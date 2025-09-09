PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs. 1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh. There will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, as per government sources.

PM has also asked for a Multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of Mini Kits for livestock.

Arriving in Kangra today, PM Modi spoke to NDRF and SDRF personnel and many families who have been affected by the floods.

Recognizing the critical need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, geotagging of damaged houses will be done. This will help in accurate damage assessment and faster delivery of aid to those affected.

To ensure uninterrupted education, schools will be able to report and geotag damages, enabling timely assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, sources said.

Construction of recharge structures for water harvesting to help collect and store rainwater will be done. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management.

The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report further assistance will be considered.

As per a press release by PIB, the Prime Minister first conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamities.

The Prime Minister also stated that all assistance under disaster management rules are being made, including advance disbursements to the States. He appreciated the efforts of the personnel of NDRF, SDRF, Army, State administration and other service-oriented organisations for making efforts in immediate relief and response. The Central government will further review the assessment based on the memorandum of the State as well as the report of the Central teams.