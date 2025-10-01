Wednesday, October 1, 2025
UP ATS arrests Akmal Raza, Safeel Salmani, Mohd Tausif and Kasim Ali for raising ‘Mujahideen Army’ to topple government

Akmal Raza, Safeel Salmani alias Ali Razvi, Mohammad Tausif, and Qasim Ali were influenced by Pakistani radicals, spreading propaganda, raising funds, and planning targeted killings of non-Muslim leaders before ATS seized weapons, documents, and digital evidence.

The four accused were planning to topple the government.
Image via ANI

In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an Islamic terrorist network and nabbed four individuals in connection with the same on Monday (29th September). The arrestees have been identified as Akmal Raza from Sultanpur; Safeel Salmani alias Ali Razvi from Sonbhadra; Mohammad Tausif from Kanpur; and Qasim Ali from Rampur.

According to a statement released by the UP ATS, the accused were raising a ‘Mujahideen Army’ to topple the democratically elected government through violent Jihad and impose Sharia Law in the country. They had also bought weapons to wage violent Jihad against the Indian government. The statement said that the accused were influenced by Pakistani radical Islamic organisations and had been organising meetings at different locations. They were active in several social groups, wherein they shared audio and video messages to incite people and spread their radical Islamist ideology. The accused had been collecting funds to buy weapons and plot the targeted killing of prominent non-Muslim religious preachers in the near future.

During interrogation, the accused admitted they were conspiring to wage Jihad and impose Sharia Law in the country in retaliation for the atrocities, as they believed, being inflicted on Muslims in the country. They used to approach people who agreed with their ideology and radicalise them. They had marked several individuals whom they planned to kill. The accused had been collecting, creating, and disseminating Jihadi literature in their network. The ATS seized five mobile phones, Aadhaar and PAN cards, debit and credit cards, and a PhonePe scanner from their possession.

The accused will be produced before the concerned Magistrate, where the ATS will seek their custody to conduct further investigation and identify their associates.

