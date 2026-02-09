Education has always been not only a means of knowledge but also a powerful tool for social change. This becomes even more important in a large and socially diverse state like Uttar Pradesh. Preparing for major competitive exams and subsequently bringing about social change is the dream of many students, but the reality is that millions of poor and rural students, regardless of their talent, are left behind because they cannot afford expensive coaching.

In cities like Delhi and Kota, preparing for UPSC, PCS, NEET, or JEE requires spending lakhs of rupees, which is nearly impossible for a typical farmer, labourer, or lower-middle-class family. To address this social inequality, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a historic step and launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana’ for free coaching. This scheme became not just a government program but a new beginning of hope for millions of youth who had dreams but lacked the means.

What is the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana?

The “Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana” was launched on 16th February, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath. Its purpose is to provide free coaching to talented students who are unable to attend private coaching institutes due to financial constraints or lack of resources. The government operates eight free residential and 150 Chief Minister Abhyudaya coaching institutes for youth in the state. A few days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also recounted an anecdote related to the establishment of these coaching institutes.

The Chief Minister’s Abhyudaya Yojana provides preparation for several major competitive exams. This includes preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) preliminary and main exams, as well as interview preparation. Training is also provided for engineering and medical entrance exams like JEE and NEET. Preparation for defence services exams like the NDA and CDS is also available under this scheme.

Under the scheme, students are provided with a variety of free educational facilities. Both offline and online classes are offered, allowing students to study at their convenience. An e-learning platform is also provided. Government officials and subject matter experts provide guidance and resolve their concerns. Career counselling, library access, and inspirational classes are also provided.

The scheme is supported by a large team of experienced officers and subject experts. This team includes over 500 IAS officers, over 450 PCS officers, over 300 IFS officers, and experts from various disciplines. These officials and experts prepare study materials for students and guide offline classes and online sessions to provide students preparing for competitive exams with the right direction and quality education.

Furthermore, students are also provided with mock interviews to prepare for interviews, enabling them to confidently approach the exam. The government states that this scheme provides opportunities for talented students from underprivileged backgrounds to advance and is helping them achieve success in various fields, including administrative services.

How to register for the scheme

The Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana is now available in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Students from poor and rural backgrounds can apply either online or offline.

Students can register online by visiting the websites abhyuday.up.gov.in, abhyudayup.in, and Yuvasathi.in. Offline registration is typically provided at the Social Welfare Officer’s office located in the district’s Vikas Bhawan. After registration, students are added to a WhatsApp group through which they receive updates about classes, schedules, and other important information.

Certain documents are required during registration. These include an Aadhaar card, Uttar Pradesh domicile certificate, income certificate, educational certificates such as 10th, 12th, or graduation mark sheets, and a passport-size photo. These documents are used to verify students’ identity, residence, and financial status.

Eligibility and selection process

Eligibility for admission to the scheme is determined by the exam. Science students who are in or have passed grade 11 or 12 are eligible for JEE and NEET preparation. Final-year undergraduate students or those who have already completed their graduation can apply for training for civil service exams like the IAS and PCS. Eligibility for defence services exams like the NDA and CDS is determined by the relevant exam rules.

The process for selecting students has also been established. Coaching sessions typically run from 1st July to 30th April. The selection process for the respective course is determined each year according to the established dates. Students are selected based on an entrance exam, merit list, or interview. This entire process is determined by a district-level committee to ensure that eligible students receive the benefits of the scheme.

Avinash, who served as a course coordinator for the scheme in Ghaziabad district, described the initiative as a major opportunity for economically weaker students. Speaking to OpIndia, he said the scheme has proved to be a blessing for talented students who could not afford expensive private coaching. He added that the combination of offline and online classes allows students from remote villages to participate easily. However, he also suggested that strengthening digital infrastructure in every district could help benefit even more students.

Hundreds of students wrote success stories

This scheme is proving to be an effective platform for students. The free coaching and guidance provided under this scheme have helped students succeed in major competitive exams. A total of 75 students associated with the Abhyudaya Scheme have succeeded in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s PCS Main Examination 2024. Of these, the highest number of 40 students were selected from Bhagidari Bhawan, Lucknow. Additionally, 18 students from the Adarsh ​​Pre-Examination Training Centre in Lucknow and 17 from the IAS/PCS Coaching Centre in Hapur have succeeded in the main examination.

Earlier, in the UPSC 2023 examination, 23 students linked with the scheme were selected. In UPPCS 2023, 30 students cleared the exam. Similarly, in JEE Mains 2024, 35 students associated with the scheme qualified, showing that the initiative is helping not only civil services aspirants but also engineering candidates.

According to government data, around 27,000 students have registered for the upcoming session to prepare for various competitive exams under the scheme. The growing number of registrations indicates increasing trust among students, especially those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds who earlier struggled due to a lack of proper guidance and resources.

The Yogi govt’s bold step towards social change

Previously, the dream of becoming a civil servant, a doctor or an engineer was limited to children from large cities and the affluent. Now, children from villages and poor families are also entering these fields. When a student from a small village clears UPSC or PCS, it does not just change one life; it inspires an entire community. It sends a message that talent can come from anywhere, and with the right support, it can shine.

This initiative by the Yogi government deserves praise because it recognises education as a government responsibility, rather than leaving it solely to private institutions. Today, the coaching industry in India has become a multi-billion-dollar business, with limited opportunities for poor students. In such a scenario, the state government’s decision to provide free coaching is a bold one.

Like any large government scheme, the Abhyudaya Yojana has also faced challenges. There have been occasional complaints regarding the lack of resources, the quality of teaching at some centres, and infrastructural gaps. Digital access in certain districts also needs improvement to ensure equal benefit for all students. The Yogi government views this program not just as a government announcement but as a long-term educational reform.

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndia Hindi.)