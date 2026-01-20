On 20th January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive raids across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as a part of the investigation into the alleged money laundering in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The raids are underway at 21 locations linked to the accused persons, including their residences and institutions linked to them.

Sabarimala gold theft case intensifies

ED raids several locations in Kerala, including Travancore Devaswom Boards' office and accused Unnikrishnan's residence@KGShibimol with more details on this#Sabarimala #GoldTheftCase #FirstUp | @anjalipandey06 pic.twitter.com/sxLKCJjbzQ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) January 20, 2026

The ED sleuths are raiding the premises linked to Unnikrishnan Potti, former Travancore Devaswom Board President and CPIM leader A Padmakumar, N Vasu, Murari Babu, and gold traders Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari. The raids are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

VIDEO | Ballari: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at multiple locations in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/JguBljFkmm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2026

Meanwhile, raids are also being conducted at Smart Creations in Chennai and at the residence of Bellary-based gold trader Govardhan.

Reports say that an ED team has arrived at the Devaswom Board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Searches are being carried out at Murari Babu’s residence in Kottayam, Unnikrishnan Potti’s house at Pulimath near Kilimanoor, N Vasu’s residence at Pettah, and A Padmakumar’s house in Aranmula.

The ED is also searching the house of Unnikrishnan Potti’s sister in Valiyakattakkal, Venganoor, in addition, the Thiruvananthapuram residences of K P Shankaradas, N Vijayakumar and S Baiju, are also being raided.

Based on the outcome of the multi-state raids, the Enforcement Directorate may proceed to attach assets.

It must be recalled that in December 2025, the court allowed the ED to conduct its own investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft and the linked money laundering, while the SIT would conduct its own probe. Initially, the SIT has opposed ED’s involvement in the case. However, the court overrode their opposition.

Meanwhile, the SIT is set to visit the Sabarimala shrine today to conduct on-site evidence collection. This comes after a report by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) showed that the high-quality original gold cladding from the year 1998 was replaced during a 2019 ‘renovation’ with copper and low-quality plating containing nickel and acrylic polymers.

Kerala High Court notes “organised and systematic” pilferage of Sabarimala gold

On the 19th of January, the Kerala High Court observed that an organised and systematic process went into the theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and door frames of the Sabarimala temple. The court’s observation came after the SIT submitted its progress report coupled with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre’s chemical analysis report.

The division bench comprising justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and K.V. Jayakumar noted that the original high-quality gold-clad plates were replaced with low-quality copper plates, and platting containing nickel and acrylic polymers. In illegally replaced plates, the VSSC chemical analysis report showed an absence of Mercury.

Taking note of this, the court said, “”On examining the summary of the chemical analysis, we find that the apprehensions earlier expressed by this Court stand prima facie reinforced…These analysis reports not only disclose the manner and modus operandi of the alleged tampering and substitution, but also provide critical evidentiary pointers for correlating past transactions with subsequent activities.”

Sabarimala Thanthri Sabha moves HC seeking CBI probe, court questions motive

Amidst the separate investigations by the SIT and the ED, Akhila Tanthri Pracharak Sabha chairman M S Sreerajasekharan recently moved a plea before the Kerala High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The plea argues that the investigation into the matter is surround with ‘political clouds’, with some media reports suggesting that top political leaders from the ruling LDF may be involved in the gold heist. In addition, the petition cites media reports to allege that the local authorities are not arresting influential persons in the case.

The petition further highlighted that despite the court’s previous observation that the SIT’s investigation was proper so far, the SIT inducted two additional officers. The Thanthri Sabha alleges that the SIT is shielding real culprits due to the political influence of the ruling front. The petitioner further alleges that there is a conspiracy to make Thanthris and Pujaris the scapegoats.

“According to the petitioner the said investigation is not conducting in a proper manner and the team is not identifying the real culprit, instead they are trying to shoulder upon the blame on the Thantris and Poojaris of the famous Temple, whereby the devoteeís religious feelings are seriously been hurt and creating a black mark for Thantris and Poojaries. The petitioners are not saying that if they are the real culprits they should not been arrayed as accused or arrested but the way in which the investigation is being conducted, putting charge upon the Thantri and Poojaris are really shameful…,” the petition reads.

It further mentioned the case of Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was arrested by the SIT in this case. However, despite the SIT’s alleged failure to furnish any direct evidence against the arrested Thanthri, the SIT named him as an accused based on the allegation that Rajeevaru had allowed the removal of gold-clad copper coverings without obtaining the ‘anunja’ or permission of Lord Ayyappa.

The petitioners argue that the SIT is causing a deliberate delay in filing chargesheet in the case, to expand the scope of the investigation into the gold plating of the flag post in the Sabarimala Temple as the SIT understood that the arrest and arraignment of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in the case will not “sustain in a court of law”.



According to the Akhila Tanthri Pracharak Sabha, there is no connection in the misappropriation of Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames, and thus, another probe agency should separately investigate the same.

They are now trying to investigate another pilferage of gold allegedly taken place in the gold plating of Dwajam (Flag Post) of Sabarimala Temple, which is carried out in the year 2017, whereby the enquiry could be extended to other political leaders of the opposition and delay in submitting the Charge Report in the present case. They now seized the Vaji Vahanamí (idol of horse), from Thantri’s residence, which was removed from the top of the ‘Dwajam’ before the gold plating and trying to connect the same to the present case,” the petition states.

The petition moved by the Thanthri Sabha also pointed out that aside from a few arrests made, the SIT has not been able to trace the stolen gold that belongs to the deity of the Sabarimala Temple even as it has been four months since the investigation began.

However, the Kerala High Court division bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. and Justice K.V. Jayakumar questioned the motives of the petitioners behind seeking a CBI probe at this stage.

The court orally remarked, “Without even understanding what is transpiring, you have raised certain allegations trying to protect the accused from the crimes. There is no reason why you should file a writ petition saying, at this particular point of time after we have passed 10 orders, that the gold plating of Dwarapalaka idols…You are saying that all these persons who have been arrayed as accused are innocent people. You are saying that the Dwarapalakas were not gold-cladded, it was gold plated. We have the analysis report here…”

However, the court decided to consider the Thanthri Sabha’s plea along with similar petitions seeking a CBI investigation into the matter, on 6th February.

Sabarimala gold theft case

The SIT, formed after the directions of the Kerala High Court, has been probing two cases relating to the theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames at Sabarimala temple.

Several Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members and officials have been indicted in the cases arising from the handing over of gold-clad copper plates from the Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames to Potty for electroplating in 2019. Potty has been named as the main accused in the case.

In September 2025, the Kerala High Court pulled up the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) for removing the gold-plated copper coverings of deities in the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. While examining the records relating to the gold plating of temple items, the High Court observed several inconsistencies in the decision-making process. The court noted that the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner initially recommended the traditional method for gold coating using 303 grams of gold (costing around ₹31 lakhs), but later reversed his stance after discussions with the sponsor and recommended that the items be sent to Chennai for electroplating.

The court pointed out that this violated the TDB Sub Group Manual, which requires such works to be carried out at Sannidhanam itself. It ordered the seizure of all records relating to the gold-plating and cladding of the idols, including details of a former pair of Dwarapalaka idols reportedly kept in the strong room for possible gold extraction. Besides, the court impleaded Unnikrishnan Potty and Smart Creations (where the coverings were sent to be repaired) as additional respondents, requiring them to furnish all financial and communication records linked to the repairs and sponsorships.