Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home Government and Policy Uttar Pradesh DGP seeks ban on radical Islamist outfit PFI for instigating anti-CAA riots, Deputy CM seconds proposal
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports

Uttar Pradesh DGP seeks ban on radical Islamist outfit PFI for instigating anti-CAA riots, Deputy CM seconds proposal

OP Singh had said: "We arrested as many as 23 PFI activists from various violence-hit areas and this makes clear who was the primary instigator. We have got significant information from the arrested PFI members.

OpIndia Staff
Congress pins the blame of violence in anti-CAA protests to shield Islamists who actually carried out the nefarious violence
Violence witnessed in UP during anti-CAA protests(Source: latestly)
Engagements39

After it has been established by the Uttar Pradesh Police that radical Islamist groups like Popular Front of India (PFI) and mainstream political parties conspired to perpetrate violence and unleash riots during the anti-CAA protests in various parts of the state on December 20, the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Om Prakash Singh, has written a letter to Home ministry, requesting to ban PFI in the state as soon as possible.

While the Home Ministry of Uttar Pradesh government will go through the recommendations to ban Islamist outfit PFI before sending the letter to the Centre, the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya has come out to second the proposal made by the Uttar Pradesh DGP Headquarter.

He clearly implied that since there is sufficient proof that PFI was behind the anti-CAA riots in the state, it leaves no doubt that the organization should be banned.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The request was made in the backdrop of a probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police which found PFI’s involvement in the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that took place on December 19. OP Singh said that objectionable material was found with people associated with PFI.

Read: Radical Islamic organisations PFI, SDPI along with Samajwadi Party workers instigated violence in the state: UP Police

In wake of violent protests in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Uttar Pradesh Police has said that it has devised a strategy to neutralise the Popular Front of India (PFI), seen as the inciter of most of the violence, and if all goes as per plan, the organisation will not be able to counter the action taken by them.

In a conversation with IANS over the phone on Monday, Om Prakash Singh had said: “We arrested as many as 23 PFI activists from various violence-hit areas and this makes clear who was the primary instigator. We have got significant information from the arrested PFI members but cannot disclose it at this point in time…..much of this information is shocking and destabilising. First of all, we need peace and amity. If peace is there, then only can there be law and order.”

Read: CAA exposes nexus between Congress and Islamists: Intelligence report says PFI, SIMI behind violent protests

The state police have obtained enough evidence and witnesses to build a tight case for banning the organisation,” furthered DGP OP Singh.

The UP Police had on December 26 asserted that members of radical Islamist organisations – Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political front, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), including political parties like Samajwadi Party were involved in instigating Muslim mobs to indulge in violence across the state during the anti-CAA protests.

Three people associated with the radical Islamic organisation PFI, including UP state head Waseem, had been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for orchestrating violence by spreading misinformation through social media platforms.

Read: Ramalingam murder case: NIA arrests Myden Ahmed Shali, head of the ‘Dawah’ team linked to PFI

The PFI is currently active in seven states of India. According to Uttar Pradesh police, PFI has been active in different parts of India since 2010 and the members of this group have been involved in disrupting the peace and harmony in the country.

According to Singh, rioters have damaged public property worth around Rs 100 crore in seven districts during the protests. Singh said the UP police have arrested 865 people and filed 135 cases in connection with the protests.

Following the violence, the Uttar Pradesh government had taken strict actions against the culprits by attaching their properties for causing violence.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ban on PFI, PFI rally, anti caa pfi, uttar pradesh pfi, pfi riots caa, pfi hand in riots, pfi history

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,300FansLike
211,430FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com