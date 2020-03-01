Monday, March 2, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi anti-Hindu riots: One more dead body recovered from drain near Gokulpuri metro station
News Reports

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: One more dead body recovered from drain near Gokulpuri metro station

This takes the official death toll to 43.

अनुपम कुमार सिंह
One more dead body recovered from a drain near Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi
Engagements1948

One more dead body has been recovered from a drain near Gokulpuri metro station in NorthEast Delhi.

Locals believe that the anti-Hindu rioters in Delhi have murdered even the pedestrians who were just passing by. No identification has been made of the deceased yet. Two more dead bodies have been recovered from Bhagirathi vihar canal.

Read: Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Videos emerge showing how Islamists engaged in pre-riot preparations before going on a rampage

- Ad - - article resumes -

This takes the official death toll to 43.

Note: This is a developing story. We shall update the article when new information emerges. 

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:gokulpuri metro, gokulpuri metro drain dead body, gokulpuri dead body, bhagirathi vihar canal, bhagirathi vihar dead body

Big Story

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: One more dead body recovered from drain near Gokulpuri metro station

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
One more dead body has been recovered from a drain near Gokulpuri metro station in NorthEast Delhi.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Congress Municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan arrested by police for inciting violence

Congress leader Ishrat Jahan arrested for instigating violence during Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens wonder whether NDTV Journalist has a "Laden doll" on his desk

Is this an Osama Bin Laden’s doll on the table of NDTV Journalist Vishnu Som? Netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Women from the same locality where Ankit Sharma was killed say 'rioters took off their clothes and did indecent things in front of our daughters'

Delhi riots ground report: Women from Chand Bagh say ‘rioters took off our girl’s clothes, sent them back naked’

केशव मालान -

Leftist Amulya Leona reveals she is a paid protestor, tells police that anti-CAA protest organisers pay her expenses and prepare her speeches

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim rioters from Tahir Hussain’s building attacked a wedding house in the vicinity

Chand Bagh ground report: Islamists from Tahir Hussain house destroy wedding of Hindu girl who used to call them ‘bhaijaan’

OpIndia Staff -
In some locality of northeast Delhi, Muslim women actively participated in fanning riots by hurling acid and casting petrol bombs at Hindus

Delhi riots ground report: Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace, slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,139FansLike
242,587FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com