A social media controversy has erupted between self-proclaimed Ambedkarite anti-caste activist Lakhshya Lakey and criminal lawyer Tulip Sharma. A cyber complaint has been filed by Sharma, who is also an Instagram content creator, against Lakhshya Lakey, accusing him of harassment, caste-based abuse towards Brahmins, and sending derogatory messages.

Lakhshya Lakey is a graduate from IIM Indore and a TEDx speaker, who runs an Instagram page and a YouTube channel with the name “Lakhshya Speaks”. Lakey boasts around 553k followers on Instagram and over 14k subscribers on YouTube.

Failed to counter questions by Tulip Sharma on his claims about Bharatnatyam and Devadasis, Lakhshya Lakey resorted to anti-Brahmin abuse: What Tulip Sharma said

On 12th February, Tulip Sharma uploaded a video on her Instagram handle @_tulipsharma, in which she narrated that while Lakhshya Lakey has been hating on the Brahmin community on social media for a while under the pretext of anti-caste activism, he resorted to throwing anti-Brahmin casteist abuse at her after she posted comments criticising his video on Bharatnatyam and Devadasis.

“Let us expose a social media influencer called the ‘Lakhshya Speaks’. This man is known to spread hate towards the Brahmin community on the internet, and I have no problem with that since you have your freedom to expression, and if you spread hate, then it’s not a new thing on the net. But the problem arises when you can’t take dissenting opinions. He is the kind of influencer who will dm you and will speak rubbish if you try to post a dissenting comment on his post,” Sharma said.

It all began after Lakhshya Lakey uploaded a video on his Instagram page on 11th February, wherein he claimed that the Bharatnatyam dance was ‘appropriated’ by Brahmins. In the video, Lakey claimed that Bharatnatyam is a Brahminical cultural appropriation, and that the original dance form was Sadir Attam or Dasi Attam performed by Devadasis. He further claimed that a Tamil Brahmin woman named Rukmini Devi separated the ‘sexual/erotic’ element of the original dance form, whitewashed it, but in the process, alienated the cultural roots of Sadir Attam from what became Bharatnatyam.

In response to this, Sharma commented, “As per your logic, the “Brahmin” woman Rukmini Devi ended the cycle of sexual exploitation of those dev dasis. Where’s the problem now? On one hand, you see this as an oppressive system and then if someone reformed it, you have a problem with that just because the reformer happens to be a “Brahmin.” LOL. Gain some clarity in life and don’t rely on WhatsApp knowledge.”

However, instead of sticking to the subject and countering Sharma’s argument with facts, the lawyer said that Lakey slid into her DM and hurled caste-based abuses against her. To back her claims, Sharma attached screenshots and screen recordings of her conversation with Lakey.

Tulip Sharma informed that while the topic was not even about Brahmin girls, Laskhshya Lakey boasted of having dated many Brahmin girls. “The topic was not even about Brahmin girls but Lakhshya Lakey went on to flex about all of his exes being Brahmins, using the girls of a specific community to win an argument. The topic about the entire community shows how big of a casteist he is,” Sharma said.

Further exposing Lakey’s casteist mindset objectifying Brahmin girls, Sharma informed that he claimed to be ‘annihilating’ caste by “making intercaste babies”.

Source: Tulip Sharma’s video

“His entire profession is grounded on hurling abuses to Brahmins and then he goes on to flex about his Brahmin exes. He even went on further to say he is annihilating caste by making intercaste babies,” Sharma said in the video and shared the screenshot of their conversation as well.

While in one of his videos, Lakhshya Lakey claimed that he is not “brave enough to date outside his SC/ST community”, he replied, “Brahmin gf sucks me off, problem?” to the DM of a female follower of Tulip Sharma, who criticised him for his casteist and misogynistic messages to Sharma.

Tulip Sharma’s Instagram story.

As per the many publicly shared screenshots, Lakhshya Lakey wrote to Tulip Sharma in her DM, “Holy chopped, you’re ugly for a Brahmin girl.” In another such message to Sharma, he wrote, “My girlfriend is way prettier than you. You don’t even look like you have a boyfriend”.

In a similar message sent to Sharma, Lakey wrote, “4 Brahmin exes, all prettier than you”.

Meanwhile, Sharma informed her followers on Instagram that she has filed a cyber complaint against Lakhshya Lakey under the provisions of the IT Act and relevant BNS sections.

Amidst the backlash, Lakhshya Lakey claimed that the screenshots shared by Tulip Sharma exposing the casteist and derogatory messages he sent to her are fake. He claimed that attempts are being made to falsely implicate him in a bogus case.

