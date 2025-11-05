Muslim League conspired to assassinate Sardar Patel in Bhavnagar, weapons were recovered from mosque: Read about this forgotten chapter of Indian history

Sardar Patel had a deep and old connection with Gujarat’s Bhavnagar. The “Ironman of India” shared a great bond with Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji. While Sardar Patel had many interesting memories associated with Bhavnagar, two of them particularly stand out. First, is important for the newly drawn map of the country after independence. But the other memory is one that is buried deep in a dilapidated memorial of Bhavnagar today. An incident worth remembering that has been forgotten.

It was 1939, Bharat was still under the British colonial rule. However, the Bhavnagar Rajvi had announced that Bhavnagar would be the first state to join independent India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had increased his presence in Bhavnagar to discuss this issue. Meanwhile, on 14th and 15th May 1939, the fifth session of the Bhavnagar State Council was held at Bhavnagar under the chairmanship of Sardar Patel. Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji had also extended an invitation to Sardar Patel.

Sardar Patel came to Bhavnagar on May 14th, 1939, accepting the invitation, and his procession started from the railway station in an open jeep. The Muslim League had already hatched a conspiracy to target Sardar Patel’s journey. Local radical Muslims, under the auspices of the Muslim League, had started preparations in the mosque and even planned to assassinate Sardar Patel.

The arrival of Sardar Patel and the deadly attack by Islamic fanatics

Sardar Patel was coming from the railway station in an open jeep, greeting everyone. As soon as the procession reached Khargate Chowk, a commotion started near Nagina Masjid. A large number of Muslim fundamentalists who were sitting in the mosque as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, brandished their weapons and came out and ran towards Sardar Patel’s jeep. The fundamentalists were moving towards Sardar Patel’s jeep with sharp weapons like swords, knives, axes and machetes.

However, before he could attack Sardar Patel, a young man from Kanbiwad, Bachubhai Patel, and Dakshinamurthy and Lokbharti founder Nanabhai Bhatt both climbed onto Sardar Patel’s jeep and became Sardar Patel’s shield. Meanwhile, all the blows of the Muslim extremists fell on these Hindu youths. Consequently, Bachubhai Patel was seriously injured and died on the spot. Nanabhai Bhatt was also shifted to the hospital for treatment and fortunately he survived.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police constables of Bhavnagar state reached the Nagina Mosque with spears and weapons and dispersed the crowd. But if these Muslim extremists had succeeded in their plan, the history of the country after independence would have been different. The attempt to assassinate Sardar Patel had left the city of Bhavnagar speechless and terrified. In the meeting of the council, Sardar Patel himself had said, “This is not an act done in a momentary rage, there is an intelligent conspiracy behind this that was planned in advance.”

‘The conspiracy was pre-planned’ – then police officer

A case was also filed in the then court of Bhavnagar in this entire matter. In which a total of 14 people were made accused. Their names are recorded as Waras Ali, Bilal Ibrahim, Abdul Sattar Musa, Abdullah Sidi, Usman Khan Mohammad Khan, Usman Nurmiya, Abdul Gafur, Abdul Kader, Aliwad, Musa Abdul, Kasam, Muhammad Suleman, Islamil and Alarakhan Ibrahim. On July 12th, 1939, the then newspaper ‘The Kathiawad Times’ published a detailed report based on the testimony given in the court by the then police officer Popatbhai.

In his testimony, Popatbhai told the court that before the program, some people from the Muslim League had submitted a petition demanding that musical instruments not be played. Later, it was found that the petition was written by a person named Abdul Kader Lakhani on the instructions of the Vice President of the Muslim League. Later, Popatbhai informed the secretary of the Parishad, Jadavji Modi, and asked him not to play musical instruments outside the Nagina Masjid. In addition, there was also talk of deploying a heavy police force there. Later, he also spoke to a prominent Muslim leader, Rajumiya, and Rajumiya assured him that the Muslims would not riot and that he would also be present at the reception of Sardar Patel on May 14th, 1939.

The following information is based on Popatbhai’s testimony in court:

On May 13th at 9:30 pm, the police were informed through telephone that weapons including sticks, swords and stones had been collected in the Nagina Mosque and that five hundred and one Muslims had also gathered. However, the police said that there was no basis for this information and therefore no order was given to raid the mosque. The next morning, Sardar Patel arrived in Bhavnagar. On the other hand, a heavy security force was deployed in front of the Nagina Mosque.

As mentioned earlier, even though no musical instruments were played in front of the mosque, the Muslim fanatics got angry and attacked the Hindus standing outside. A sound was heard, and immediately, Muslim fanatics from all sides attacked the Hindus standing there, shouting, ‘hit me, hit me’. The attackers came with sticks, swords, clubs, umbrellas and knives and started beating the Hindus.

Here, the police officers used their time and saved Hemkhem by requesting Sardar Patel to take another route. Later, more police force was sent and the situation was brought under control. Later, the rioters were also arrested.

Sardar Patel paid tribute to the departed

The Gujarat Mitra newspaper of May 21st, 1939 also talked about this incident and said that one volunteer died and many were seriously injured in the attack by Muslim fanatics. Due to this commotion, the program was also canceled and Sardar Patel was taken directly to his residence. After this incident, spearmen and infantry troops were deployed at important places in the city and Nagina Masjid was surrounded from all sides.

The police searched the mosque and recovered several weapons. Following this, several Islamists were arrested across the city. A number of injured men were taken to Sir Takhtsinhji Hospital and Sardar Patel also visited the men undergoing treatment in the hospital. Meanwhile, due to the intense heat, Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji, who was staying in Mahuva, was informed about the incident.

A bandh was observed in the entire Bhavnagar in honor of Bachubhai Patel, who himself passed away after saving Sardar Patel’s life, and condolences were expressed. A funeral procession was taken out in the evening, in which more than 20 thousand people participated. Sardar Patel was also present during this. While paying tribute, he said, “Such deaths are rare.” Regarding the conspiracy of the Muslim League, he said, “I will not be afraid of such hooliganism in the sacrifice of national service.”

It was shocking that an attempt was made to assassinate Sardar Patel in a progressive and liberal state like Bhavnagar at that time. Had this attempt had been successful, Bhavnagar would have been blackened with national disgrace and the history or even the map of independent India would have been different. Such numerous conspiracies of the Muslim League have always been erased from history and due to this, such attacks on Sardar Patel are never known or read about anywhere.

