The Uttar Pradesh administration is in action after 26th September riots in Bareilly over the “I Love Mohammad” controversy. Police has jailed 88 people, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan (65) and seven of his close associates. The Bareilly Development Authority and Municipal Corporation has sealed or demolished properties valued at more than ₹220 crore, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

The Power Corporation is also actively involved in the action. Multiple connections have been severed due to continuous inspections. A similar action is underway in Bareilly to the one taken after the Sambhal violence.

A massive crowd assembled outside a mosque in the Kotwali district of Bareilly following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a protest organized by Tauqeer Raza regarding the “I Love Muhammad” row which lead to an assault on the police. Many shoes and slippers were discovered strewn across the road as 22 police personnel sustained injuries due to the stone-pelting by the Muslim mob.

This marks the first significant action against Tauqeer Raza, the president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) along with his aides, in a span of 43 years of criminal history. No administration ever dared to execute such measures against him due to his political clout and links to the Aala Hazrat Dargah.

Illegal shops sealed, fines slapped, bulldozer action

The Power Corporation discovered electricity theft at the residences of eight individuals, including Mohsin Raza who is a relative of Tauqeer Raza and Samajwadi Party councilor Mohammad Nadeem, in October. Cases were initiated against all involved which resulted in an aggregate fine of ₹1.12 crore.

An illegal charging station owned by Mohsin was also dismantled and a notice demanding payment of a bill amounting to ₹1 crore 26 lakh was slapped. Moreover, recovery certificates were issued for ₹15.39 lakh against Wasim Khan, ₹22.29 lakh against Monish Khan, ₹37.32 lakh against Barkan Raza Khan, ₹26.92 lakh against Aman Raja and ₹26.57 lakh against Ghulam Nabi.

The marriage hall belonging to Dr Nafees who is a close to Tauqeer Raza was demolished as it was constructed on government property. His establishment “Khan Optical” was also sealed which he operated without possessing a valid degree.

Over 200 unauthorized shops in Sailani Market were destroyed because they had encroached upon the land by building tin sheds.

A dargah is located near Novelty Square in Bareilly where a market has been established with 37 shops. It is reported that this property is owned by the Waqf, yet Tauqeer Raza exercises control over it. The Municipal Corporation sealed off the entire market.

As a result, shopkeepers have taken their merchandise out of their shops and are compelled to operate as hawkers on the street, selling their goods at reduced prices. A banner is displayed in this market which read, “The tomb of Pehalwan Sahib and its associated property are managed by the Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.”

It further conveyed, “This property is not owned by any private person or political entity. Any legal disputes concerning this matter are currently pending in the Allahabad High Court and the Lucknow Bench. All courts have granted stay orders in favor of the Waqf Board.”

This was installed outside the shops by the secretary of the Intezamia Committee, directly contesting the actions of the Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the government sealed several key properties, including the Flora Garden: 60 crores, the Skylark Hotel: 40 crores, Fahm Lawn: 50 crores and Mazar Market: 25 crores.

Moreover, Tauqeer Raza also received a recovery notice from the Badaun District Cooperative Bank for failing to repay an agricultural loan of ₹5,055 that he took out more than 35 years ago.

Strict action on the accused

Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajay Sahni informed that there had been 84 arrests in connection with the violence. However, the number reached 88 on 8th October. “The bank accounts of all perpetrators are under investigation to identify if they were receiving funds from external sources. The assistance of several departments is being sought for this inquiry,” he outlined.

Meanwhile, the police and the district administration are planning to impose the National Security Act (NSA) on Tauqeer Raza who is currently in Fatehgarh Central Jail. “There are sufficient grounds to detain Maulana Tauqeer Raza under the NSA. Given his record and the city’s fragile situation, his presence in Bareilly is not appropriate,” Sahni asserted.

Officials have also asked that all of his court hearings be held via video conference in order to prevent law and order concerns. He mentioned that the police had strengthened their hold on Tauqeer Raza’s companions and added more names following the examination of social media videos and CCTV evidence pertaining to the violent events.

Additionally, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) announced a reward of ₹15,000 for each of the seven perpetrators who are evading capture. According to him, a warrant had also been requested against Tauqeer Raza in a 2019 case involving agitations against the CAA and NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens).

12 FIRs (First Information Reports) have been lodged in this case with at least 125 identified individuals and over 3,000 unidentified persons. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into all these matters.

Tauqeer Raza has been implicated in ten cases. He urged the public to assemble at Islamia Ground following Friday prayers on 26th September and proceed to the collectorate. The police had previously placed Tauqeer Raza and his associates under house arrest. The Muslim crowd attempted to make their way to Islamia Ground.

The authorities intervened and clashes erupted in four locations. There was stone throwing and gunfire directed at the cops after which they employed batons and discharged tear gas canisters to control the escalating situation.