In another video, Lakey reiterated his claim that all the screenshots of his chat with Sharma are fake. The Ambedkarite caste activist played the victim card and equated himself to Rohith Vemula.

Lakey claimed that such tactics were used with Rohith Vemula as well. It was quite audacious of Lakey to equate himself with Rohith Vemula and claim that narratives were peddled against his caste, even as in reality, the Telangana Police’s closure report in the Vemula case stated that he did not belong to the SC caste group.

‘Pure vegetarian Brahmins are bad’, ‘Brahmins rejected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ and more of Lakhshya Lakey’s shenanigans

As is the case with most anti-caste ‘activists’, Lakhshya Lakey has also indulged in Brahmin-bashing in the name of opposing caste supremacism. In one of his videos, he claimed that while other countries have vegetarians, India has ‘pure vegetarians’. Attacking Brahmins for their religious beliefs associated with vegetarianism, he said, “Only in India do you find the idea of a ‘pure vegetarian. Because here vegetarianism is not just about animals. It is about purity, superiority, and caste. It is about saying, “I am closer to God, and you Dalits who eat meat are lesser.” That Brahmanical gaze even appears when some vegans look at Dalit activists and shame them for not being vegan.”

While Lakey peddled the narrative that the term ‘pure’ in pure vegetarianism implies caste superiority or higher closeness to God, it in reality, simply implies the strictness in adherence to vegetarianism.

In July 2025, Lakey appeared in a podcast wherein he claimed that Brahmins discriminated against Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He claimed that Brahmins refused to crown Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj due to his caste and that he had to call priests from Banaras to perform his coronation.

This claim is a part of the anti-Brahmin narrative concocted by the radical ‘anti-caste’ activists. However, in reality, the local Brahmins did not refuse to crown Shivaji Maharaj due to their bias against his caste, but because they did not know how to conduct Aindreya Rajabhishek; thus, Gagabhatt, a Brahmin, was called from Banaras. It is essential to note that Gagabhatt was also a Marathi Brahmin, as his family hailed from Paithan in modern-day Maharashtra. The dispute pertaining to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation was over the rites to be conducted as per Vedic customs against Tantrik rituals.

In one of his X posts, Lakshya incited Yadavs to abandon Hinduism because somehow Brahmins and Thakurs are not establishing marital relations with them. “And Yadavs, despite their political power and claims of Kshatriyata, are still not accepted as equals by Thakurs or Brahmins. No intermarriage. No respect. Only graded inequality. To my Yadav brothers and sisters – don’t aspire to be part of this caste pyramid,” he wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Lakhshya Lakey is a fanboy of the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused mastermind Umar Khalid. He peddled the Muslim victimhood bogey and compared how Kanhaiya Kumar became a politician, while Umar Khalid is languishing in jail just because he is a Muslim.

In a post lamenting Khalid’s prolonged incarceration, Lakey wrote, “Two student leaders. Same campus. Similar accusations. But two very different fates. Kanhaiya Kumar walks free, joins mainstream politics. Umar Khalid, a Muslim, has spent 5 years in jail without bail. This is not ca oincidence. This is the price of being a Muslim in India.”

Interestingly, while Lakey suggested that Umar Khalid is ‘paying the price of being a Muslim’, Khalid has maintained that he is an atheist.

Contrary to the false narrative peddled by Islamo-leftists to garner support and sympathy for Umar Khalid, OpIndia has reported earlier that out of the 14 adjournments in 2023 and 2024, 7 delays and adjournments were sought by Umar Khalid himself. It therefore becomes evident that the withdrawal was certainly not because of the famed “delay” in hearing. While the Islamo-leftist ecosystem continues to cry ‘injustice’, it is the alleged failed forum shopping attempts of the accused’s lawyer that have Khalid rotting in jail for so long.

In fact, former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, had also said earlier this year that the real problem lies in the mindset of some lawyers and political groups who want their cases heard only by certain judges. Highlighting what OpIndia has reported multiple times, the former CJI said that court records showed that Khalid’s legal team, led by Sibal, had sought at least seven adjournments before finally withdrawing the bail plea in February 2024, citing “a change in circumstances.”

As per the screenshots shared by several social media users, Lakhshya Lakey also has mocked Kashmiri Pandits who were subjected to mass killings and exodus in the early 1990s by Islamic terrorists. In reply to a comment, Lakey wrote, “Kashmir Brahmano ka yehi halat tha.” In another one he wrote, “Mujhe kuch nahi hoga, unlike your Kashmiri Pandit brethren.”