Sharjeel Imam met UDF chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal before anti-CAA agitation, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Badruddin Ajmal is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The party has 12 seats out of 126 member assembly in Assam.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel met Badruddin Ajmal to discuss anti-CAA stir picture credit: eaternmirrornagaland.com
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Monday that Islamist Sharjeel Imam who is lodged in Assam jail for sedition has admitted during interrogation that he met Assam Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal at his Delhi residence prior to the anti-CAA protests which turned violent in national capital.

The Assam Minister further revealed that not only not only Ajmal but Imam was in touch with others in Assam. The investigation agencies is currently investigating the case. The state government too is tracking development related to his interrogation.

Badruddin Ajmal is the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The party has 12 seats out of 126 member assembly in Assam. Sharjeel was brought to Guwahati on February 20, was taken to a hospital for medical check-up on Monday after a court of Kamrup Chief Judicial Majistrate extended his police remand by four days.

Read: Laws will have no impact, Muslims will continue to have children: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Assam two-child policy

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass said that since Imam was talking about cutting off the chicken’s neck and separating Assam from rest of the country, whoever he was in touch with should be investigated.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Jehanabad, Bihar by Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sedition charges that were filed against him in multiple states for his remark provoking Muslims to cut off Assam and the north-east from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s neck. Sharjeel was absconding for four days after his instigating remark after that he nabbed by Delhi police.

He was brought to Delhi to be interrogated where he revealed he believes India should be an Islamic state and was sent to 5-day police custody, later he was brought to Assam for investigation after the Delhi’s Patiala house court transferred the case to Assam Police.

