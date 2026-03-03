Nepal is expected to hold elections for the House of Representatives (HoR) on the 5th of March. The first national elections since youth-led protests brought down the previous government in September 2025. The Election Commission has directed Election Code of Conduct Monitoring Officers to strictly enforce the Election Code of Conduct, 2082 BS, until the end of voting.

The campaigns were ordered to end on the midnight of March 03, Tuesday, 48 hours before voting. This is followed by the silence period. During this time, political parties and candidates are not allowed to campaign, hold political rallies, or promote themselves. This is to give voters enough space to think freely and decide who to vote for.

Since the fall of the previous administration, Nepal has been governed by an interim government led by former chief justice Sushila Karki, which had promised fresh elections within six months.

It is notable here that India has been steadfast in support of free and fair elections and has been helping the interim government in Nepal with election-related assistance. In January this year, India gifted Nepal 250 SUVs and pick-up trucks to be used for elections.

Main political parties and key leaders

Some major Political parties are contesting the election. The Communist Party of Nepal (UML), led by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, remains a strong force. Oli resigned last September due to growing public anger over corruption and inequality. His party secured the maximum number of seats in the previous election.

Nepali Congress is another major party in the country. This party nominated its new leader, Gagan Thapa, in place of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. This party has assured to deliver good governance in the country and has proposed to conduct an inquiry into the assets of public servants since 1990.

The Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is another party gaining strong attention. Its prominent face is 35-year-old Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen. The former Kathmandu mayor is contesting from Jhapa 5, which has traditionally been Oli’s stronghold. Shah is seen as the RSP’s prime ministerial face and represents a younger leadership style.

The Nepali Communist Party, under the leadership of former Maoist leader Prachanda, is also in the contest and continues to hold influence.

How Gen Z is responding

Young voters, especially Gen Z, are playing a major role in this election. This is because they were part of the protests that led to the collapse of the government last year. They are now closely watching how political parties address issues like corruption, unemployment and fairness.

A significant number of young voters, particularly Gen Z, feel that the traditional leaders did not listen to them. While some are supporting new faces such as Balendra Shah, others are seeking clear plans from traditional parties. This is because there are about 800,000 new voters in this election. This is likely to affect the outcome of the elections, particularly in constituencies such as the Kathmandu Valley.

Voters and the Election process

The number of people eligible to vote in this election is almost 19 million. These voters will elect 275 members of parliament.

Nepal is using a mixed electoral system. This system was introduced in the country’s Constitution of 2015. In this system, out of a total of 275 members of parliament, 165 are elected through the First Past the Post (FPTP) system, where the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

In the remaining 110, the winner is elected through the Proportional Representation (PR) system. In this system, winners are elected based on the share of votes received by parties. In this election, more than 3,400 candidates are contesting, and over 1,000 candidates are below the age of 40.

The Voting will begin at 7:00 am local time and continue until 5:00 pm on March 5, although polling booths in remote areas may remain open later if needed. The mixed system makes it difficult for a single party to win a clear majority, and coalition governments are likely to be formed.

The Gen Z protests

The background of this election dates back to 5th September 2025, when the government banned 26 social media apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. Officials said the move was aimed at controlling misinformation and hate speech.

The ban sparked massive protests across the country by Gen Z. Gen Z claimed they had been ignored for years. They were frustrated with corruption, rising unemployment and slow economic growth. The social media ban was a clear indication that the government was not listening to the people.

Protests quickly spread across the country. It was reported that 77 people lost their lives during the protests. The deaths were caused by police shooting the protesters. The protesters also burned key government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, and the secretariat.

The protests forced the government to resign, paving the way for the interim administration and fresh elections.

Key issues in the Election

Corruption, unemployment and economic slowdown are the major issues in the election campaign. The major parties have emphasised their agendas of better governance and transparency.

The Nepali Congress has promised to investigate the assets of public servants since 1990. Other parties have spoken about job creation, fair opportunities and reducing inequality.

Key constituencies include Jhapa 5, where Oli and Balendra Shah are competing, while the 15 seats in the Kathmandu Valley are a major factor in the election.

Regional and global attention

The election also has regional importance. India is paying close attention to the election because past communist governments have displayed a pro-China stand.

China also has significant influence in Nepal and hopes the next government will remain supportive of projects such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Both India’s neighbours, Bangladesh and Nepal, saw violent protests that resulted in the fall of elected governments. After a 2-year uncertainty and a caretaker government, elections were finally held and Bangladesh with peaceful transfer of power. With a stable elected government in Nepal, India can hope for meaningful diplomacy and better regional cooperation.

When will the results be announced?

The Election Commission has promised that results for the 165 elected members will be announced within 24 hours after ballot boxes are collected. Results for the proportional representation members may take two to three days to come out. This was announced by the officiating Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari.

Why this Election is important

The election on 5th March is a turning point in Nepal’s history. This election is not about making a change in government but about rebuilding trust between the people and their leaders.

For Gen Z, this election is a chance to move from protest to participation. For traditional political parties in Nepal, this election gives them a chance to prove their capability to effect change. With nearly 19 million voters and active youth involvement in the process, the outcome of this election will determine Nepal’s future and its relations with neighbours.