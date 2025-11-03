Ever since starting his presidency in January this year, Donald Trump has posited himself as a ‘man of peace’ who is on a mission to end ‘wars’ across the world. However, President Trump is waging his own wars against allies and adversaries alike. After mollycoddling Pakistan’s madarsa-bred ‘Field Marshal’ Asim Munir, bombing Iran, sparking off tariff wars against various countries, including India and China, and failing to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump is obsessing over nuclear testing.

On 29th October, Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to immediately increase testing of nuclear weapons and match other countries like Russia and China.

Taking to Truth Social ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Trump said that the US has more nuclear weapons in the world and that in his first term as president, a complete renovation of existing nuclear warheads was accomplished. He claimed to have “hated” to do it. Trump added that because of the nuclear testing programs of other countries, especially Russia and China, he has directed the Department of War to start testing US nuclear weapons on an equal basis.

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s directives to the Department of War to increase nuclear weapons testing came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday that Russia has successfully tested its “unique” nuclear-propelled Burevestnik cruise missile, which can also carry a nuclear warhead.

Now, Trump has doubled down on his on his decision to restart nuclear testing in the United States. In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes, Trump said that despite the US having enough weapons to “blow up” dozens of countries, Russia and China’s nuclear ambitions are the reason for resuming tests.

President Donald Trump says he wants the U.S. to start testing its nuclear weapons.

Trump said that his decision to resume nuclear weapons testing stems from the realisation that the US cannot be the only country that does not carry out tests, despite having a huge arsenal.

“We have more nuclear weapons than any other country. And I think we should do something about denuclearization. And I did actually discuss that with both President Putin and President Xi. We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot. They have some. They have quite a bit, but…” Trump said.

When asked why is there a need to test nuclear weapons, Trump said, “Because you have to see how they work. You know, you do have to— and the reason I’m saying— testing is because Russia announced that they were going to be doing a test. If you notice, North Korea’s testing constantly. Other countries are testing. We’re the only country that doesn’t test, and I want to be— I don’t want to be the only country that doesn’t test.”

He added that while Russia and China do not openly share their tests or details pertaining to them with the world, the US is an “open society”.

“We’re different. We talk about it. We have to talk about it, because otherwise you people are going to report— they don’t have reporters that going to be writing about it. We do,” he said.

Trump’s newfound nuclear obsession, however, is not finding buyers in his own administration, as Vice Admiral Richard Correll, Trump’s nominee to lead STRATCOM (which is the Department of Defense’s command for strategic deterrence and global strike capabilities), said in his testimonial at Capitol Hill that neither China nor Russia have conducted explosive nuclear tests.

“I believe the quote was, ‘start testing our nuclear weapons on an equal basis.’ Neither China or Russia has conducted a nuclear explosive test, so I’m not reading anything into it or reading anything out to it,” Corell said.

While Donald Trump’s decision to increase nuclear testing has triggered scepticism, on Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that the testing would not involve nuclear explosions. He said that the testing would focus on “the other parts of a nuclear weapon” to ensure they are working properly.”

In an interview with Fox News, Wright said, “I think the tests we’re talking about right now are systems. “These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call noncritical explosions.”



American NUCLEAR tests won’t cause mushroom clouds — Energy Sec Wright explains



‘We’re talking about system tests, NOT nuclear explosions… noncritical explosions’



‘Testing all other parts of nuclear weapon’ pic.twitter.com/4jCrAG2B2m — RT (@RT_com) November 2, 2025

From dreaming of the Nobel Peace Prize to obsessing over nuclear testing: Trump’s evolving rhetoric

Donald Trump’s fixation over nuclear tests marks a sharp pivot from his signature economic pressure and arm-twisting tactics, particularly, the protracted tariff wars with China and clashing with Beijing over rare earth magnets, arbitrary imposition of tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, brining Japan and Vietnam to their knees using tariff threats, and making false claims of ending India-Pakistan war to bolster his Nobel Peace Prize prospects to now unleashing a fresh ‘nuclear’ buzzword from his arsenal of brinkmanship.

Trump justified his tariff war as ‘economic nationalism’ and will now justify his decision that could potentially trigger a nuclear race as imperative for ‘national security’.

Notably, the last time the US undertook nuclear testing was in September 1992 as part of ‘Operation Julin’. Under this operation, a group of seven nuclear tests were conducted. Soon after, the negotiations for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) started.

Under this international agreement, all nuclear explosions for both civilian and military purposes are banned. India, China, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel and even Russia are among the 187 nations that have signed it. However, only 178 countries have ratified and implemented this ban treaty. The US is also a signatory of the CTBT; however, it has not ratified it.

Interestingly, North Korea has been the only country regularly conducting nuclear tests in the past quarter-century. The country conducted its last nuclear test in 2017.

While China has expanded its nuclear arsenal and deployed missiles, the country has not tested a nuclear weapon since 1996. Russia, too, has not conducted a nuclear weapons test since 1990. However, it did recently announce that the Kremlin has tested a nuclear-propelled Burevestnik cruise missile, which can also carry a nuclear warhead.

Donald Trump’s nuclear testing hysteria can trigger a nuclear arms race

Donald Trump’s repeated bragging of ordering a resumption of nuclear testing could potentially spark a global nuclear arms race. Whether Trump is going ‘nuclear’ to bolster his supposed strongman image or threaten Russia, China and other nuclear-armed not-so-friendly nations, the US could end up unravelling the fragile norm of the testing moratorium. Trump may be using the excuse of the alleged nuclear testing by Russia and China to resume America’s testing program. Russia, China and other nuclear-armed nations, especially those at war or surrounded by hostile neighbours, could also resume testing, citing reciprocal actions to maintain parity.

Long story cut short, America’s unilateral actions might accelerate a multipolar arms spiral. Russia and China would want to close the gaps with US capabilities. North Korea will also argue, “If they are testing, why should we hold back?” India would want to bolster its nuclear power, given Pakistan’s jihadist army threatens nuclear attacks on India every now and then out of frustration over India repeatedly battering them in conventional conflicts, and the recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Notably, in his CBS 60 Minutes interview, Trump himself admitted that Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons.

🚨 Trump just dropped the full 73-minute unedited version of his 60 Minutes interview, claiming the network “cut too much.”



Trump just dropped the full 73-minute unedited version of his 60 Minutes interview, claiming the network "cut too much."

Watch the raw footage yourself and decide.

India also has to tackle China, although the relations between the two nations are improving lately, in a volatile geopolitical landscape, situations can take an unexpected turn anytime. New Delhi would thus want to be powerful and prepared enough to go ‘nuclear ‘ against the potential Pak-China two-front threat. If Trump’s nuclear testing designs indeed mean full-fledged nuclear weapons testing and not the supposedly downplayed version his officials are telling the media, this will open a window for India and other nuclear-armed countries to resume tests.

It seems that the failure of deterring sovereign nations by the use of tariffs, ending the Russia-Ukraine war, has made Donald Trump flirt with a perilous gamble of nuclear testing to send out a message to America’s adversaries that the US is the top nuclear power and will not shy away from blowing them up. However, by mindlessly flexing the nuclear muscle, Trump is dancing on the precipice of apocalypse, as a vicious cycle would begin wherein each nuclear test will beget countermeasures and who knows, this will collectively push the world into World War III, only this time ‘Little Boy’ will not be the only player.