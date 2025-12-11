On 10th December, a prime witness against former All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan narrowly escaped death after a ten-wheeler truck struck his vehicle in the North 24 Parganas area of West Bengal. Bholanath Ghosh (64) is a crucial witness in land-grab proceedings brought by the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and Central Bureau Of Investigation (ED) concerning Shahjahan who is also booked over systematic rape of women in Sandeshkhali.

Unfortunately, Ghosh was severely wounded and two people were killed including his son Satyajit and driver Shahanoor Molla in the collision. Notably, the occurrence happened when he was travelling to testify in Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in relation to one of Shahjahan’s many cases and the former’s family has asserted foul play.

While the shocking event took place in the state ruled by TMC, already infamous for its protection of criminals like Shahjahan for vote-bank politics, the Islamists and their left-liberal allies have been more preoccupied with amplifying a heated confrontation including two snacksvendors in Kolkata.

According to reports, a street vendor selling chicken patties was allegedly beaten close to Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, the site of a “Gita Path (recitation)” event. Afterward, 50-year-old Sheikh Riyazul stated that “eight-nine unknown people, including a disabled man,” assaulted him, in a First Information Report. Similarly, 60-year-old Muhammad Salauddin also filed a case and claimed that “two-three persons” had attacked him for selling chicken patties. Two FIRs have been filed by a lawyer on behalf of the vendors.

Nevertheless, the malevolent ecosystem devised a convenient distraction to redirect attention from the troubling developments surrounding Ghosh owing to this incident.

TMC leader, Islamist “fact-checker” and calculated propaganda

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta, in a display of impudence associated with his party, could not produce a single remark about the horrific tragedy experienced by Ghosh and its extensive ramifications but he wasted no time in blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and “Hindutva goons” over the matter in relation to the vendors.

Dutta alleged that the program was planned by the saffron party, referring to the occurrence as “just the trailer of things to come if the BJP ever comes to power in Bengal.” He then dramatically commented that the BJP seeks to control people’s lives and Bengal would be at risk of extinction if the party was not stopped.

I, am fuming because a poor man was brutally attacked by ‘Hindutva’ Goons during the “Gita Recitation” event of @BJP4India at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.



A poor street vendor selling chicken patties near the venue was physically and mentally assaulted by individuals from… pic.twitter.com/Nvshmg2n2p — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) December 10, 2025

The state apparently is not at risk due to the perilous pandering to Bangladeshi inflitrators, restrictions on Durga Puja and anti-Hindu pogroms. It is also unaffected by the rampant crime and suspicious attacks on primary witnesses related to important cases involving leaders connected to the ruling party in the state. However, it is a “fight for Bengal” over an issue that has yet to undergo a probe and reach a logical conclusion.

Dutta also left out the fact that if the allegations are indeed true, it is yet another demonstration of deteriorating law and order in the state under the TMC government, and accusing others merely highlights the government’s shortcomings, especially considering its bleak history.

Mohammed Zubair of propagandist “Alt News” also took the lead in crafting this distasteful narrative to shift focus from the two fatalities and the grave charge of an attack on the life of the key witness by his family. If the victims had been of Zubair’s ideological leanings or the accident happened in a BJP-governed state, he would have repeatedly attacked the government and even found a means to shamelessly malign “Hindutva,” regardless of the facts.

Zubair also accused the mainstream media of neglecting the issue and slammed Republic Bangla for “selectivity,” while his own account had no mention of the vital development related to Shahjahan, exemplifying the tactic of “accuse others of what you are guilty of” by Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels. Zubair has truly established himself as a master in the art of propaganda and the dissemination of particular narratives.

Except for a brief digital report by a Bengali daily, the matter has received little mainstream attention. But television channels, like Republic Bangla promoted selective narratives around the event, but the assault to the poor vendor wasn't unaddressed. https://t.co/nfWGfVR1II pic.twitter.com/SFP2dMJGq1 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 9, 2025

Left-liberal cabal jump on the victimhood bandwagon

The moment Zubair began to peddle the victimhood narrative in an effort to overshadow the significant instance, other members of the cabal also raised their voices in unison with him, deliberately ignoring the evidently larger development for obvious reasons. Likewise, their braindead audience also latched onto this constructed narrative and tried to further the same.

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Apoorvanand who also writes for another propaganda outlet “The Wire” remarked that such incidents are “becoming a common occurrence in India, across various states.” He even added that the community should be concerned about the widespread “criminalisation and lumpanisation of Hindus,” however, “they seem to be relishing this dehumanisation as it harms Muslims & Christians and gives them a sense of power.” The post was retweeted by Zubair.

Apoorvanand, much like the co-founder of Alt News, failed to find any time to tweet about Ghosh’s accident or the serious allegations of his family. Nonetheless, the vitriol directed at Hindus and the perceived hypocrisy is neither novel nor surprising. They have perfected the skill of making a mountain out of a molehill when it benefits their agenda and simultaneously turn a blind eye to even the most critical issues in accordance with their interests.