Tauqeer Raza’s political ties

Tauqeer Raza emerged as a popular religious figure among Muslims from Bareilly. The founder of the Barelvi movement, Ahmed Raza Khan is his great-grandfather. He is affiliated with the Bareilly sect of Sunni Muslims and is a member of the prominent Ala Hazrat family. He is the first member of this family to enter politics. He founded the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council in 2001.

His party achieved victory in 10 municipal seats in its debut election. He became a member of the Congress party in 2009 and the party’s candidate triumphed over Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santosh Gangwar with the backing.

Tauqeer Raza was apprehended and charged in connection with the major anti-Hindu riots that occurred in Bareilly in 2010 but the action proved to be futile because of his political connections.

During the assembly elections of 2012, he endorsed the Samajwadi Party, which subsequently secured victory in the Bhojipura constituency. He was appointed as the vice-president of the Handloom Corporation by the SP government, a role he relinquished following the Muzaffarnagar riots.

Tauqeer Raza expressed his support for Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2014. He established the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (Jadeed), next year.

Tauqeer Raza fuelled 2010 Bareilly unrest

A large-scale riot broke out in Bareilly on 2nd March 2010 in relation to a procession on Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Tauqeer Raza’s incendiary statement was the catalyst for this outburst of violence. The first target was Guddarbagh. Many of the main marketplaces and homes, including Koharapeer and Bada Bazaar were then destroyed by fire.

The violence became so widespread that it was difficult to determine how many cars and houses were ultimately damaged. The offenders broke into multiple homes and attacked innocent people.

Maulana Tauqeer was arrested after four days as the authorities concluded that he was the main instigator. The development triggered more violence and BSP government started receiving threats from Muslim organisations that they would boycott Mayawati’s rallies, endangering her support base.

Hence, he was given bail within two days after the government promptly dropped the legal charges against him. Nevertheless, he persisted in making offensive statements that incited more violence afterward.

The 150-year-old custom of the Ram Barat procession, that is held annually around Holi was also disrupted by the disturbances. It took a long time for the city to return to normal after the unrest which lasted for many days. He was named the mastermind of riots by the Uttar Pradesh Additional Session’s Judge Court in March of last year.

“I will shed rivers of blood of Hindus. I will set their (Hindu) homes and shops on fire,” he reportedly warned as Hindu properties were attacked by armed throngs in a series of deadly assaults.

According to the court, evidence demonstrated that he was the architect of the since riots were started throughout Bareilly following his inciting speech. The court also conveyed its surprise that the chargesheet did not include his name.

Tauqeer Raza’s contentious past

Tauqeer Raza declared a “Fill the Jails” campaign after the Supreme Court permitted Hindus to pray at the contested Gyanvapi structure in 2024. Violence broke out in Bareilly after Friday prayers when an extensive Muslim crowd rushed to the streets on his appeal. They threw stones at police during the demonstration, and some individuals were beaten.

He made similar provocative remarks after the riots in Haldwani over the removal of encroachment. He claimed that Muslims had the right to self-defence and even the right to murder those who persecuted them, accusing the court of failing to protect the community.

The radical preacher asked Muslims to assemble at Ramlila Maidan in opposition to Yati Narsinghanand in October 2024. He declared that arrangements were being made to publicly convert five Hindu women to Islam and perform their nikkah in July of the same year. According to him, he acquired 23 such applications for conversion to Islam, from 15 women and 5 Hindu men.

Tauqeer Raza, displeased by the construction of the Ram Mandir, criticized the central government’s decision to confer the Bharat Ratna upon veteran politician Lal Krishna Advani. “If our youth go out of control, then no one can save India from a civil war,” he brazenly challenged, in February of that year.

The Supreme Court’s verdict on temple was termed dishonest by Tauqeer Raza in December of 2023. He emphasised that Muslims were not prepared to lose any mosques at this time, regarding the Mathura and Kashi issues irrespective of how many surveys are carried out.

“After Babri mosque, it is enough. We showed patience with Babri. We will not show any patience with Gyanvapi. Inshallah, this battle will be fought on the streets,” he declared.

Tauqeer Raza threatened that Muslims would seek an Islamic nation if no action was taken against those calling for India to be declared a Hindu Rashtra, in May 2023. He conveniently overlooked that Bangladesh and Pakistan have already been separated from India as Islamist havens.

“If this government continues to do such injustice, the countrywide Jail Bharo Andolan will become so big that it will be unable to contain it. The day Muslims come to the streets, one must understand that they will be uncontrollable. Therefore, I warn the government and Narendra Modi in particular that if he fails to correct this way of taking action with immediate effect,” he threatened in April 2022 amid bulldozer action against criminals in Uttar Pradesh.

Conclusion

The aforementioned incidents are merely the tip of the iceberg illustrating how audaciously he used to threaten the government and the authorities as well as unleash terror in the streets with impunity. He was emboldened by the belief that no government would penalize him for his actions, given his political affiliations and street power.

However, no criminal is spared under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, regardless of their political ties or authority as is evident in the case of Tauqeer Raza. Therefore, he will be held accountable for his crime even though it took 43 years and this has been made possible only by the BJP-led government of the state.