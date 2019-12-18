BJP general secretary and in charge for the party in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya had taken to social media today to point out West Bengal administration’s apathy, working at the behest of CM Mamata Banerjee, towards the members of the Opposition in the state.

Through videoes shared on Twitter, the BJP veteran alleged that his convoy was en route Navgram in Murshidabad district when a frenzied Muslim mob surrounded it. In his Tweet, Vijayvargiya alleged that the West Bengal administration deliberately did not take any action against the mob.

In his first messege, Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote, “On my way to Murshidabad, I am surrounded by a large crowd of Muslims near Navgram. There is a crowd on both sides of my car. The administration is not ready to help. Even SP and DG are not picking up the phones. Anything can happen in West Bengal due to its anarchic government. Nobody’s life is safe here!”, wrote the BJP leader.

मुर्शिदाबाद जाते हुए मुझे नवग्राम के पास मुस्लिमों की बड़ी भीड़ ने घेर लिया है। मेरी गाडी के दोनों तरफ भीड़ जमा है। प्रशासन कोई सुनवाई नहीं कर रहा! SP और DG भी फ़ोन नहीं उठा रहे! पश्चिम बंगाल में अराजक सरकार के रहते कुछ भी हो सकता है! यहाँ किसी की जान सुरक्षित नहीं है! pic.twitter.com/7fjiz9cwpI — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 18, 2019

- Ad - - article resumes -

Kailash Vijayvargiya followed this with another tweet in which he wrote: “The law and order situation has deteriorated so much that even the lives of opposition cannot be said to be safe!” Thousands of Muslims have surrounded my car near Navgram on the way to Murshidabad. I am still surrounded by the crowd.”

Referring to the same incident in his third tweet, Kailava Vijayvargiya wrote: “On our way to Murshidabad, a crowd of Muslims blocked our way in front of a rickshaw near Navgram. Seeing the fierceness of the crowd, it seems that they have been provoked against us. The negligence of the administration can be understood by the fact that no one is picking up my calls”.

Sharing another video which shows several trucks blocking the roads, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that most of the roads in Murshidabad today have been closed. He alleged that this was not a natural jam, but the administration has stopped trucks to block their way. “It is a conspiracy by the West Bengal government to not let us reach Murshidabad on time”, alleged the minister.

आज मुर्शिदाबाद का अधिकांश रास्ता ट्रकों के कारण बंद है। ये स्वाभाविक जाम नहीं है, बल्कि प्रशासन ने हमारे रास्ते को रोकने के लिए ट्रकों को रुकवा दिया है। ये सीधे-सीधे सरकार की साजिश है कि हम समय पर मुर्शिदाबाद न पहुँच पाएं! pic.twitter.com/lNInCQ5Mn7 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 18, 2019

The BJP leader shared another video and claimed that whichever detour his convoy tried to take was also blocked by these trucks which stood there at the behest of the West Bengal administration. “There are long lines without any reason. The drivers have been driven away from the trucks so that the jam does not open quick. The whole conspiracy is visible”, said the minister in his Tweet.

Reacting to this series of tweet, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to pray for Kailash Vijayvargiya’s safety in Mamata’ “jungle raj”.

Vijayvargiya had finally shared that he managed to reach Murshidabad after much struggle. He had stated that had the home minister not alerted CISF and local administration, anything could have happened to him.

West Bengal has been turned into a war zone after anti-CAA rioters continue to indulge in violence in the state. The rioters have been resorting to endless vandalism and arson attacks. Numerous railway stations and ticket counters in the state have been ransacked, various trains pelted with stones at and set on fire in the name of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, causing immense loss of revenues and badly affecting rail services through the state.

The situation has escalated to such an extent that as many as 700 trains passing through the state have been cancelled since the protests picked up on Friday (December 13). However, CM Banerjee has played down the escalations and attacks on assets of the Indian Railways, rendering them to be “small incidents”.

In fact, the WB CM took out the third march from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata today to protest against the CAA.