RiftTV founder Elijah Schaffer, the fervent India hater infamous for his anti-Hindu content as part of his crusade to demonise the nation and the community, has now found himself embroiled in a degrading controversy which includes accusations of cheating, substance abuse, sexual violation and even homosexual inclinations.

On 4th February (Wednesday), he announced that his wife had divorced him and taken their children without informing him. However, the community notes soon revealed that he had initiated the divorce on 22nd January and even claimed that his family had been kidnapped before he removed the tweets. Furthermore, he had also cheated on his spouse.

Schaffer was in a relationship with another rabid anti-India voice and his employee, Sarah Setka, also known as Sarah Stock, who had a boyfriend. Interestingly, Milo Yiannopoulos, another member of this white supremacist cabal, posted a lengthy thread regarding the six-month relationship that started at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February of last year.

He wrote, “The affair ended on the day she got engaged, about six months later. In that time, they experienced multiple pregnancy scares,” and added that a previous acquaintance even asserted that Stock underwent at least one abortion. Ironically, she supported the “pro-life movement” and wanted a “national ban” on abortion alongside “equal protection for unborn babies.”

In February 2025, Sarah Stock and Elijah Schaffer began sleeping together. The affair ended on the day she got engaged, about six months later. In that time, they experienced multiple pregnancy scares. It is alleged by one former acquaintance that Sarah got at least one abortion.

Milo additionally made public an audio recording of Stock admitting to the affair and stating that she would not unveil it to her husband, “who met Schaffer many times, but did not know about their sexual relationship when he proposed.” The duo declared their love for each other and Schaffer expressed his intention to leave his wife.

Stock's husband has met Schaffer many times, but did not know about their sexual relationship when he proposed. In this recording, Stock can be heard admitting to the affair, adding that she does not plan to tell her husband about it.

Milo mentioned that Stock claimed to be very drunk during her sexual encounter with Schaffer and thus could not remember all the events. Meanwhile, the pair acted as if they were devout Christians donning religious symbols in public. He posted that several people were “convinced that Schaffer is, or at least was, gay” while others viewed him “as a cookie-cutter drunk and womaniser. Both groups are correct.”

The twink and the virgin

Milo then shared that Schaffer underwent a “twink phase” prior to his wedding. “A twink is a slender young homosexual male who enjoys being aggressively anally penetrated by an older, active, usually more muscular partner. This period seems to coincide with Schaffer’s time as a youth pastor,” he informed. “Schaffer left the church in a hurry when he was discovered having sex with another man,” Milo further highlighted.

Milo remarked that there were too many hypocrisies to count, such as “Stock was posting online while she was cheating on her boyfriend with Elijah Schaffer almost weekly for six months.” She told her partner to wait till marriage as she pretended to be a virgin. “Sarah Stock’s husband believed he was marrying a virgin. That’s what she told him, or at least allowed him to believe. What we don’t know is how she explained not being intact on the big night,” he wrote.

Actually, that's not quite true: We do know if she made him wait. She did. Because Sarah Stock's husband believed he was marrying a virgin. That's what she told him, or at least allowed him to believe. What we don't know is how she explained not being intact on the big night.

Stock reiterated the similar falsehoods during a podcast, promoting herself as a Christian and a virgin who is awaiting her wedding.

Sarah Stock CLAIMS to be a VlRGlN and waiting for marriage on the whatever podcast?! BODY COUNT REVEAL?! Was she LYING?!

Milo conveyed that Schaffer’s drug use, alcohol consumption and adulterous encounters have persisted throughout his marriage which was “hastily arranged once he decided to pursue a conservative media career” and “his fetish for pegging is sufficiently well known that it has been disclosed repeatedly, including by influencer Brittany Venti.”

He outlined, “Schaffer owns an electric dildo, which he has taken with him on vacations to El Salvador and other places.” The latter employs and boasts about hiring female prostitutes on these trips, however, “spends much of their time together being anally mechanically penetrated by the hookers.”

The broke drug addict with a proclivity for cheating and sexual assault

“Schaffer is on a cocktail of both illegal and prescription drugs, including peptides and accelerants. He has been blacking out from excessive alcohol consumption in combination with these chemicals multiple days per week for years,” Milo detailed and uploaded a recording of the former acknowledging the same.

Schaffer is on a cocktail of both illegal and prescription drugs, including peptides and accelerants. He has been "blacking out" from excessive alcohol consumption in combination with these chemicals multiple days per week for years, as he confesses in this third recording.

Milo commented that Schaffer’s “conduct as husband and father has been derelict, frightening and neglectful in the extreme” and asserted that his wife applied for divorce in Texas in January following years of adultery, insensible outbursts while intoxicated, abuse and wrongful charges of felonies. “Worried about his manly public image, Schaffer filed in Florida, so he could pretend he had instigated the divorce,” he added.

