Here’s what it says

OpIndia Staff -

Retired Judges slam Opposition’s VP candidate for meeting convicted criminal Lalu Prasad Yadav, question his sense of judgment and propriety: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska stabbed to death by black man in North Carolina, US legacy media’s selective silence sparks outrage

Shraddha Pandey -

The Wire peddles fake news to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’, falsely claims Muslim man was forced to chant the Hindu religious slogan, police debunk...

OpIndia Staff -

CSDS, The Spider Web – Undermining India’s Democracy: Detailed research paper on the foreign funding nexus

Nupur J Sharma -

‘I’ll slit their throat…’: Aly Goni cites Quran to defend his silence at Ganesh Puja, but dragging his non-Muslim girlfriend to mosque in abaya...

पूजा राणा -

Wikipedia distorts ‘The Bengal Files’, politically motivated editors brand the movie as ‘propaganda’: Here is how OpIndia had flagged issues regarding the ‘free encyclopedia’

Dibakar Dutta -

300 Koreans detained in Hyundai factory, Japan PM resigns citing ‘humiliating’ trade deal: How the USA treats its ‘close’ allies and partners

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com