It is becoming an everyday affair in India, across states. This mass lumpanisation/criminalisation of Hindus should concern the community, but they seem to be relishing this dehumanisation as it harms Muslims & Christians and gives them a sense of power. https://t.co/8R7KzBsHCV — Apoorvanand अपूर्वानंद (@Apoorvanand__) December 10, 2025

Apoorvanand, however, went one step further in spreading his obnoxious fabrications. First off, these are not widespread incidents and the administration along with the judiciary is available to inquire about the facts and punish the guilty. Secondly, the veracity of such issues have been regularly exposed and they turn out to be falsehoods and propaganda manufactured by his ilk.

Furthermore, the man would not dare to express similar sentiments regarding terrorism and Muslims, but instead sinks even lower than his already deplorable level, uttering outrageous lies to target Hindus in order to appease and protect his “secular” political despots.

Zubair retweeted another “journalist” Wuqar Hasan, who had reacted to his post to augment the matter. He, akin to the rest of the ecosystem, was indifferent to the troubling events around Shahjahan’s cases.

Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay lashed out at the police for failing to protect “secularism,” “brotherhood” and “peaceful coexistence” in West Bengal. She seemingly forgot that the police also did not protect the women in Sadeshkhali, the Hindus in Malda and Murshidabad, as well as Bholanath Ghosh, his son and their driver. On the other hand, the administration was focused on safeguarding the culprits. However, as expected her perverse outrage was directed solely for the sake of the vendors and not other victims.

Sheikh Riyazul, a street vendor selling chicken patties, was humiliated and beaten at a Gita Path event at Brigade Parade Ground. Bengal is a secular state and we believe in brotherhood and peaceful coexistence. How did the @KolkataPolice on duty allow this to happen?… pic.twitter.com/OsWA7PPms9 — Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay (@SanghamitraLIVE) December 9, 2025

A liberal brought BJP into the matter and tried to convince Bengalis not to support the party if they want to keep consuming fish, chicken and mutton. These individuals never pass up an opportunity to push their political goals. More importantly, they argue that the saffron party should not be allowed to gain power as it would threaten their food habits without any substantiation for these statements. However, TMC should never be ousted regardless of its shameless appeasement politics, the crimes committed by its leaders and the lives lost under its misrule.

SAFFRON GOONS ASSAULT POOR VENDOR FOR SELLING CHICKEN PATTIES!



A Helpless Street Vendor was Brutally Slapped, Abused, and his Entire Stock of Veg & Chicken Patties Dumped on the Road by a raging mob.



His Crime? Just Selling Non-veg Food!

He Begged to Leave Peacefully, but… pic.twitter.com/9aNHvhivqN — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) December 10, 2025

Accident or conspiracy: Statements of eyewitnesses and family’s strong suspicions

According to Biswajit, Ghosh’s older son, Shahjahan ordered attempted murder on his father. Ghosh who is an ex-TMC worker and also worked with Shahjahan eventually emerged as an essential witness in a case against him. Biswajit outlined, “They had threatened to kill my father earlier. This is not an accident, 100 per cent murder. Shahjahan’s order was carried out by Sabita Roy and Muslim Sheikh.” Muslim is the vice president and Roy is the president of the Najat Panchayat Samiti.

An investigation has been opened up into the allegations. “We are not sure if it was an accident. We are probing every angle. We are putting more emphasis on why the collision occurred where there is no CCTV coverage and how the driver fled the spot,” mentioned a senior official.

It was unveiled that the truck destroyed a side of Ghosh’s car on the Basanti Highway, contrary to what was first believed to be a head-on crash, which transpired next to the Boiramari petrol station in Najat police station limits. The cops conveyed that the road is not accident-prone and is broad alongside straight.

The truck reportedly approached from behind, hit the automobile, shoved it forward and threw it into a roadside ditch. All three people were trapped inside the four-wheeler when it was crushed. The witnesses disclosed that the truck driver then absconded from the scene.

Ghosh’s family is among the people who have suggested that the catastrophe was planned. They mentioned earlier instances in Sandeshkhali where witnesses were assaulted, on Shahjahan’s orders from the prison. They maintained that the deaths and the crash were “not a coincidence.”

“Reports indicate that the truck was being driven by Abdul Halim Mollah, one of Shahjahan’s closest aides along with his associate Nazrul Mollah. Abdul has long been listed as a fugitive in CBI records. It is therefore evident that this was no accident but a cold, calculated act of murder,” stated Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

When the protection of criminals becomes more important than upholding law and order in a state—and when the Chief Minister herself appears desperate to shield such offenders—what could be more appalling?



A key witness in the Sheikh Shahajahan case was grievously injured today… pic.twitter.com/taTJ16Zi7T — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) December 10, 2025

“It was a planned murder and not an accident. It was an attempt to disguise a murder as an accident. Let there be an impartial investigation,” likewise expressed BJP leader Sajal Ghosh.

Conclusion

The aforementioned clearly demonstrated the severity of the incident and its massive impact on the cases associated with Shahjahan. The issue would have been emphasised repeatedly and the government would have been under fire for its inability to act in any other situation.

However, the TMC, Muslim radicals, liberals and their whole group were engaged in burying the paramount matter and bringing the incident related to the vendors in the limelight. They made every effort to ensure that the major development that could potentially influence many lives, the legal proceedings and even the justice that would be served to Shahjahan, somehow disappeared into the backdrop of the fervently attached communal perspective that sought to blame the BJP and Hindutva.