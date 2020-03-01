Delhi anti-Hindu riots: One more dead body recovered from drain near Gokulpuri metro station

One more dead body has been recovered from a drain near Gokulpuri metro station in NorthEast Delhi.

गोकुलपुरी मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास एक और लाश मिली है। ऐसा लगता है, जैसे दंगाइयों ने राह चलते लोगों को भी मार डाला है। वीडियो देखिए। अभी मैं यहीं पर हूँ। लोग कह रहे हैं कि नाले की सफाई होगी तो और भी लाशें मिलेंगी। इन लाशों का जिम्मेदार कौन? अभी मीडिया को दूर रखा गया है।@OpIndia_in pic.twitter.com/279b3SAIAR — Anupam K Singh 🇮🇳 (@anupamnawada) March 1, 2020

Locals believe that the anti-Hindu rioters in Delhi have murdered even the pedestrians who were just passing by. No identification has been made of the deceased yet. Two more dead bodies have been recovered from Bhagirathi vihar canal.

This takes the official death toll to 43.

Note: This is a developing story. We shall update the article when new information emerges.