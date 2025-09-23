Following the violence that erupted during the ‘I Love Muhammad’ procession in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, police swung into action and arrested seven Islamists, including the alleged mastermind Nadeem Akhtar. An FIR has been registered against seven accused and several unknown. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has been informed about the developments in the matter. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra has issued strict directions and deployed additional forces to maintain law and order in the area.

How the violence unfolded

The incident took place on the night of 21st September in the Alikhan area of Kashipur. According to reports, Nadeem Akhtar, along with around 400–500 Islamists, organised a gathering. Following the meeting, the mob suddenly launched an unauthorised procession with banners and posters. They chanted “I Love Muhammad” slogans and moved towards the city through the Valmiki settlement.

काशीपुर (ऊधम सिंह नगर) में “आई लव मोहम्मद” मामले को लेकर निकाले गए जुलूस के दौरान हालात बिगड़ गए। विरोध प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो उठा, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पथराव किया और पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया। झड़प में कई लोग घायल हुए हैं।



पुलिस का कहना है कि उपद्रव फैलाने वालों की पहचान कर ली गई… pic.twitter.com/TEWWeHvu6k — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) September 22, 2025

When police tried to intervene and stop them, the mob turned violent and attacked the police personnel with sticks and stones. They abused the police and caused damage to government vehicles. The windows of a Dial-112 vehicle and the bonnet of another police vehicle were severely damaged. The mob tore the uniforms of the police personnel.

Under SSP Mishra’s supervision, raids and house-to-house searches have been launched. PAC has been deployed and special teams formed to track down and arrest the accused.

What the FIR says

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged at Kotwali Kashipur on the complaint of SSI Anil Joshi. OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR. SSI Joshi has named Nadeem Akhtar as the main accused in his complaint. The FIR has been registered under Sections 190, 191(2), 191(3), 232, 121(1), 132, 221, 324(3), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, SSI provided details of how the mob carried sticks and lathis, and surrounded the police personnel. The mob attacked the police personnel and abused them, thereby obstructing them from conducting their official duty. The complaint also recorded the destruction of government vehicles and damage to property.

Source: Uttarakhand Police

In his complaint, SSI said that he received a call from SI Manoj Dhoni, in-charge of the Basphodan police outpost, informing him about the ‘I Love Muhammad’ procession being carried out without permission. Nadeem Akhtar, Hanif Gandhi and Danish Chaudhary were leading the procession. Police tried to stop them at Alikhan crossing, however, they refused to comply and continued to move towards the Valmiki locality.

SSI called SI Kapil Kamboj and other personnel to join him via Tehsil Road. When they reached the locality, they noticed that there was a 400–500 strong mob advancing from the Alikhan side in the form of a procession. They were carrying sticks and lathis. The mob was clashing and pushing with SI Manoj Dhoni, Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh, Head Constable Jagat Singh, Constable Devnath, and Constable Amardeep.

SSI tried to make the crowd understand that they could not take out a procession without permission. However, the crowd surrounded SI Dhoni and the accompanying police personnel. They assaulted and abused them. SSI was also attacked by the mob.

Arrests and ongoing investigation

So far, several accused have been arrested, including mastermind 47-year-old Nadeem Akhtar. Ten others are in police custody for questioning. Eighteen-year-old Mohd Ashad, nineteen-year-old Kamran, twenty-six-year-old Moin Raza, and twenty-eight-year-old Danish are among the arrested accused.

More arrests are expected as police are identifying the Islamists involved in the violence using CCTV footage from the area.

CM briefed, SSP’s warning

CM Dhami was briefed about the situation by the local representatives, including Mayor Deepak Bali. The CM made it clear that lawlessness will not be tolerated and cases under stringent sections will be pursued against those responsible.

काशीपुर उपद्रव के मास्टरमाइंड नदीम अख्तर सहित 07 उपद्रवी गिरफ्तार, 10 अन्य हिरासत में। पुलिस पर हमले व सरकारी वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त करने पर FIR दर्ज।



सीसीटीवी/मोबाइल फुटेज से पहचान जारी, अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात।



SSP उधमसिंहनगर श्री मणिकांत मिश्रा की बाइट।#UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/q88f9iEM9M — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) September 22, 2025

SSP Manikant Mishra, who camped in Kashipur after the violence, said law and order will not be allowed to be disrupted. He warned that the strictest action will be taken against those who attacked police and disturbed public peace, urging citizens to remain calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with authorities.