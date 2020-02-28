The Delhi Police on Thursday released details of 37 people killed in the communal riots in the national capital, Delhi. Among those who lost their lives is one police official, while the other 36 are civilians. More than 200 people have been injured during the anti-Hindu CAA riots in New Delhi.

According to the reports, 21 victims died due to the gunshot wounds in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Four people died of ‘stabbing injuries’ and four more due to ‘assault’, while three died to “assault with burns” and the cause of death was not known for four people.

Of the killed, 14 were Muslims and 11 were Hindus, while the religious identities of the others are yet to be known. A deceased person named Dilbar has been wrongly attributed to be a Muslim, however, the deceased is a Hindu and has been identified as Dilbar Singh Negi, who was burnt by the mobs during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

- Ad - - article resumes -

People close to Dilwar Singh Negi established contact with Opindia about four days after the incident. They revealed that Singh, a resident of Thalisain Block located in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, was on the evening of 23 February burnt alive by the rioters who first brutally chopped off his limbs before throwing him into a shop gutted in the fire.

Read: Islamists chopped his limbs, burnt him alive: Dilwar Singh’s family narrates horror of Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots

The aggrieved family member told OpIndia that they somehow saved themselves from the frenzied mob but could not save Dilwar Singh Negi. The incident has left the family devastated.

Another person, Shyam Singh, who was present at the scene of the crime with the deceased Dilwar managed to escape from there. According to the information received, the body of the deceased Dilwar Singh Negi has been kept in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Shyam Singh, a resident of village Ida in Uttarakhand, confirmed that all the papers and identity documents of Dilwar Singh Negi were burnt to ashes in the incident.

Here is a list of riot victims who have been identified by the Delhi police —

Ratan Lal (head constable posted at ACP Office, Gokulpuri) Mubarik Mohd Muddashir (Age-30) Mohd Furkan (Age-30) Deepak (Age-34) Istyak Khan (Age-24) Virbhan Vinod (Age-45) Ankit Sharma (Age-26) Dilwar Singh Negi Shan Mohd (Age-35) Pravesh (Age-48) Zakir (Age-24) Rahul Thakur (Age-23) Rahul Solanki (Age-26) Mehtab (Age-22) Ashfaq (Age-22) Shahid (Age-25) Aman (Age-17) Maruf (Age-32) Salman Faizan (Age-24) Alok Tiwari (Age-32) Irfan (Age-25) Babbu (Age-32)

Twenty-nine of the deceased were male, one female, while the gender of the others is yet to be identified. A 17-year-old Aman has been identified as the youngest victim, while two 70-year-olds were the oldest victims.

Thirty-four of the victims were declared dead at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, while the rest were declared dead at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Kumar also said that the hospital received and treated 215 riot victims since February 2. However now, only 51 patients are currently admitted and receiving treatment at various departments in the hospital.

Read: Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

“Nine patients have died at the GTB hospital during the treatment while twenty-five riot victims were brought dead at the hospital,” Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar said in a statement.

About the post-mortem of the deceased, Kumar said that the post-mortem exams have been done for 8 more bodies, apart from 4 that was done earlier. All have been handed over to the attendants. Autopsy request for these had come from the concerned investigating officer, said Kumar.