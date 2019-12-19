No dharna, protests or interruption of work: AIIMS warns resident doctors, nurses and students in the wake of anti-CAA ‘protests’

In the wake of the nationwide protest spearheaded by a certain section of the society against the Citizenship Amendment Act, AAIMS has issued a memorandum on Thursday, warning its students, resident doctors, faculty and staff against holding any protest or strike in or around the premises of the institute.

A candlelight march and poetry recitation against the new citizenship law and NRC is scheduled to be held in front of the JLN Auditorium in AIIMS. The Resident Doctors’ Association has, however, denied having called for any such demonstration.

The administration, in its memorandum, warned that any violation will lead to disciplinary and other actions. Citing a May 20, 2002, Delhi High Court order, the memorandum issued by the Registrar of AIIMS, Dr Sanjeev Lalwaniwhich listed out a series of code of conduct applicable to all students, staff, nurses and faculty members of the institute. The memorandum says that no employee or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruptions or cessation.

It also said that no use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstrations, dharna are allowed within the campus, adding no gate meetings or protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within 500 metres from the boundary of the institute.

The memorandum also stated that there should be no interference in any official work and all trade union activities are to be carried outside the campus. Further, there should be no activity in the nature of the strike, dharna or demonstration or gherao in or around the AIIMS at all, it said.

“Violation of the orders of the High court of Delhi by any individual employee group of employees/students/resident doctors/associations/Unions etc will be in contravention of the directions of High court and make them liable for disciplinary action and also for contempt of court.

“Hence it is advised that everyone should refrain from holding any dharna/protest/ strike within the premises of AIIMS. All chief of centres/ head of departments are requested to make bring it to the notice of students, residents, staff and faculty of the department’s centres and offices,” the memorandum stated.

Defying unprecedented prohibitory orders across regions, fresh protests broke out on Thursday in multiple cities against the CAA, prompting authorities to detain a large number of rioters and students and clamp down mobile and internet services in parts of the national capital and other states.