After years of infidelity, insensible drunken rants, abuse, and even being falsely implicated in felonies, Schaffer's wife filed for divorce in Texas in January. Worried about his manly public image, Schaffer filed in Florida, so he could pretend he had instigated the divorce.

Afterwards, Milo revealed that Schaffer is dealing with a hard divorce that is made more challenging because he is “flat broke” and explained, “He raised money for a new endeavour, RiftTV, at a $5m valuation, including one investment of over $250,000. But that money is already gone, as are the staff. RiftTV is insolvent, heading for bankruptcy.”

Milo outlined that “dozens of stories about his private modus operandi are flooding in. They are all the same. Aggressive sexual assault. Profligate spending. Vast quantities of drugs and alcohol. And, at the end of the night, a foreign object in Elijah Schaffer’s rectal canal.”

Milo also attached screenshots of tweets from 2024 made by YouTuber Blaire White, who recounted Schaffer’s actions which involved taking her gay friend into a room alone, continuously cheating on his wife and sexually assaulting a married female coworker.

Meanwhile, Schaffer alleged that his wife and two kids were missing. He tweeted that a gun and his car disappeared. He also charged that federal authorities were attempting to frame him and drugs had been planted in his house. Those posts gained massive traction on social media but he deleted them.

These are his deleted posts. I have a horrible suspicion that Elijah Schaffer has killed his family with the gun he claims is stolen.

I feel sick. Tell me I'm reading this wrong.



I feel sick. Tell me I'm reading this wrong. https://t.co/6SVHiuLDuw pic.twitter.com/70YxFk64le — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) February 3, 2026

Milo stated that he has been in contact with Schaffer and posted images of their chat. He also verified that the latter’s wife and children were safe.

The deranged animosity towards India and Hindus

Schaffer and Stock take pleasure in their animosity towards India and Hindus as they appease their MAGA (Make America Great Again) audience, much like other neo-Nazis. He utilised a derogatory image and mocked that India possesses zero medals in the Olympics, even with a population of 1.4 billion.

The two went so far as to disparage Hindu deities, labelling them as false and wrote “Curse Vishnu” in a startling demonstration of their Hindumisia.

Schaffer lashed out at American politicians for their greetings during Diwali which he termed as “demonic anti-Christian culture.” He also characterised Hinduism as a “demonic religion,” insinuating that their ancestors did not die for this.

Schaffer labelled Vivek Ramaswamy as a “liar” and a “fraud,” asserting that the United States does not require India to confront China. “We are engaged in a cold war with China that requires serious intelligence,” he remarked, calling Indians as third-world individuals with an IQ of 72. He subsequently declared that their immigration would not enhance intelligence but would have the contrary effect.

Schaffer attempted to inaccurately equate Indians with Islamists, alleging that he is financing an expose regarding their takeover of Texas and the United States by taking money and manipulating the system.

Schaffer grabbed the headlines recently for attacking the accent of Abraham George, the chairman of the Texas GOP (Grand Old Party). “The Texas GOP is led by an Indian with an Indian accent. Now you know why Texas is turning into Mumbai and the centre of H1B immigration fraud,” he contended last month. He then slammed the Republican Party and charged, “Our own party is orchestrating it, it’s not just the Democrats. Indians are loyal to their race and non Indian politicians are paid off.”

The Texas GOP is lead by an Indian with an Indian accent



Now you know why Texas is turning into Mumbai and the center of H1B immigration fraud



Our own party is orchestrating it, it’s not just the Democrats. Indians are loyal to their race & non Indian politicians are paid off https://t.co/yFrXJQx4eA — E (@ElijahSchaffer) January 11, 2026

Why BlazeTV removed Schaffer

Elijah Schaffer began his career as a conservative podcaster and on-camera analyst during the 2020 protests through street reporting and culture war discussions. He first became well-known for anchoring “Slightly Offensive” on BlazeTV. Man-on-the-street videos from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations following George Floyd‘s killing were the source of his early fame as videos of arguments, jokes, and altercations went viral on the internet.

Due to Schaffer’s increased visibility, he was able to secure a regular spot on BlazeTV, where his show focused on humour and outrage-driven commentary on issues such as gender politics, government policy and racism. He later co-hosted podcasts but was kicked out of the platform in 2022 due to accusations of misbehaviour. “Following an investigation regarding a recent personnel matter, Elijah Schaffer’s employment with Blaze Media has been terminated for violating company policies and standards,” read a statement issued by BlazeTV.

Schaffer then founded RiftTV as a stand-alone channel and shifted his focus to documentaries, independent media and guest spots on MAGA networks. It is noteworthy that Stock joined his team as a street interviewer and political analyst. Moreover, he was one of the rioters who overran the Capitol on 6th January 2021 after current President Donald Trump’s defeat at the hands of former President Joe Biden. He posted pictures of emails from a computer in the office of the ex-speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

On the other hand, he maintained his attacks on Indians and Hindus in a repugnant showcase of racism and xenophobia before his MAGA fanbase, acting as a divisive and provocative figure.